Claudio Castagnoli Cesaro is a Swiss professional wrestler who has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring of Honor. He has also won many prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling and he is considered one of the most underrated wrestlers in wrestling history. He remained active in WWE for 11 long years.

Cesaro Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Castagnoli is 6’5″ and his billed weight is 232 lbs. He was born on 27 December 1980 and currently the former seven times WWE Tag Team Champion is 43 year old. He has worked in WWE for 11 long years and won major championships from the promotion. He is currently active in All Elite Wrestling.

Cesaro: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Cesaro Early Life

Castagnoli was born on 27 December 1980 and currently, he is 43 year old. Lucerne, Switzerland is the place where Cesaro born. He has always been a big fan of football and he has been a fan of his hometown football club FC Luzern. He also played football in his youth along with tennis and basketball. He became a fan of wrestling after watching it for the first time on a German TV station.

Who is Cesaro

Cesaro is a 43 year old sweet professional wrestler who is currently under contract with All Elite Wrestling. He has also worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and Ring Of Honor and he has won loads of prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. He has also worked in many independent circuit promotions.

WWE Debut

Castagnoli signed a professional contract with WWE in September 2011 and worked under the ring name Antonio Cesaro. He made his WWE debut during a live event of Florida Championship Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE during the time. His first match was a losing effort against Seth Rollins.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Castagnoli joined the world of professional wrestling in year 2000 and he trained under his fellow Swiss professional wrestler SigMasta Rappo. He made his in ring debut in December 2000 at Germany based Westside Xtreme Wrestling under the ring name Double C in a losing effort to his trainer SigMasta Rippo.

European Independent Circuit

He mostly worked on various European independent circuit promotions and he played different characters. He even played a Japanese character at a point. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of joining the wrestling world and he also received training from top names like Dave Taylor. While being in Europe, he started winning championships as well.

American Independent Circuit

Soon he got the opportunity to work in the United States which is considered the hub of professional wrestling. One of the major American independent circuit promotions to give him an early break was Chikara. He worked in Chikara for around 8 years and he won multiple big Championships in the mentioned promotion.

Success on the Indies

Chikara helped him to gain massive recognition in the world of wrestling. He also got the opportunity to work in Combat Zone Wrestling from 2004 to 2006 where he formed a tag team with Chris Hero and won the CZW Tag Team Championship two times. He had mostly been treated as a tag team wrestler in the mentioned promotion.

Ring Of Honor

In 2005 he got a big opportunity to work in Ring Of Honor. He made the breakthrough through the CZW invasion and he started working in the promotion regularly. He remained active in Ring Of Honor for over 6 years and he had been extremely successful. He won the Ring Of Honor World Championship two times in total as well as the Tag Team Championship twice with Chris Hero.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Cesaro, Claudio Castagnoli Cesaro Nick Names The Swiss Superman, The King of Swing Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Cesaro Height 6’5” Cesaro Weight 232 lbs. Relationship Status Married Cesaro Net Worth $3 Million Cesaro Eye Color Brown Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 2000 Mentor * Cesaro Signature Moves Cesaro Swing, European Uppercut, German Suplex, Suicide Dive Finishing Move(s) Neutralizer, Swiss Death, Sharpshooter, Alpamare Waterslide Theme Song / Cesaro Song / Cesaro Music Uppercut Swingphony (AEW) Catchphrases *

Cesaro Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Castagnoli is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. The former WWE United States champion is currently active in All Elite Wrestling and he is also working in Ring Of Honor. Reports suggest that he receives an annual salary of something around $500,000 from AEW.

Cesaro Family

Castagnoli was born on 27 December 1980 in Lucerne, Switzerland. There is not enough information available about his parents or whether he has any siblings. Apart from wrestling, he has also been fond of football and she had always been a huge fan of his hometown football club FC Luzern. He even played football in his younger days.

Championships and Accomplishments

Castagnoli had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in the world of professional wrestling. He has won multiple major championships from all over the independent circuit wrestling promotions around the world. He has also won a big Championship from major promotions like the WWE Ring of Honor.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE United States Championship (1 time), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Tyson Kidd (1) and Sheamus (4), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Sheamus (1) and Shinsuke Nakamura (1), André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal (2014), Slammy Award for Best John Cena U.S. Open Challenge (2015), WWE Year-End Award for Tag Team of the Year (2018) – with Sheamus Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Chikara Campeonatos de Parejas (2 times) – with Chris Hero (1) and Ares (1), Global Gauntlet (2008), King of Trios (2010) – with Ares and Tursas, Tag World Grand Prix (2005) – with Arik Cannon, Tag World Grand Prix (2006) – with Chris Hero, Torneo Cibernético (2007) CAPW Unified Heavyweight Championship (1 time) CZW World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Chris Hero, Last Team Standing (2006) – with Chris Hero GSW Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Ares JCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Chris Hero IWA Switzerland World Heavyweight Championship (1 time) IPW:UK Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ares Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 12 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2023 Pro Wrestling Noah – Global Tag League Fighting Spirit Award (2011) – with Chris Hero, Global Tag League Technique Award (2010) – with Chris Hero Undisputed British Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ares ROH World Championship (2 times), ROH World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Chris Hero, Race to the Top Tournament (2007), Tag Wars Tournament (2010) – with Chris Hero SWF Powerhouse Championship (1 time), SWF Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ares, SWC Powerhouse Championship Tournament (2001) wXw World Heavyweight Championship (2 time), wXw Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Ares Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Underrated (2013–2016), Tag Team of the Year (2010) with Chris Hero Records Seven Times WWE Tag Team Champion, One Time United States Champion, Two Times ROH World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Claudio loves drinking coffee a lot. His love for coffee led him to start his own Cafe. Once he talked to Sports Illustrated where he shared his love for coffee and revealed that he started drinking coffee at the age of 27. After that he became addicted towards it. Here is what the former WWE United States champion has to say about his love for coffee;

“I started drinking coffee when I was 27. Coffee brings people together. That’s why I love going to coffee shops. And I look forward to a cup of coffee before my matches. It kind of calms me down, puts everything in position, and puts me in the moment.

“Mox drinks coffee. He is a straight filter coffee and espresso guy. Bryan is a cold brew guy. That’s the only kind of coffee he’ll drink. We all have our own preferences, but we’re all coffee guys, with the exception of Yuta.

“No two cups of coffee are ever the same. That’s the beauty of wrestling, too. Every match in the ring is very unique and special.”

Personal Information Table

Cesaro Real Name / Full Name Claudio Castagnoli Birth Date 27 December 1980 Cesaro Age 43 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Lucerne, Switzerland Nationality American Hometown Lucerne, Switzerland School/College/University Not known Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Cesaro Ethnicity White Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Playing Basketball & Tennis, Watching Movies Cesaro Tattoo *

Cesaro Movies and TV Shows

Castagnoli is a huge fan of James Bond and Star Wars franchises. His love for the James Bond franchise made him bring a similar character on the screen in the time period between 2016 to 2018 in WWE. He did not get to work in many movies or television series. He did work on Mickey Rourke starrer The Wrestler which was released in 2008. He also appeared on web series and television series like The JBL and Cole Show and Total Divas.

Cesaro Wife

Castagnoli is currently married to famous American professional wrestler and trainer Sara Del Rey. She has worked on various independent circuit promotions as well as in Ring Of Honor. She has also won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. Castagnoli and Sara Del Rey got married to each other in 2011.

Success in WWE

Further Success in The Indies

Apart from top promotions like Ring of Honor and Chikara, Castagnoli also worked in big independent circuit promotions like Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Pro Wrestling Noah. He won multiple championships from all the promotions he worked in. In 2011 he got the biggest call of his career when he got the opportunity to sign a professional contract with the mighty WWE.

Tag Team Success in WWE

Castagnoli remained active in WWE for more than a decade and he earned a massive fan base in the promotion. He worked both as a single and Tag Team wrestler, but most of the success he earned in the promotion was as a tag team wrestler. He had been a total of seven times Tag Team Champions. His tag team work with Sheamus became extremely popular among the fans.

Singles Success

He had been pretty successful as a singles wrestler as well as he had been one time WWE United States champion. He also won the inaugural Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2014. He was also present in some of the best matches in WWE during his time as he is widely considered one of the best in ring workers of WWE.

Castagnoli is always considered one of the most underrated wrestlers in WWE history. It is said that despite being one of the most talented wrestlers in WWE, he had been never pushed as a main event star or even as a proper mid card. Sometimes believe that his weak mic skill had always been a barrier in front of his ultimate success in WWE.

Final Days in WWE

At WrestleMania 37 it finally looked like he would receive a big push when he defeated Seth Rollins. At WrestleMania Backlash event of 2021, he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. It was finally looking like that he would receive a big push. But after he lost to Roman Reigns, he lost his main event push too. Slowly he became a lower mid card.

Recent Days in AEW

Is WWE contract expired in February 2022 and he never extended his contract. After leaving the promotion, he joined AEW and started working under his real name Claudio Castagnoli. He has been active in the promotion for around two years and he is treated as one of the top stars of the promotion. He is still going pretty strong at the age of 43.

