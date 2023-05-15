WWE NXT star and the current NXT champion Carmelo Hayes who is also a former three times NXT North American champion recently talked about his progress after joining the NXT and explained how he became one of the top stars of the promotion.

Carmelo Hayes joined the world of professional wrestling back in 2014 and he started working on the independent circuit. He got trained by Brian Fury. He worked on the independent circuit for seven long years and he went on to win multiple championships from all over the Indies.

Carmelo Hayes Talks His Progression To Be The Top Star Of NXT, “I’m the guy, I’m Him”

In 2021 he got the biggest call of his career as he got to sign for WWE and he started working on the NXT which is the development territory of the promotion. From the very first day of joining the promotion, he had been treated as a big thing by WWE. Soon after joining the promotion he won the WWE NXT North American Championship.

He won the WWE NXT North American championship for a total number of two times and recently he got the big boost of beating the unbeaten streak of Bron Breakker. Breakker, the son of legendary professional wrestler Ric Steiner had a very dominant reign of the NXT Championship.

Hayes recently defeated Breakker to win the NXT Championship, ending Breakker’s monopoly in the main events of the NXT. Currently, Hayes is holding the NXT Championship pretty strongly and we really hope that he has a great future lying ahead of himself in WWE.

Carmelo Hayes who is also a former three times NXT North American champion recently spoke to the After The Bell podcast. where he talked about his progress after joining the NXT and explained how he became one of the top stars of the promotion. He said;

“It’s really the journey of my progression, in a way. There was a period of time when I had the North American Championship and I was calling myself the A Champ. At that time, I truly believed I was the most important champion on the brand. For a long time it was ‘The A Champ’ and then when I lost the championship, I called myself ‘One of One’ to that starry light, ‘there is only one of me.’ On the journey to get the NXT Title, it was really like, ‘I’m the guy, I’m Him.’ If anybody is going to be the guy and take that title and do it, it’s me, I am Him.

“That’s where Him came from, where it was; you can’t deny me, I’m the guy. It’s another thing in pop culture and sports, Him is very popular. When guys do something great, they self-proclaim themselves, ‘I am Him, I am the one, I am the guy. I am Him.’ I think it carries weight. It’s ‘Boom. Him.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful