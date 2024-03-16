Bio

Bubba Ray Dudley is an American professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and ECW. He mostly earned his fame as a Tag Team wrestler along with D-Von Dudley and together they were famously known as the Dudley Boyz. Currently, he is active in TNA Wrestling.

Bubba Ray Dudley Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dudley is 6’3” and his billed weight is 280 lbs. He is pretty big in size, but he has never been treated as a powerhouse, much like most of the big men are treated in the wrestling world. He was born on July 14, 1971 and is currently the former two times TNA World Heavyweight Champion in 52 year old.

Bubba Ray Dudley: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bubba Ray Dudley Early Life

Dudley was born on July 14, 1971 and currently he is 52 years old. Queens, New York City is the place where Bubba Ray Dudley born. He graduated from Half Hollow Hills East High School and he also played Track and American Football during his high school days. He joined the wrestling world at a young age of around 20.

Who is Bubba Ray Dudley

Bubba Ray Dudley is a 52 year old American professional wrestler who is currently active in TNA Wrestling. He has also worked in other major wrestling promotions like WWE and ECW and he won top championships from all over the world. He is mostly famous in the world of wrestling as a tag team wrestler as he is one half of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz.

Bubba Ray Dudley WWE Debut

Bubba made his WWE debut back in September 1999, as a tag team with his tag team partner D-Vin Dudley. Together they were addressed as The Dudley Boyz and they made their WWE debut during an episode of Sunday Night Heat. They had a match against the team of Stevie Richards and The Blue Meanie. They were victorious in their first match in WWE as Bubba pinned The Blue Meanie to pick up the victory for his side.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

Dudley joined the world of professional wrestling back in 1991 and he was trained by famous professional wrestler and wrestling trainer Johnny Rodz who is a WWE Hall of Famer. He made his in ring debut in 1991 and the first ring name he used was Mongo Vyle and he played the character of a biker which was inspired by the wrestlers like The Nasty Boys, The Road Warriors, and Maxx Payne.

Joining ECW

In 1995, Dudley finally got a big call from Extreme Championship Wrestling. His first appearance took place back in September 1995, when he appeared as the Bodyguard of Bill Alfonso. His ring name in his first appearance was Mongo. After he impressed Paul Heyman who was the owner of ECW, he was finally hired and he also got the new ring name Buh Buh Ray Dudley.

Singles Run in ECW

For a number of months, he kept on playing a singles character and he was earning success in the promotion as well. The fans were loving his character. He was a member of the famous Dudley family of ECW, even though he mostly played a singles character. In April 1996, D-Von made his ECW debut and at first, he feuded the Dudley family.

Teaming up with D-Von Dudley

Later, Bubba and D-Von teamed up to form the famous Dudley Boyz tag team. They became extremely famous as a tag team in ECW and they can definitely be considered one of the best tag teams of the promotion. They won the ECW Tag Team Championship eight times in total and they will always be considered one of the best tag teams that the promotion ever produced.

Success in ECW

[In 1999, The Dudley Boyz transitioned to WWE for the first time. In WWE, they worked as a tag team as well and they continued their character from ECW. They had been presented as one of the top tag teams of WWE, and they had been really excellent in the promotion. They were one of the biggest attractions of the Tag Team division of the famous Attitude Era of WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name: Bubba Ray Dudley
Nick Names: *
Profession(s): Professional Wrestler
Bubba Ray Dudley Height: 6'3"
Bubba Ray Dudley Weight: 280 lbs.
Relationship Status: Single
Bubba Ray Dudley Net Worth: $3 Million
Bubba Ray Dudley Eye Color: Brown
Hair Color: Brown
Wrestling Debut: 1991
Mentor: *
Bubba Ray Dudley Signature Moves: Bubba Bomb, Bionic Elbow with Theatrics, DDT, Samoan Drop
Finishing Move(s): Bubba Cutter, 3D/Dudley Death Drop
Theme Song / Bubba Ray Dudley Song / Bubba Ray Dudley Music: We're Coming Down (WWE)
Catchphrases: "D-Von! Get the Table!"

