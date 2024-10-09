After getting back on WWE NXT in an untelevised show, recently, Nikkita Lyons made an unceremonious return to TV, this week. Plus, she has also been booked for the returning match that her fanbase has eagerly been waiting for.

The unannounced return for Nikkita Lyons went down on this Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode in a backstage segment with NXT GM Ava and Lola Vice. A verbal confrontation appeared to be the reason that Lyons vs. Vice was made official for next week’s episode.

The WWE fans saw Nikkita Lyons for one last time on the January 9 episode of WWE NXT in which she took on her former rival Blair Davenport. Just a month before that, she returned to the WWE from a previously torn ACL and meniscus. Unfortunately, that comeback was short-lived as she sustained another injury that later required surgery.

Later, Lyons took to her Instagram account and uploaded a video of her match with Blair Davenport to point out the exact moment of that injury. She suffered an ACL tear which kept her out of action on WWE NXT for the entire summer of 2024. It was a double stomp that made her land awkwardly on her knee to cause a crack in her legs. Thus, her earlier touted push had to be halted for a long time.

Lyons then suddenly returned to the ring on a WWE NXT house show on September 27, teaming with Dante Chen in a mixed tag team victory over Izzi Dame and Jasper Troy. Now, she’s booked for her next TV match against Vice set for next week.

WWE NXT October 15 episode match card

WWE NXT October 15 episode returns to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida after two weeks of touring outside their familiar territory. At a glance, the confirmed matches for the show are given below,

– NXT Championship Number-One Contender’s Match: Wes Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. Je’Von Evans (winner challenges Trick Williams at Halloween Havoc on Sunday, October 27)

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair

– New NXT North American Champion Tony D’Angelo celebrates his title win

– Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons

– The Halloween Havoc wheel returns with Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal announcements