After coming to the WWE, Ronda Rousey was a pretty big deal in the 2018-19 season as the company wanted to build her up as a major star power. In her first stint with the company, the strategy clicked as people used to tune into Monday Night Raw to watch her unique skillsets inside the squared circle. Once that run ended at Wrestlemania 35 that glorifying days were gone.

Down the road, Ronda Rousey made a comeback by winning the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble Match but the second stint turned out to be a failure mainly due to the lack of creative planning from Vince McMahon and his team. Now that he’s gone and the former MMA star has no intention of coming back to the company, she’s not holding back anything against her former boss.

Chelsea Green To Have A Reunion Angle Upon Return On WWE NXT

Away from the WWE Ronda Rousey was busy in bringing out her memoir, Our Fight. As first reported by Fightful, the former WWE star never held back about the former Chairman of the company, Vince McMahon. In her book, she wrote the following,

“PPVs are held in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia, as well as now twice a year in Saudi Arabia, a nation that restricts the rights of women in a way that I’m certain Vince McMahon wishes he could.”

Ronda Rousey Becomes Scriptwriter For Netflix Biopic After WWE Exit

Ronda Rousey showered no remorse on Vince McMahon

In more news from Inside the Ropes, Ronda Rousey penned how McMahon, an “Emperor Palpatine” acted like a “real-world pro-wrestling version of Monopoly” by buying up all of his rival promotions. That wasn’t the only written attack that she had on the 78-year-old as she wrote the following,

“It’s hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins. That blurred line between character and reality is a recurring theme within the WWE Universe.”

It’s not clear whether these statements from Ronda Rousey were added to the memoir after the recent allegations launched on McMahon. As it stands, federal prosecutors are actively investigating the former WWE and TKO Chairman after a lawsuit was filed against him by a former WWE employee, Janel Grant.