Bubba Ray Dudley Net Worth & Salary

Bubba is one of the biggest tag team legends in wrestling history and he has been active in the wrestling world for more than three decades. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Bubba is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. He is currently active in TNA Wrestling and his current salary in the promotion is not known.

Bubba Ray Dudley Family

Bubba was born on July 14, 1971 in Queens, New York City. There is not enough information available about the past life of the former two times TNA World Heavyweight Champion. He has a sister named Gina LoMonaco. He graduated from Half Hollow Hills East High School and joined the wrestling world at the age of around 20.

Championships and Accomplishments

Bubba had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. Since he mostly earned his fame as a tag team wrestler, he mostly focused on tag team golds in every promotion he worked in. He also won major singles championships like the WWE Hardcore Championship eight times and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship two times.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/E Hardcore Championship (8 times), WWF/World Tag Team Championship (8 times) – with D-Von Dudley, WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with D-Von Dudley, WCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with D-Von Dudley, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2018) as a member of The Dudley Boyz Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) World’s Strongest Tag Determination League (2005) – with Brother Devon The Baltimore Sun – Tag Team of the Year (2007) – with Brother Devon Cauliflower Alley Club – Other honoree (1997) – with Brother Devon, DWO Heavyweight Championship (1 time) ECW World Tag Team Championship (8 times) – with D-Von Dudley Hustle Super Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brother Devon IWGP Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brother Devon PPW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (2000) with D-Von Dudley vs. Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz in a Triangle Ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, Match of the Year (2001) with D-Von Dudley vs. Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven, Tag Team of the Year (2001, 2009) – with D-Von Dudley, Tag Team of the Decade (2000–2009) – with D-Von Dudley, Ranked No. 4 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2013, Ranked No. 354 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe TNA World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times, inaugural) – with Brother Devon, NWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brother Devon, Tag Team Tournament (2013) – with Brother Devon, TNA World Cup of Wrestling (2014) – with Eric Young, Gunner, Eddie Edwards, and ODB, Call Your Shot Gauntlet (2022), TNA Hall of Fame (2014) – as a member of Team 3D Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (2013) Aces & Eights Records Ten Times Tag Team Champion in WWE, Two Times TNA World Heavyweight Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dudley mostly earned his fame as a tag team wrestler. His team with D-Von Dudley is extremely famous among the wrestling world. Together they are famously known as The Dudley Boyz and their team is considered one of the best teams in the wrestling world. Together they operate a wrestling school named Team 3D Academy based on Kissimmee, Florida.

Personal Information Table

Bubba Ray Dudley Real Name / Full Name: Mark LoMonaco
Birth Date: July 14, 1971
Bubba Ray Dudley Age: 52
Relationship Status: Single
Zodiac Sign: Cancer
Birthplace: Queens, New York City
Nationality: American
Hometown: Queens, New York City
School/College/University: Half Hollow Hills East High School
Educational Qualification: Graduate
Religion: Not known
Bubba Ray Dudley Ethnicity: White (Italian Descent)
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Hobbies: Not known
Bubba Ray Dudley Tattoo: Multiple Tattoos

Bubba Ray Dudley Movies and TV Shows

Dudley never considered acting as a professional career. He joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age and he is active in the wrestling world for over three decades. He appeared in the famous American Reality Television Show The Weakest Link back in 2002. It was a WWE special episode of the show where he reached the final round before losing to Kane.

Bubba Ray Dudley Wife

Bubba is currently not in any relationship with anyone at this moment according to reports. Previously, he dated Fawnfeather Carr from 1999 to 2013. In 2016, he started dating famous professional wrestler Velvet Sky and they dated until November 2021 before getting separated. According to reports, the 52 year old professional wrestling is currently single.

Main Event Success

Success in WWE

The Dudley Boyz worked as a tag team throughout the Attitude Era of WWE and they were one of the best tag teams of their time. They were present in two of the best Tag Team Championship matches in WWE history; the triple threat ladder match from WrestleMania 2000 and the triple threat TLC match from WrestleMania X-Seven. In both matches, The Dudley Boyz entered as the Tag Team Champions.

