Bio

Bret Hart is a retired Canadian-American Professional wrestler who has worked in almost all the major professional wrestling promotions during his time. He is considered one of the best in ring workers in the history of wrestling and he has also won multiple major Championships from all over the world.

Bret Hart Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of “The Hitman” Bret Hart is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 235 lbs. He was born on July 2, 1957 and the former five times WWE World Champion is currently 66 year old. He is considered one of the best in ring workers and technicians in the history of professional wrestling and he will always be remembered as one of the biggest legends of wrestling.

Bret Hart: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

WWE Bret Hart Early Life

Hart was born on July 2, 1957 and Calgary, Alberta, Canada is the place where Bret Hart born. He is the son of the legendary professional wrestler Stu Hart. He grew up in a household with eleven siblings. His father was one of his biggest inspirations for joining the wrestling world. He loved watching his father training future wrestling stars like Billy Graham.

Who is Bret Hart

“The Hitman” Bret Hart is one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling who dominated the world of wrestling in the 80s and the 90s. He is a retired professional wrestler who has worked on multiple professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW. He will always be remembered as one of the most influential names in the history of wrestling.

Bret Hart WWE Debut

Hart signed a professional contract with WWE in 1984. He signed with WWE after working for eight years on Stampede Wrestling which was his father’s promotion. He made his WWE in ring debut in August, 1984. On his first match he teamed up with The Dynamite Kid. It is said that he was asked to do a cowboy character at first but he refused to do it.

Professional Wrestling Career

Stampede Wrestling

Hart started his professional wrestling career in 1976. He was a teenager when he joined the wrestling world. He made his debut on Stampede Wrestling. His father was a legendary professional wrestler Stu Hart and Stampede Wrestling was run by him. It was never very difficult for Hart to get into the wrestling business since he was influenced and trained by his father.

Stampede Wrestling was a pretty renowned professional wrestling promotion during the time and it really did a massive job in building Hart one of the top stars in the wrestling business. He won multiple top championships from the promotion and he was one of the biggest stars of it during his time. He worked in Stampede Wrestling for eight years.

Early WWE Days

In 1984, he got the biggest call of his career when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. It is said that he was asked to play a Cowboy character at first in WWE but he rejected, “if you called yourself a cowboy, you’d better be one.” said the former two times WCW World Heavyweight champion.

Hart made his main roster debut in August, 1984 and he teamed up with The Dynamite Kid. They wrestled a tag team match on Hart’s debut. In September, he wrestled Aldo Marino in his first televised match. Aldo Marino is also famous by the ring name of Ricky Santana. This match was aired on September 29, 1984.

The Hart Foundation

In 1985 he teamed up with his brother in law Jim Neidhart and together they founded The Hart Foundation. They had been an excellent tag team in WWE and together they have won the WWE Tag Team Championship two times in total. During the early days of his career, Hart has mostly been treated as a tag team wrestler.

Early Singles Career

Slowly, Hart was leaping towards a singles career. He had a number of big matches in his early days of his singles career and he had been extremely impressive. It was pretty much certain that he was destined for something really big in WWE. He also made a huge record in 1988 when he entered the first ever Royal Rumble match as entry number 1. He was also the longest survivor of the match.

Intercontinental Champion

The first big singles success he received was in August, 1991. At the SummerSlam event of the mentioned year, he defeated Mr. Perfect to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship. On the very next month, he went on to win the WWE King of the Ring tournament. It was the biggest boost of his career and he had been an excellent Intercontinental Champion.

First World Title Win

In 1992 he earned the biggest success of his career when he won the WWE championship for the first time in his career. He defeated Ric Flair in October in a house show to win his first WWE World Championship. He went on to defend the WWE championship at the main event of WrestleMania IX. No wonder he was living the best time period of his career.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bret Hart Bret Hart Nick Names The Hitman, The Excellence of Execution, The Best There is, The Best There was, and The Best There Ever Will Be Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bret Hart Height 6’0” Bret Hart Weight 235 lbs. Relationship Status Married Bret Hart Net Worth $14 Million Bret Hart Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1976 Mentor * Bret Hart Signature Moves DDT, Pendulum backbreaker, Side Russian Leg Sweep, Bulldog Finishing Move(s) Sharpshooter, Piledriver Theme Song / Bret Hart Song / Bret Hart Music Hart Attack Catchphrases I Am The Best There Is, the Best There Was, the Best There Ever Will Be

Bret Hart Net Worth & Salary

Hart is one of the biggest legends in the history of professional wrestling and according to reports from various media sources, The Excellence of Execution has a net worth of $14 million. The former five times WWE World champion is currently retired from in ring action and he receives a compensation of $250,000.

