WWE Universal Heavyweight champion Roman Reigns is currently holding his championship for more than 1000 days and he is the first wrestler in WWE to have such an amazing record in 36 long years. Hulk Hogan was the last wrestler to hold a WWE World title for more than 1000 days and that is also in 1987.

He has managed to beat some of the biggest names in WWE throughout this long title reign including the likes of Edge and Brock Lesnar. This year at WrestleMania 39, he was challenged by Cody Rhodes whom he also managed to master. But this cute could not continue after WrestleMania 39 since Cody got involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar.

Breaking News: Possible WrestleMania 40 Matchup for Roman Reigns Revealed

At this moment, Roman Reigns is involved in a feud with his own cousins the Usos. At Money in the Bank last Saturday, he got pinned for the first time in over three years. Jey Uso did the unthinkable and he is definitely going to challenge Roman at SummerSlam for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship.

There are some unpredictabilities after this match for SummerSlam since Roman finally got pinned. But definitely Roman is not going to drop the Championship to Jey Uso at SummerSlam. According to various rumours WWE has no plans of taking the title away from Roman at this moment. In fact, he is planning to enter WrestleMania 40 as the champion as well.

Cody Rhodes Might Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 40 In A WrestleMania 39 Rematch

So who is going to be the Challenger of Roman at WrestleMania 40? There had been various rumours on who might challenge him at the grandest stage of them all next year. But as of now, it is going to be Cody Rhodes who would challenge Roman for the title at WrestleMania 40. Dave Meltzer confirmed this on Wrestling Observer Radio;

“His storyline is that the belt that his father didn’t win – which is apparently Roman’s belt – that’s the one that’s the story. So basically, he almost has said it’s next year’s WrestleMania, which is the plan right now.” Said Dave Meltzer while talking about Roman’s WrestleMania 40 plans.

There were also otherwise for Roman’s WrestleMania 40 plans like Solo Sikoa also being considered to be the challenger. But Cody Rhodes sounds more believable and this might have been the biggest reason why they did not continue the feud between Cody and Roman after WrestleMania 39. Definitely, they would present another huge match if it actually happens.