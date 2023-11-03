Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided

After a long time of speculation, The Rock’s wrestling return at WWE’s biggest event of Wrestlemania 40 seemed very much possible. Following a gap of almost four years, he returned to WWE programming for a one-off occasion which essentially was a tease of a permanent comeback in early 2024 to start a build for the dream matchup against Roman Reigns.

The Rock was also admittedly very open to competing in a match, his final one in the squared circle against his cousin over the undisputed WWE title. But if the recent reports are any indications then not only there are uncertainties over the return around Wrestlemania 40 but WWE might have already sketched the main event planned sans the legendary name.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Has Plans For A Massive Championship Change At PLE

The Rock returned to WWE to make some headlines

Ringside News previously reported that “The Rock is always going to want rumors out there about him, so that it appears as though there’s all this desire for him to headline, which he thinks increases his value.” That outlet was also the first one to report that there is no chance for a WrestleMania 40 match for The Great One.

Wrestlemania 40: There are no plans for The Rock to wrestle

Echoing the same sentiment, Sports Illustrated has now reported that there are no plans for The Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania 40. After consulting multiple sources, SI got to know that filming obligation can simply never allow him to come back to a wrestling capacity as much as WWE of their owner Endeavor wants it to happen,

“After speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen. Even if it were offered, it would not be a certainty that Johnson would even accept. He has multiple obligations, and if he is part of a movie that is filming, he simply would not be able to take the risk of wrestling.”

Australian newspaper The West also reported that The Rock is going to wrestle at the Elimination Chamber event in Australia. But with his Wrestlemania 40 appearance getting out of the equation, it’s safe to say that he won’t be booked for the Optus Stadium show, either in February 2024 when WWE goes down under.