The Usos have recently started a feud with each other for the first time in their WWE career and it all started at the closing moments of the main event of SummerSlam 2023 where Jey Uso challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship in a Tribal Combat.

Jimmy Uso appeared at the end of the match and betrayed his brother. This betrayal cost him is opportunity to win the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship and dethrone Roman Reigns. This might have been an unexpected twist but the fans never looked really pleased with this term.

Breaking the Family Bond: Ex-WWE Wrestler Voices Disapproval of Usos’ Feud

Not only the fans, majority of wrestling critics were not very happy with this turn either. Former WWE star Matt Hardy recently explained that he was not a big fan of The Usos feuding against each other either. Recently he talked about this matter when he spoke on the latest edition of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast. Here is what the former WWE United States champion said;

“You know, maybe they have something genius planned and it’s going to turn into a story that blows us all away, but in my opinion, I would have rather not seen Jimmy turn on Jey. I love the fact that the Usos have been such an important part of the story, I love the fact that they had each other’s back,” Hardy continued,

Jimmy Uso Betrayed Jey Uso At Summerslam

“I love that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman and go away from his brother and for Jimmy to come back; it’s very WWE-ish. Once again, I don’t know, maybe they have something that’s going to blow us away, I don’t know. But I wouldn’t have wanted to split The Usos.

“I think they were a great tag team, they’re most valuable when they’re together rather than feuding against each other. I would have rather seen Jimmy return and still have Jey’s back in some way and I don’t know where I would have taken the angle, but I wasn’t crazy about the idea of Jimmy betraying Jey and joining back with Roman.”

Last week on Smackdown, Jimmy Uso tried to give some explanations of his actions from SummerSlam. But everybody understood that the Bloodline storyline has completely lost its kick. It is nowhere near the fun it used to be. Fans are not very much fond of watching The Usos feud either. It would be really interesting to see how WWE deals with this situation.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)