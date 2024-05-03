For months, Mercedes Mone kept the pro-wrestling world on its toes starting from last year’s summer before finally becoming an All Elite. As expected by the fans, the former WWE Superstar known as Sasha Banks made her return to TV by debuting on All Elite Wrestling during the March 13 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Touted as the special AEW Dynamite Big Business edition in Mercedes Mone’s hometown of Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden, the CEO of women’s wrestling finally arrived in the opening segment to steal the spotlight. In a promo session, she made it clear about being one of the top female talents that the industry has to offer.

Plus, arriving at All Elite Wrestling added to the notion that she could be capable of creating more magic and globalizing the women’s revolution that she once used to be a part of in WWE. Sitting down in an interview with ESPN, Mercedes Mone decided to answer questions related to her pro wrestling future. One reason she cited for joining AEW was the chance to create more impact than she could’ve had in the WWE,

“I’m all about creating history,” Moné said. “I’m all about creating magic, and I’m all about creating so much more. And that’s what AEW brings…so much more, more opportunity, more chances and more chances just to stand out and to be seen and noticed.”

Mercedes Mone’s AEW deal touted to be one of the biggest in wrestling

There have been previous reports where money was cited to be the reason why WWE couldn’t have her under their banner. Reports affirmed that All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan offered her a big payday that turned out to be a factor for the signing. Given the below comments, Mercedes Mone’s AEW deal is indeed one of the biggest deals in today’s pro-wrestling which also offers her to feature in outside projects,

“I mean, I’m not Mercedes Moné for no reason. Money changes everything. I’m always about that bag. Absolutely. “You can do so much more in AEW…you can do everything. And for me, I want to do everything. So, this is the place for me to be, and this is the place that I call home.”

It was in August 2023 that Mercedes Mone showed up at AEW All In London, but she was only sitting in the stands. This appearance came amid an injury where she still had a walking boot on. That injury was the reason that she was sidelined from action for months before signing up with AEW.