Bret Hart Family

Bret Hart was one of the 12 children of legendary professional wrestler Stu Hart and his wife Helen Hart. He was the eighth child of their parents. His father Stu Hart is considered one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling and he is also a WWE Hall of Famer. His former Tag Team partner Jim Neidhart was his brother in law.

Championships and Accomplishments

Hart is one of the biggest legends of professional wrestling and he has won multiple major championships from all over the world of wrestling. He has won all the major championships in WWE and he is the only wrestler in WWE history to win the King of the Ring tournament two times. He had also won multiple championships from WCW as well.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Championship (5 times), WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Jim Neidhart, King of the Ring (1991, 1993), Royal Rumble (1994) – with Lex Luger, Middle East Cup (1996), WWE Hall of Fame (2 times) – Class of 2006 – individually, Class of 2019 – as a member of The Hart Foundation, WWF Superstar of the Year (1993), Second Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (5 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Award (2008), Canadian Wrestling Hall of Fame – Individually, With the Hart family George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2006 Prairie Wrestling Alliance – Prairie Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame (Class of 2010) Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2008 Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (1997), Feud of the Year (1993) vs. Jerry Lawler, Feud of the Year (1994) vs. Owen Hart, Match of the Year (1992) vs. British Bulldog at SummerSlam, Match of the Year (1996) vs. Shawn Michaels in an Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII, Match of the Year (1997) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin in a submission match at WrestleMania 13, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1997), Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1994), Stanley Weston Award (2003), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1993 and 1994, Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 37 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Jim Neidhart in 2003 Quebec Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2017 Stampede Wrestling – Stampede International Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Keith Hart (4) and Leo Burke (1), Stampede British Commonwealth Mid-Heavyweight Championship (3 times), Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship (6 times), Stampede Wrestling Hall of Fame World Championship Wrestling – WCW World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (4 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Goldberg, Fifth Triple Crown Champion UWP Caribbean Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Smith Hart Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Pro Wrestling Book (2007) Hitman, Best Pro Wrestling DVD (2006) Bret “Hit Man” Hart: The Best There Is, the Best There Was, the Best There Ever Will Be, Best Pro Wrestling DVD (2011) Greatest Rivalries: Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart, Feud of the Year (1993) vs. Jerry Lawler, Match of the Year (1997) vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin in a Submission match at WrestleMania 13, Feud of the Year (1997) with Owen Hart, Jim Neidhart, British Bulldog, and Brian Pillman vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records Only wrestler to win two King of the Ring Tournaments, five times WWE World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Despite being one of the top stars of professional wrestling, Hart had been an extremely controversial name in the business. He always criticized Goldberg for ending his career. He has also given countless controversial speeches like his criticism of Ric Flair and he also claimed that Shawn Michaels and Triple H bullied The Rock.

Bret Hart Cars – Hart owns five cars right now. Ferrari 458, Lexus, Range Rover, Bentley, and DB11.

Personal Information Table

Bret Hart Real Name / Full Name Bret Sergeant Hart Birth Date July 2, 1957 Bret Hart Age 66 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Cancer Birthplace Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Hometown Calgary, Alberta, Canada School/College/University Mount Royal University, Ernest Manning High School Educational Qualification No information available yet Religion Christianity Bret Hart Ethnicity Greek, Irish, Scottish, English Current Residence Calgary, Alberta, Canada Hobbies Drawing Cartoons Bret Hart Tattoo *

Bret Hart Movies and TV Shows

Hart has appeared in many movies and television series. His acting career had been pretty successful and he had been appearing in movies and television series since 1994. Apart from movies and television series, he had also been a stage performer. In 2004, he played the role of Genie in a stage production of Aladdin.

