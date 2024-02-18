Bronson Reed: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Bronson Reed is an Australian professional wrestler who has worked on various independent circuits from all over Australia and outside of Australia. He has won multiple Championships from all over the independent circuit of Australia and he has also been a former NXT North American Champion. He is currently under contract with WWE.

Bronson Reed Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Reed is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 330 lbs. He was born on 25 August 1988 and currently, the former NXT North American champion is 35 year old. His big physique always helped him to receive strong bookings from every promotion he worked in and even in WWE, he is being promoted as a Powerhouse.

Bronson Reed Early Life

Reed was born on 25 August 1988 in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. He joined the world of professional wrestling at the age of around 18 and during the early days of his wrestling career, he mostly worked on the independent circuit of Australia. He had been pretty successful on the independent circuit of his country.

Bronson Reed is a 35 year old Australian professional wrestler who is currently under contract with WWE. He has worked in various Australian independent circuit promotions and he won multiple Championship from all over the indies. He also won the NXT North American Championship in WWE. Currently, he is active on Monday Night RAW.

Bronson Reed WWE Debut

Reed made his WWE debut in a live event of NXT in a match against Riddick Moss. He lost his first match in the promotion. He made his television debut in July 2019 when he participated in the NXT Breakout Star tournament. He defeated Dexter Lumis in the first round of the tournament which also was his television debut.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

The Australian professional wrestler joined the world of wrestling in 2007 and he used the ring name of Jonah Rock and J-Rock during his early career. He mostly worked on the independent circuit based in Australia during his early career. He spent 11 years on these and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the Independent circuit.

Australian Independent Circuit

Slowly Jonah Rock went on to become one of the biggest names of the Australian independent circuit. He spent a total of 11 years in the Australian Indies and he never stopped winning Championships. In most of the promotions he worked in, he had been treated as a top star and he won multiple Heavyweight Championships from the Indies.

Career Outside Australia

Reed not only worked on the Australian independent circuit during his early career. He also worked on other top independent circuit promotions outside of Australia like Pro Wrestling Noah which is situated in Japan, British professional wrestling promotions Revolution Pro Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling, and Westside Xtreme Wrestling which was based in Germany.

American Indipendent Circuit

He arrived in America for the first time holding the hands of the famous American independent circuit Pro Wrestling Guerilla. He never won any Championship in the mentioned promotion but working here and him recognition in all over America. It also earned him a contract from the biggest giants of the professional wrestling world.

Joining WWE

In January 2019, WWE signed 12 wrestlers altogether and assigned all of them in their development territory which is the NXT. Reed was one of the fortunate ones. Much like the other 11 stars, he started working on the NXT. He received a training of two months before officially making his in ring WWE debut. He had been pretty impressive since the very first day of joining the promotion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Bronson Reed Bronson Reed Nick Names Big Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Bronson Reed Height 6’0” Bronson Reed Weight 330 lbs. Relationship Status Married Bronson Reed Net Worth $1.5 Million Bronson Reed Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Brown (dyed black sometimes) Wrestling Debut 2007 Mentor * Bronson Reed Signature Moves Death Drop Driver, Samoan Drop Finishing Move(s) Tsunami Theme Song / Bronson Reed Song / Bronson Reed Music Battle Tested Catchphrases *

Bronson Reed Net Worth & Salary

Reed is currently active in Monday Night RAW since December 2022 and he has been receiving a decent mid card push since returning to the promotion. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Reed is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $175,000 as his annual salary in the promotion.

Bronson Reed Family

Reed was born on 25 August 1988 in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia. Reed is of Samoan descent according to reports but he has nothing to do with the legendary Anoa’i family of Roman Reigns. There is not enough information available about Reed’s early life, his parents, or whether he has any siblings.

Championships and Accomplishments

Reed spent a long time on the Australian independent circuit and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit. He is also a renowned name in WWE and he won the NXT North American Championship one time during his run on the development Territory of the promotion. He could not win any more championships in the promotion as of now but we can definitely expect him to win more championships in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT North American Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) EPW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Marcius Pitt IWA Heavyweight Champion ship (1 time) MCW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), MCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Hartley Jackson, MCW Intercommonwealth Championship (1 time), Ballroom Brawl (2017), Third Triple Crown Champion NWA AWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time), Queensland Double Crown Championship (1 time) PPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 73 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021 WR Australian National Championship (3 times), WR Meltdown World Tag Team Championships (1 time) – with Hartley Jackson Records One times NXT North American Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Before joining WWE, Reed worked under the ring name Jonah Rock. After he got released from WWE in 2021, he tried to get his previous ring name back but this time he had to work under the ring name of Jonah only. The issue was with the similarities of his last name Rock with the legendary professional wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Personal Information Table

Bronson Reed Real Name / Full Name Jermaine Haley Birth Date 25 August 1988 Bronson Reed Age 35 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Virgo Birthplace Adelaide, South Australia, Australia Nationality Irish Hometown Adelaide, South Australia, Australia School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Not known Bronson Reed Ethnicity Samoan Current Residence Not known Hobbies Not known Bronson Reed Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

Bronson Reed Movies and TV Shows

Reed never considered acting as a professional career. He joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age and all he wanted to be from his childhood was a professional wrestler. There is no report on whether he had ever appeared in any movies or television series. However, we can expect him to work in movies and television series in the future.

