Cameron Grimes: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Cameron Grimes is an American professional wrestler who is mostly famous for his time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He has worked in major wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He was also a famous name on the independent circuit. He was recently released from WWE and presently he is not associated with any promotion and is active on the independent circuit.

The billed height of Grimes is 6’0” and his billed weight is 220 lbs. He was born on September 30, 1993 and currently, the former NXT North American Champion is 30 year old. He remained under contract with WWE for around five years and he worked both in the NXT and in the main roster. He had been released from WWE recently.

Cameron Grimes Early Life

Grimes was born on September 30, 1993 and currently he is 30 year old. Cameron, North Carolina is the place where Cameron Grimes born. There is not enough information available about his early life. His father Tracy Caddell was a professional wrestler and a wrestling promoter and he passed away in 2018.

Who is Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes is a 30 year old American professional wrestler who was recently released from WWE and currently he is not associated with any promotion he is active on the independent circuit. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and TNA Wrestling. He was also a top star of the independent circuit and won multiple top championships from all over the indies.

Cameron Grimes WWE Debut

Grimes signed a professional contract with back in January 2019 and he was assigned to the WWE Performance Center in February. Soon, he started appearing on WWE Live Events, and in May 2019, he appeared in a Dark Match during a television taping of the NXT. He defeated Shane Strickland (Swerve Strickland) in his first match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Grimes joined the world of professional wrestling back in 2014. His father Tracy Caddell was a wrestling promoter so it was not very difficult for him to get into the wrestling business. The first wrestling promotion to give him his early break was Pro Wrestling Guerrilla. The promotion is famous for creating some of the top stars of today’s wrestling.

Independent Circuit

Soon after joining Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, he joined the independent circuit as well and he remained active on the indies until getting a contract from WWE. He had been one of the top names of the independent circuit throughout he was active. He won multiple top championships from all over the indie promotions.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

He did not get enough title wins in the Pro Wrestling Guerrilla promotion despite having a five year long career in the promotion. He had tag team success in PWG as he teamed up with Andrew Everett to win the PWG Tag Team Championship. The team also won the DDT4 tournament in 2015.

TNA Wrestling Debut

The first major promotion to give Grimes his early break was TNA Wrestling aka Impact Wrestling. Grimes’ ring name was Trevor Lee in TNA Wrestling and was one of the top mid cards of TNA Wrestling, he worked in the promotion for more than three years. He signed a professional contract with TNA Wrestling in 2015 and he made his debut in August 2015.

Tag Team Success

Upon joining the promotion, he mostly worked as a Tag Team wrestler during his early career. He teamed up with Andrew Everett soon after joining TNA Wrestling to reform The Helms Dynasty. They remained together for a couple of years. But they could never win tag team gold in TNA. Grimes won the Tag Team title soon after joining TNA Wrestling with Bryan Myers who was famous in WWE by the name of Curt Hawkins.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Cameron Grimes Cameron Grimes Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Cameron Grimes Height 6’0” Cameron Grimes Weight 220 lbs. Relationship Status Single Cameron Grimes Net Worth $1 Million Cameron Grimes Eye Color Blue Hair Color Brown Wrestling Debut 2014 Mentor * Cameron Grimes Signature Moves Bridging Deadlift German Suplex, Collision Course, Football Kick, Karelin Lift Finishing Move(s) Orange Crush, Caveman Stomp Theme Song / Cameron Grimes Song / Cameron Grimes Music To The Moon Catchphrases *

Cameron Grimes Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Reed is estimated to be somewhere around $1.5 million. He was recently released from WWE and he does not receive any salary from any promotion. Reports suggest that he earned something around $200,000 as his annual salary when he was active in WWE.

Cameron Grimes Family

Grimes was born on September 30, 1993 in Cameron, North Carolina. His father Tracy Caddell was also a professional wrestler and a wrestling promoter. He mostly worked on the independent circuit. Reports suggest that Tracy Caddell passed away in 2018. There is not enough information available about Grimes’ family.