Failed Singles Run in WWE

In 2002 WWE decided to push both of Bubba and D-Von as single wrestlers. Bubba was mostly treated as a lower mid card even though he got an opportunity to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship. He mostly focused on the Hardcore Championship which he won eight times in total. Ultimately his singles run did not work very well and WWE decided to reunite them.

Main Event Success in TNA Wrestling

In 2005 he was released from WWE along with his Tag Team partner D-Von. After getting released from WWE, the famous tag team relocated in TNA Wrestling where they were treated as a top Tag Team as well. They won a total of three Tag Team titles in the promotion. Bubba was also treated as a main event star in the promotion at a point as he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship two times.

Return to WWE

In 2015, Bubba appeared as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble match. In August, he returned to the promotion along with his Tag Team partner D-Von and they ran as a tag team in the promotion once again. Once again they were pretty successful as a tag team in WWE. They were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Final Days

After SummerSlam 2016 they left WWE, but they returned on a couple of occasions. From 2017 to 2020, Bubba was active in Ring Of Honor. He also had a short run in NWA in 2022. On the month of October of the same year, he returned to Impact Wrestling and he is still active in the promotion. He is going pretty strong in TNA Wrestling right now even at the age of 52.

Iconic Quotes From Bubba Ray Dudley

“”Oh my god,” Ray said. “The heel in me was so happy to hear this … That’s the kind of things that resonate with a fanbase … I mean, Drew stuck the knife in Punk at the Rumble. Because Drew hit the Future Shock, and that’s where Punk hurts his arm, right? … That’s the knife going in.

“But what he said to Punk — that’s him twisting the knife, pulling the knife out, and putting salt on the wound. It was so good. And if you listened to the people, they were silent, completely silent … And then, all of a sudden, Drew hits the line about the religion and [praying] for this. And that whole place, they weren’t expecting that, and you heard the boos.”

“Punk blinked four times,” said Ray. “Now, I can hear people go, ‘Well what does that matter that he blinked four times?’ What’s the old saying about blinking —- whoever blinks first loses. Seth was wide-eyed the whole time. Did not blink. Basically what Seth’s eyes told me was, ‘You mother****, I am going to look through you. Because I can’t punch you in the face right now, I’m going to look through you. I’m going to steal your soul.

“You’re going to have to look me dead in the eye and know, when the time eventually comes when you get in the ring with me, I’m going to out-wrestle you.’ Remember, Dave [co-host David LaGreca], what I said on the text, ‘Remember that out-wrestle line.’ This is what Seth is gonna try to do to CM Punk — he’s gonna try to beat him up, blow him up, stretch him, and expose him.”

“When it comes to in the ring, when it comes to actual professional wrestling, the psychology, the registering, the selling, the story, Randy’s as perfect as it comes,” Bully said. “There’s not many when…you know, it’s hard to compare wrestlers sometimes, because, in baseball, you’ve got your stats.

“You’ve got your RBIs, you’ve got your home runs, you’ve got your strikeouts…you can compare apples to apples. With wrestling, it’s so much different. It’s very much a ‘Who’s the best?’ It’s very subjective. But I can tell you, as a wrestler who has seen just about everything, when the boys talk, Randy is top, top, top of the food chain.”

“I don’t plan anything. When you plan stuff, it comes across the wrong way. I go to the ring and I say what I feel. I wasn’t even supposed to be on those shows in Buffalo or Ohio or Chicago. Ring of Honor told me to take the time off to rest and as much as I would have liked to stay home, I can’t do that to those cities because those are the cities I got my start in especially with ECW.

