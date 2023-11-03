“The Charlotte Match Was A Perfect Ending,” WWE Hall Of Famer On 2019 Retirement Match

Perhaps the greatest of all time, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has mentioned her match against Charlotte Flair as a perfect finish. The match that went down almost four years ago was a dream contest for the WWE fans. The legacy left by Trish is being taken forward by the second-generation superstar and what better way it could have been to settle the debate of picking the better one than having a match?

Ever since her debut in the WWE, Charlotte Flair was earmarked to be the greatest champion of her generation who went on to become the record of Trish Stratus’ seven title reigns. Being a dominant force in the ring, she is now on the verge of breaking her father Ric Flair’s world title record for sixteen championship reigns.

Also being a generational talent, it only makes for the WWE to pit her against the benchmark competitor who paved the way for her. As a result, we got to see the dream bout where Trish Stratus laced up the boots once more to square off against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019. After a back-and-forth outing, Trish lost the match via submission.

Trish Stratus revisited her match against Charlotte Flair

Trish Stratus recently appeared in a conversation with Graham “GSM” Matthews of Bleacher Report where she discussed that match from Summerslam 2019 match against Charlotte Flair and named it a “perfect ending.” Being a match in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Trish wanted to hang up her boots for good after facing the 14-time women’s champion.

“I don’t think it was a conscious choice to go back and say, ‘I have more in me.’ The Charlotte match was a perfect ending. It was a generational faceoff: The best of that generation against who they say is the best of my generation,” Trish explained in her match against Charlotte Flair.

“It was in Toronto and absolutely perfect, and for that to bring closure, I was very satisfied with that. But then having these little interactions at live events, it was fun to have that generational mix-up.”

Ultimately, Trish Stratus couldn’t get over the etch of wrestling and ended up returning for one more match at Wrestlemania 39 where she teamed up with Becky Lynch and Lita to face Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) in a six-woman tag team match. On that same night, Charlotte Flair competed against Rhea Ripley with the Smackdown Women’s Title hanging in the balance.