Bronson Reed Wife

Reed is currently married to Paige (not to be confused with former two times WWE Divas champion Paige). The duo was in a relationship since their high school days. There is not enough information available about the wife of the former NXT North American champion. He made a special appearance in an episode of the NXT after Reed won the NXT North American Championship.

Success in WWE

In Ring Debut

Reed made his in ring debut in WWE in a live event against Riddick Moss in a losing effort. He worked under his real name in his first match in the promotion. He got his ring named Bronson Reed in June. In July he made his television debut in the NXT as he completed in the NXT breakout tournament. He defeated Dexter Lumis in the first round but lost in the very next round to Cameron Grimes.

Success in NXT

He made his debut in the NXT as a babyface and he mostly worked as a babyface during his first run in the promotion. He had been presented as a powerhouse in WWE from the very first day of joining the promotion and one of his early rivalries was against The Undisputed Era. He lost most of his matches in this rivalry but he had been pretty impressive.

NXT North American Champion

Despite receiving a strong push in his early days in the promotion, he lost most of his matches. He gained some momentum after he defeated the newcomer LA Knight. Slowly he focused on the NXT North American Championship. Soon he went on to defeat Johnny Gargano in an episode of NXT inside of a steel cage to win the NXT North American Championship.

Release

In late July he dropped the championship to Adam Cole. Soon after dropping the Championship, he was shockingly released from WWE. During the time WWE released a lot of talents due to the budget cut issues during the Covid 19 pandemic era. After getting released, he started working in Impact wrestling under the ring name Jonah. He also worked in New Japan Pro Wrestling during the time.

Return to WWE

In December 2022 he was brought back by Triple H and he directly debuted in the main roster of the promotion. He only worked in Monday Night RAW after his return and this time he worked as a heel. He received a mid card push since returning to the promotion and we can definitely expect him to win some championships in the near future.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bronson Reed

Reed did not have a very long career in WWE as of now but he has been pretty successful in the promotion and he also had a number of excellent feuds with some of the top stars. One of the early rivalries he had was with the Undisputed Era. He had multiple matches with the members of the stable and in most cases, he lost. But he had been pretty impressive in this rivalry.

He also had an excellent rivalry with Johnny Gargano North American Championship. He defeated Gargano inside of a steel cage to win the NXT North American Championship which still remains his only title in WWE. In the main roster, he had an excellent feud with Ivar. It was a non title feud but overall it was pretty entertaining and it really seemed like a true clash of two powerhouses.

Bronson Reed Injury

Reed suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. But thankfully no injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his wrestling career. During the awkward period of the covid 19 pandemic era, he suffered a neck injury after he received a suplex at the hands of Karrion Kross. But thankfully the injury could not cause any serious harm.

Other Details

It is pretty strange that Reed never appeared in any WWE video games as of now. When the WWE 2K23 was released, he was on the WWE roster so the fans expected him to be available in the game. But surprisingly, he was left out of it. We can definitely expect him to appear in the upcoming WWE video game which is WWE 2K24. This will also be the first ever video game to feature him as a playable character.

Bronson Reed Salary $175,000 Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Not known

Social Media Accounts

Bronson Reed is active on Instagram from a verified account, however, there is no verified account of him on Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 130K people. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Bronson Reed Instagram.

Bronson Reed Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Battleground Championship Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DEFY 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCP 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) GCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) HOG 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) House Of Hardcore 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Impact Wrestling 12 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (20.00%) Limitless 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 25 (50.00%) 1 (2.00%) 24 (48.00%) NOAH 26 (38.81%) 0 (0.00%) 41 (61.19%) NXT 48 (47.06%) 0 (0.00%) 54 (52.94%) OTT 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PROGRESS 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) PWA Black Label 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG 6 (46.15%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (53.85%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) The Crash 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Warrior Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Wrestling Revolver 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSW 4 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (55.56%) WWE 42 (56.00%) 3 (4.00%) 30 (40.00%) WXw 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) TOTAL 170 (47.62%) 4 (1.12%) 183 (51.26%) Promotion Win % Draw % Loss %

Bronson Reed Manager

Reed has mostly worked as a singles wrestler in WWE and he did not have any manager in the promotion. He has mostly been a successful singles wrestler and he never worked with any regular Tag Team partner in WWE either. After he returned to WWE in December 2022, he formed a short alliance with the former two times WWE World Champion The Miz, and A Lister managed him during his matches on a number of occasions.

FAQS

Q. When did Bronson Reed start wrestling?

A. Bronson Reed started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Bronson Reed in feet?

A. Bronson Reed is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bronson Reed manager?

A. Bronson Reed does not have a manager

Q. What is current Bronson Reed song?

A. Bronson Reed uses the song ‘Battle Tested’

Q. Who is Bronson Reed mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Bronson Reed father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Bronson Reed girlfriend?

A. Bronson Reed is currently married to Paige (not to be confused with pro wrestler Paige aka Saraya)

Q. Who is Bronson Reed brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Bronson Reed worth?

A. Bronson Reed’s net worth is something around $1.5 million

Q. How many times Bronson Reed won the NXT North American title?

A. Bronson Reed had been a two times NXT American Champion