Iconic Quotes From Cesaro

“My brain can form thoughts that come out through my mouth. The problem is sometimes I stumble the words because I speak five different languages – we know all that – so the thing is, I like to speak the language that everybody speaks all around the world, that the WWE Universe loves… that’s the language of wrestling that I do in the ring.”

“I grew up with WWE and New Japan, but when I started traveling to Germany, I had the chance to train with people like Christian Eckstein and Tony St. Clair. They were two of the cornerstones of the German ‘beer tent’ wrestling era, when they’d have 30-day tournaments in the same town.”

“I didn’t come over with a comfy sponsor that took care of my visa and paid me a good amount of money right away. I came over here with nothing, the little bit of money that I had saved up, and it was struggle and plight to get some recognition and then finally make it to the WWE.”

“There’s always a transition if you go to a new territory or a new company or a new country or wherever because there’s different styles and different crowds that you perform in front of. Of course, it always takes a little bit of time to find your groove.”

“My style is different from everybody else’s because I’ve traveled so much and wrestled in so many places. I took something from everywhere I went, and I think that WWE’s most accomplished superstars have also done that in the past.”

“I think, over my career, if you look at it in WWE, Sheamus has always been one of my biggest adversaries and one of the ones I would like to say I had some very memorable bouts with. It’s definitely fun to be in the ring with him.”

“The last time I was in Abu Dhabi, I had a blast. I went jet-skiing in the Arabian Gulf, I went to Ferrari World, and went to Sheikh Zayed Mosque. I just enjoyed the city and the life. It was just amazing, and I am really looking forward to coming back.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Cesaro

Castagnoli had many big rivalries with some of the biggest names in WWE. One of his final rivalries was with the current WWE Universal heavyweight champion Roman Reigns and he got the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the title at the WrestleMania Backlash event of 2021. He could not beat Reigns but he had been pretty impressive. He also had an excellent rivalry with Seth Rollins previously.

The biggest rival of his career is undoubtedly the former four times WWE World Champion Sheamus. Together this legendary duo had some excellent matches and every time they entered the ring together they created history. Later they worked as a tag team and together they were known as The Bar. They won the WWE Tag Team Championship five times together.

Cesaro Injury

At the No Mercy event of 2017, Castagnoli and Sheamus challenged Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship. During the match, Castagnoli lost two teeth in front while receiving a move from Dean Ambrose. It led to permanent dental damage and a lot of fans compared his injury with Mick Foley who had a similar injury during his career.

Other Details

Castagnoli has appeared on multiple WWE video games as playble characters. His first appearance was in WWE 13 as a downloadable content. Since then he appeared in every WWE video game until WWE 2K22, as he was released from the promotion in 2022 he did not feature in the WWE video again released after that.

Cesaro Salary $500,000 Brand Endorsements AEW Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Cesaro Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 2 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (66.67%) AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) AEW 56 (72.73%) 2 (2.60%) 19 (24.68%) AEW/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) AIW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) APW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) CHIKARA 88 (63.77%) 2 (1.45%) 48 (34.78%) CZW 16 (55.17%) 0 (0.00%) 13 (44.83%) DSW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) EVOLVE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) F1RST 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) FCW 14 (30.43%) 2 (4.35%) 30 (65.22%) FIP 3 (42.86%) 1 (14.29%) 3 (42.86%) FWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) IWA-MS 30 (53.57%) 0 (0.00%) 26 (46.43%) IWA-MS/NWA No Limits 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) IWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MXW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) N/A 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NEXT 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) NJPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NOAH 24 (51.06%) 0 (0.00%) 23 (48.94%) NOAH/KOPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 20 (58.82%) 1 (2.94%) 13 (38.24%) NXT UK 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) PWG 19 (44.19%) 0 (0.00%) 24 (55.81%) ROH 120 (51.50%) 7 (3.00%) 106 (45.49%) SHIMMER 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Toryumon Mexico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 514 (45.61%) 16 (1.42%) 597 (52.97%) WXw 19 (44.19%) 0 (0.00%) 24 (55.81%) WXw/CHIKARA 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WXw/NOAH 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WXw/X-S:W 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 940 (48.76%) 31 (1.61%) 957 (49.64%)

Cesaro Manager

Castagnoli had been managed by various names throughout his professional wrestling career. After he joined WWE he teamed up with Jack Swagger and this team was regularly got managed by Zeb Colter who had been a famous professional wrestling manager. When he worked as a tag team with Sheamus, they used to manage each other during their singles matches.