Championships and Accomplishments

Grimes had been quite successful in terms of winning championships from the independent circuit of pro wrestling. He also won multiple titles from TNA Wrestling including a total of three TNA X-Division Championship. In WWE, he won the NXT North American title and even the rare Million Dollar Championship once.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT North American Championship (1 time), Million Dollar Championship (1 time, final) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AAW Heritage Championship (1 time), AAW Heritage Championship (1 time) CWF Mid-Atlantic Heavyweight Championship (1 time), CWF Mid-Atlantic Rising Generation League Championship (1 time), CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chet Sterling, CWF Mid-Atlantic Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chet Sterling, PWI Ultra J Championship (1 time), CWF Annual Rumble (2017), Kernodle Brothers Tag Team Tournament (2018) – with Chet Sterling OMEGA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) PWG World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Andrew Everett, DDT4 (2015) – with Andrew Everett Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 61 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2016 TNA / Impact X Division Championship (3 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brian Myers, Race for the Case (2017 – Blue Case) Records One time NXT North American Champion, Three times TNA X-Division Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Grimes worked in WWE since 2019 and he recently got released from WWE. Before working in WWE, he worked on various independent circuit promotions and he was also pretty famous in TNA Wrestling. After WWE signed him, he was assigned to the NXT where he received a very strong booking. But unfortunately, he had been treated as a jobber in the main roster.

Personal Information Table

Cameron Grimes Real Name / Full Name Fergal Devitt Birth Date September 30, 1993 Cameron Grimes Age 30 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Cameron, North Carolina Nationality American Hometown Cameron, North Carolina School/College/University St. Cronan’s School Educational Qualification Not Known Religion Christianity Cameron Grimes Ethnicity White Current Residence Not Known Hobbies Not Known Cameron Grimes Tattoo *

Cameron Grimes Movies and TV Shows

Grimes did not get to work in any movies or television series so far. He is the son of the famous professional wrestling promoter Tracy Caddell and he grew up in a wrestling environment. He always considered acting as a professional wrestler and he never wanted to become an actor. He is pretty successful in his wrestling career so far.

Cameron Grimes Wife

Grimes is single at this moment according to reports and there is no report on whether the former three times TNA X-Division Champion is presently dating anyone. There is no report available either on whether the 30 year old previously dated someone. Presently, he is not active in any wrestling promotion.

Success in WWE

Singles Success in TNA Wrestling

Grimes had been pretty successful as a tag team wrestler in TNA Wrestling during his early career. He also had excellent singles success in the promotion. He had been a three times TNA X-Division Champion and he also won the Race for the Case tournament in 2017. He was one of the top mid card stars of TNA Wrestling stars of the promotion.

Joining WWE

He remained active in TNA Wrestling until January 2019 and he had an excellent career in the promotion. In the same month, he got the biggest opportunity of his professional wrestling career. He was assigned to the WWE Performance Center in February. He worked on the Live Events of WWE for a number of months before making his television debut.

Television Debut

In May, he wrestled Shane Strickland (Swerve Strickland) in a dark match during a TV taping of the NXT. He was victorious in his first match. In June, he got his Cameron Grimes ring name for the first time and he started working regularly in the NXT. He received a very strong mid card push in the NXT.

Championship Success in the NXT

He won the NXT North American Championship one time, and his feud with Carmelo Hayes for the title remained one of the best feuds for the mentioned title. He also won the rare Million Dollar Championship in the NXT. After his excellent NXT career, fans were confident that he would have an excellent career on the main roster as well.

