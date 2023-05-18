WWE legend and a former six times WWE World Champion Batista recently made a shocking confession when he admitted that he had s*x addiction previously. There were lot of allegations on the former champion regarding this matter and the silence is finally broken.

Batista was one of the biggest stars of the famous Ruthless Aggression Era of WWE. He was introduced on the main roster in 2002, he worked on Monday Night RAW and soon he got a big break when he became member of the famous Evolution faction consisting Ric Flair, Randy Orton, and Triple H.

Breaking The Silence: Dave Batista’s Candid Conversation On His Battle With S*x Addiction, “Women Were My Drug Of Choice”

In 2005, he challenged Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21 and defeated The Cerebral Assassin to win his first World title. He went on to win a total of six World Championship in his WWE career and he had been massively successful in his wrestling career.

A number of years ago, he went to Hollywood in search of a stable acting career and in a very short amount of time, he became a big star in Hollywood as he acted some of the biggest films over the years. He also earned a spot in the $25 Billion Marvel Industry where he cemented his name as Drax The Destroyer.

Layla El and Rosa Mendes Were Previously Linked With Batista’s Name Over The Allegations

In spite of being massively successful in both the wrestling and acting world, Batista had some allegations always walking beside his name. Former WWE Divas like Layla El and Rosa Mendes were linked with him during his time in WWE. The 54 year old recently addressed the rumours by saying;

“I didn’t drink or do drugs. Women were my drug of choice. I would have 10, 20, or 30 girls throwing themselves at me. I wasn’t equipped to handle it. So I took advantage.” The former six times WWE World Champion said.

He continued; “I don’t have a lot of regrets in my life and I haven’t been an angel. But if I could change anything, it’d be the chapter with all the women. It hurt the people I love.” The future WWE Hall of Famer concluded.

Credits – Fandomwire, News.com.au