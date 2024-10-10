Candice LeRae could finally create some buzz-worthy news as she has now become the first wrestler to have held the WWE Speed Women’s Championship. The crowning moment aired on WWE TV while the actual match was taped five days ago.

Candice LeRae vs. IYO SKY in the WWE Speed Women’s Championship tournament finals was the lineup that aired last night through WWE’s social media accounts. SKY had the advantage until her opponent was able to get her feet up when SKY went for her Over the Moonsault finisher.

As SKY’s momentums came to a halt, her opponent was able to hit her back with a Lionsault from the second rope to secure the pinfall win to win the WWE Speed Women’s Title. Soon after the win, the former NXT star got to pose with WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H who had praising words to offer to the talent,

“Never underestimate a Superstar as talented, determined and hungry as @CandiceLeRae. Huge congrats to your first-ever #WWESpeed Women’s Champion on a history-making victory.”

Candice LeRae starts first-ever singles title reign in the WWE

Championship matches on WWE Speed have a five-minute time limit, which is an additional two-minute extra time from the three-minute limit for non-title bouts. Candice LeRae was able to defeat SKY with 1 minute 12 seconds left on the clock which signifies a dominant win for the current champion against a former WWE Women’s Champion and Miss Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

After the win, Candice LeRae celebrated the win with her tag team partner Indi Hartwell. This win also marked her first singles title reign in the WWE and the first time she’s ever defeated SKY in a singles match. En route to this big win in her career, the champion defeated Piper Niven, Kairi Sane, and SKY through this title tournament.

Moving on from the Speed Women’s Championship won by Candice LeRae, WWE will begin a new tournament to determine a number-one contender for the men’s WWE Speed Champion Andrade. Sheamus vs. Giovanni Vinci, Bron Breakker vs. Cruz Del Toro, Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights, and Akira Tozawa vs. Riley Osborne have been announced to be the first-round matches.