“That night in Chicago I kind of knew that this was the end of the line. That building was the first building we did flaming tables in. So if I can’t go out in my backyard in New York or in Philly which is where I got my start, the absolute best place would be Chicago.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Bubba Ray Dudley

Bubba is active in the world of professional wrestling for more than three decades and he went through some excellent feuds. He mostly had Tag Team rivalries as he established himself as a tag team wrestler. But he also had some singles rivalries when he was competing for the World Heavyweight Championship at TNA Wrestling. AJ Styles, Chris Sabin, and Jeff Hardy were some of the best rivals of his TNA Wrestling career.

In WWE mostly had tag team rivalries with some of the top tag teams of the promotion. The Hardy Boyz were one of the best rivals of his Tag Team career. Together they presented some excellent matches. Edge and Christian were also a big rival team of the Dudley Boyz. The Brothers of Destruction can also be considered a big Rival of The Dudley Boyz.

Bubba Ray Dudley Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Bubba had to go through multiple injuries throughout his career. But no injuries could ever take him out of action for long. In 2002, he competed in a Tag Team Championship TLC match in an episode of where he suffered a concussion which made him forget everything for a short time period.

Other Details

Bubba appeared in loads of WWE video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was back in WWF Smackdown! which was released back in 2000 exclusively for PlayStation 1. For the next five years, he appeared in almost all of the WWE video games. He also appeared in the TNA Impact video game. His latest appearance took place in WWE 2K24 as a DLC. It is the latest installment in the WWE video game series.

Bubba Ray Dudley Salary: Not known
Brand Endorsements: *
Sponsors: *
Charity: Various Charities

Bubba Ray Dudley Social Media Accounts

Dudley does not have any verified accounts on any social media platforms like Twitter or Instagram. There is an account on Twitter by his name which has a total following of 443.6K and it is believed to be his real Twitter account. You can check out the account here; Bubba Ray Dudley Twitter.

Bubba Ray Dudley Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) AJPW 15 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Battleground Championship Wrestling 6 (75.00%) 1 (12.50%) 1 (12.50%) CWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) ECW 167 (52.02%) 10 (3.12%) 144 (44.86%) ECW/IWA Japan 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) FMW 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) FMW/ECW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Hardcore Homecoming 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 12 (85.71%) 1 (7.14%) 1 (7.14%) HUSTLE 8 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 16 (59.26%) 0 (0.00%) 11 (40.74%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Jim Crockett Promotions 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NEW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NJPW 4 (66.67%) 1 (16.67%) 1 (16.67%) NWA 6 (66.67%) 2 (22.22%) 1 (11.11%) OVW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) RevPro 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ROH 18 (51.43%) 4 (11.43%) 13 (37.14%) ROH/NJPW 8 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (42.86%) TNA 189 (41.72%) 20 (4.42%) 244 (53.86%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina) 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) UWF (Carolina)/MCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) Warrior Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCPW 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestlefanfest 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleReunion 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 128 (41.97%) 3 (0.98%) 174 (57.05%) WWF 176 (47.83%) 13 (3.53%) 179 (48.64%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 782 (47.77%) 56 (3.42%) 799 (48.81%)

Bubba Ray Dudley Manager

Bubba did not work with any professional manager on a regular basis. While working as a team with D-Von Dudley, he had been managed by various names like Paul Heyman and Paul Bearer, but none of them worked as their manager for a long time. D-Von and Bubba managed each other during their singles matches regularly.

FAQS

Q. When did Bubba Ray Dudley start wrestling?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley started working in 1991

Q. How tall is Bubba Ray Dudley in feet?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Bubba Ray Dudley manager?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley does not have a manager, however, he had been regularly managed by his legendary tag team partner D-Von Dudley

Q. What is current Bubba Ray Dudley song?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley uses the song ‘We’re Coming Down’ in WWE which is also the theme song of The Dudley Boyz

Q. Who is Bubba Ray Dudley mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Bubba Ray Dudley father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Bubba Ray Dudley girlfriend?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley is currently single according to reports

Q. Who is Bubba Ray Dudley brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Bubba Ray Dudley worth?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Bubba Ray Dudley won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Bubba Ray Dudley had been a ten times Tag Team Champion in WWE (including one WCW Tag Team title reign he got in WWE)