Main Roster Promotion, Release

But his main roster run was absolutely awful. He had a pretty good start after he was drafted to Smackdown in 2023 by defeating Baron Corbin in only three seconds. Soon, he became a jobber and he used to lose almost all of his matches. In April, he posted an emotional video on Twitter revealing his release from WWE. The video was really emotional and wrestling fans from around the world shared their condolences. He is presently active on the independent circuit.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Cameron Grimes

Grimes had multiple feuds with top stars of NXT. But he did not get to have any proper feud in the main roster since he had mostly been treated as a jobber after his main roster promotion. Carmelo Hayes had been one of his top rivals of his NXT career. His rivalry with Hayes for the NXT North American Championship was really entertaining.

LA Knight was arguably the biggest rival of Grimes’ NXT career. Their feud is mostly remembered for the involvement of ‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase. The feud even had the prestigious Million Dollar Championship on the line. Both Knight and Grimes got chances to hold the Million Dollar Championship.

Cameron Grimes Injury

In December 2020, Grimes had a match against two times NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and Grimes had been beaten by Ciampa in this match. After his defeat in the match, he was attacked by Timothy Thatcher. This attack gave Grimes an injury and he remained out of action for six weeks. In reality, it was a storyline injury and it was written so that he could have arthroscopic knee surgery.

Other Details

Grimes has appeared in two WWE video games so far. The first WWE video game he appeared in was WWE 2K23 as a playable character. He is also a part of WWE 2K24 in which he also appeared as a playable character. He has been released from WWE recently so we cannot expect him to appear in any WWE video game before he gets rehired.

Cameron Grimes Salary $200,000 (Final Salary in WWE) Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Cameron Grimes Social Media Accounts

Grimes is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account on Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 67.5K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 100K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. Cameron Grimes Twitter, Cameron Grimes Instagram.

Cameron Grimes Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 26 (59.09%) 2 (4.55%) 16 (36.36%) AAW/Fight Club Pro/Wrestling Revolver 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) BCW/Impact 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Beyond 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) BTW (Cali)/Impact 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) CHIKARA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) CZW 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (83.33%) CZW/PWG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EVOLVE 7 (53.85%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (46.15%) FCP 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FIP 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) GFW 8 (44.44%) 0 (0.00%) 10 (55.56%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 12 (29.27%) 0 (0.00%) 29 (70.73%) Impact/IWR 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Impact/Lucha Underground 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Mid-Atlantic Wrestling 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NEW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 68 (49.28%) 2 (1.45%) 68 (49.28%) OMEGA 6 (60.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (40.00%) OMEGA/BTW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) PROGRESS 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) PWG 24 (51.06%) 0 (0.00%) 23 (48.94%) RevPro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) ROH 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Smash (Canada) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) The Crash 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 17 (36.96%) 0 (0.00%) 29 (63.04%) Wrestling Is… 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleCircus 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WrestleCon 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) Wrestling Revolver 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) WWE 9 (32.14%) 0 (0.00%) 19 (67.86%) WXw 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TOTAL 195 (43.62%) 4 (0.89%) 248 (55.48%)

Cameron Grimes Manager

Grimes mostly worked as a singles wrestler in WWE. However, in 2021, he had a storyline with LA Knight which also included WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. This storyline even had the Million Dollar Championship on the line and DiBiase worked as Grimes’ manager for a short time during this story.

FAQS

Q. When did Cameron Grimes start wrestling?

A. Cameron Grimes started working in 2014

Q. How tall is Cameron Grimes in feet?

A. Cameron Grimes is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Cameron Grimes manager?

A. Cameron Grimes does not have a manager

Q. What is current Cameron Grimes song?

A. Cameron Grimes uses the song ‘To The Moon’ in WWE

Q. Who is Cameron Grimes mother?

A. Not Known

Q. Who is Cameron Grimes father?

A. Famous professional wrestler Tracy Caddell is the father of Grimes’ father

Q. Who is currently Cameron Grimes girlfriend?

A. Not Known

Q. Who is Cameron Grimes brother?

A. Not Known

Q. How much is Cameron Grimes worth?

A. Cameron Grimes’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many times Cameron Grimes won the NXT North American title?

A. Cameron Grimes had been a one time NXT North American Champion