Bret Hart Wife

‘The Best There Is, The Best There Was, and The Best There Ever Will Be’ had been married three times in her life. She married Julie Hart in 1982 and got divorced in 2002. He then married Cinzia Rota in 2004 and got divorced with her in 2007. In 2010, he married Stephanie Washington and together they are living happily.

Main Event Success

Main Eventing WrestleMania IX & WrestleMania X

After winning the WWE championship in 1991, Hart has always been treated as a top star of WWE. Not only featured on the main event of WrestleMania IX, but he also earned the right to main event WrestleMania X as well where he defeated Yokozuna to win the WWE World Championship. He was one of the biggest stars of WWE during the time.

Feud With Shawn Michaels

He had an excellent rivalry with Shawn Michaels during the time and it is considered not only the best rivalry of his career but one of the best career in the history of professional wrestling. One of the best parts of the feud was there Iron Man match from WrestleMania XIX. It was also the first ever Iron Man match in WWE history.

Shawn Michaels defeated Hart at WrestleMania XII to win his first WWE World Championship. Not only this match was one of the best of he is career but this was also an excellent example of a technical masterpiece. The feud continued until the last day of Hart in WWE and unfortunately, it never met a satisfactory conclusion.

Feud With Steve Austin

During the time he also had an excellent rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin. At WrestleMania 13, the duo met each other in a submission match. Hart did an amazing job to lift Austin in this match and this will always remain one of the best matches in WrestleMania history. Hart and Austin had a long feud and it had been extremely entertaining.

The Montreal Screwjob

At SummerSlam the 1997 Hart want his last World Championship in WWE. He defeated the Undertaker to win the title at the mentioned event. But this win also marked the beginning of the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident. At Survivor Series 1997, he was supposed to drop the title to Shawn Michaels. But he did not want to do it.

The match actually took place at Survivor Series 1997 and it was for the WWE Championship. Michaels was holding him on his own Sharpshooter maneuver and Vince McMahon called for the bell. However, Hart never tapped out. Hart was so mad with the decision that he could not help but spit directly right into the face of McMahon. He also made a hand gesture of the WCW sign which clearly meant that he was leaving WWE for WCW.

Transition to WCW

And that is exactly what he did. Immediately after leaving WWE, he joined WCW and once again he had been treated as a main event star in WCW. He won multiple champion shapes in the promotion including the biggest prize of them all which was the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He won the Championship two times in total.

Injury, First Retirement

But in December 1999, Hart’s career came to a sudden and in a very unfortunate way. He defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Goldberg at the Starrcade event. Goldberg botched a Superkick during the match which unfortunately ended his career forever. Hart could never forgive Goldberg for this incident.

Return to Action, Final Days

Hart attempted to return to in ring action after this injury but he could never be the same. This injury completely killed his career. He was only 42 at the time of his retirement and he definitely had a lot more to offer. Later he returned in WWE to bury the hatchet with Shawn Michaels on the screen. He also faced Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26 but unfortunately, it turned out to be one of the worst matches of his career.

But in this second run of his wrestling career, he managed to win the WWE United States Championship. In 2011 he completely retired from in ring action. He made some sporadic appearances for a number of major promotions like Impact Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling. Right now he is not signed to any promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Bret Hart

“I don’t know about England so much, but in Germany and some of these other countries, the pink was something that they liked. For those kids, the pink and black and the whole look with the sunglasses and the leather jacket was the right kind of hero they could get behind, and I think that really set me apart from everyone else.”

“I don’t know about England so much, but in Germany and some of these other countries, the pink was something that they liked. For those kids, the pink and black and the whole look with the sunglasses and the leather jacket was the right kind of hero they could get behind, and I think that really set me apart from everyone else.”

“I think it’s hard to differentiate between your wrestling character and your real character – you kind of end up being both. I’ve always been my wrestling character in and out of the ring and in and out of the dressing room, and I was always really respected in the dressing room by the other wrestlers.”

“I think WCW will kill any kind of joy in your life. I think I started hating money. The money they paid me was insane, but I would be off and fly first-class airplane, luxury cars and hotels, and then arrive at the arena and have Eric Bischoff tell you 5-10 minutes after 6 P.M. that you are off tonight.”

“If I could go back in time, I would have loved to have done more with Triple H. He blossomed into a bigger star after I left. I regret, looking back now, that we didn’t have more matches or better matches or at least one pay-per-view match where we could have really showed our best stuff – or, at least, I did.”

“Since retiring, there’s only been one time I actually dreamed about wrestling. In my dream, I was wrestling against Kurt Angle. I had him clamped in a headlock. I was breathing hard, and I remember telling myself, ‘This is only a dream. It’s not real.’ But the longer I held Kurt in a headlock, I started to believe it was real.”

“I can say I know Linda McMahon quite well, yet they’ve only been brief encounters going all the way back to 1985 when I first worked for WWF/WWE. I started in 1984, but I don’t recall meeting her until 1985. I can say this much: Linda McMahon has never changed. I think of few women in my lifetime that I respect more than her.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bret Hart

Hart had so many big rivalries throughout his professional wrestling career but we are going to talk about some of the most important ones. Stone Cold Steve Austin has definitely been a very important rival of his career. In spite of the fact they did not work together for very long and in a very short amount of time, they showcased an excellent rivalry.

We would definitely count Goldberg as one of his biggest Rivals too. Goldberg literally ended his career, it was definitely unintentional but their rivalry went outside of the ring as well since Hart could never forgive Goldberg for what he did. Goldberg on the other hand apologized so many times for his mistake.

The biggest rival of his career has to be none other than The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels. This rivalry went on for quite a long time and the two have produced some excellent matches together like the Iron Man match from WrestleMania 12. But it also holds infamous moments like the Montreal Screwjob. Moreover, Hart vs. Michaels will always remain one of the best rivalries in professional wrestling history.

Bret Hart Injury

Hart picked up people injuries throughout his career but the one that is the most infamous among all is the one that completely ended his professional wrestling career. At WCW Starrcade event of 1999, Goldberg botched a superkick which completely ended his career. He tried to get back into the ring after this injury but he was totally out of his prime.

Other Details

Hart has appeared in countless video games as playable characters. His first ever appearance in a video game was back in 1992 and the video game was WWF European Rampage Tour. Since then he has appeared in many wrestling video games. He is latest appearance was in WWE 2K22 video game which was released last year.

Bret Hart Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Bret Hart is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 1.3 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 923K people. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Bret Hart Twitter, Bret Hart Instagram.

Bret Hart Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) N/A 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 8 (25.81%) 2 (6.45%) 21 (67.74%) USWA 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) 1 (33.33%) WCW 44 (48.35%) 8 (8.79%) 39 (42.86%) WWE 5 (83.33%) 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) WWF 356 (73.25%) 26 (5.35%) 104 (21.40%) WWF/SWS 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWF/USWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 418 (67.09%) 39 (6.26%) 166 (26.65%)

Bret Hart Manager

Hart had been managed by multiple big personalities. On his early days in WWE, he had been managed by Jimmy Hart when he was working as a tag team with Jim Neidhart. He has also been managed by his fellow Hart Foundation teammates in many occasions. Jim Neidhart also managed him many times.

FAQS

Q. When did Bret Hart start wrestling?

A. Bret Hart started working in 1976

Q. How tall is Bret Hart in feet?

A. Bret Hart is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bret Hart manager?

A. Bret Hart had been managed by many names from time to time. Jimmy Hart and Him Neidhart are some of the important names among them

Q. What is current Bret Hart song?

A. Bret Hart uses the song ‘Hart Attack’

Q. Who is Bret Hart mother?

A. Bret Hart’s mother was Helen Hart

Q. Who is Bret Hart father?

A. Bret Hart’s father was Stu Hart who is a professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer

Q. Who is currently Bret Hart girlfriend?

A. Bret Hart is currently married to Stephanie Washington

Q. Who is Bret Hart brother?

A. Bret Hart has eleven siblings in total.

Q. How much is Bret Hart worth?

A. Bret Hart’s net worth is something around $14m

Q. How many times Bret Hart won the WWE World title?

A. Bret Hart had been a five times WWE World Champion