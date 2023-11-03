Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 3, 2023 at 5:49 PM

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided

After a long time of speculation, The Rock’s wrestling return at WWE’s biggest event of Wrestlemania 40 seemed very much possible. Following a gap of almost four years, he returned to WWE programming for a one-off occasion which essentially was a tease of a permanent comeback in early 2024 to start a build for the dream matchup against Roman Reigns.

The Rock was also admittedly very open to competing in a match, his final one in the squared circle against his cousin over the undisputed WWE title. But if the recent reports are any indications then not only there are uncertainties over the return around Wrestlemania 40 but WWE might have already sketched the main event planned sans the legendary name.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Has Plans For A Massive Championship Change At PLE

The Rock returned to WWE to make some headlines

Ringside News previously reported that “The Rock is always going to want rumors out there about him, so that it appears as though there’s all this desire for him to headline, which he thinks increases his value.” That outlet was also the first one to report that there is no chance for a WrestleMania 40 match for The Great One.

Wrestlemania 40: There are no plans for The Rock to wrestle

Echoing the same sentiment, Sports Illustrated has now reported that there are no plans for The Rock to wrestle at WrestleMania 40. After consulting multiple sources, SI got to know that filming obligation can simply never allow him to come back to a wrestling capacity as much as WWE of their owner Endeavor wants it to happen,

“After speaking with multiple sources close to WWE, the decision about WrestleMania will not be The Rock’s to make, nor is the main event even a topic of substance. There are currently no plans for this to happen. Even if it were offered, it would not be a certainty that Johnson would even accept. He has multiple obligations, and if he is part of a movie that is filming, he simply would not be able to take the risk of wrestling.”

Australian newspaper The West also reported that The Rock is going to wrestle at the Elimination Chamber event in Australia. But with his Wrestlemania 40 appearance getting out of the equation, it’s safe to say that he won’t be booked for the Optus Stadium show, either in February 2024 when WWE goes down under.

Tagged:

The Rock

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Smackdown

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Related Article
Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided
Wrestlemania 40: The Rock’s Wrestling Return At WWE PLE Remains Undecided

Nov 3, 2023, 5:49 PM

Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Admittedly Open To Feature In Dream WWE Match
Wrestlemania 40: The Rock Admittedly Open To Feature In Dream WWE Match

Oct 9, 2023, 7:01 PM

The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024
The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Oct 8, 2023, 6:06 PM

The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024
The Rock’s WWE Return Reportedly “Seems More Possible Than Ever” In 2024

Oct 4, 2023, 6:19 PM

“It&#8217;s His For The Taking,&#8221; The Rock Reportedly Set To Take Call On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance
“It’s His For The Taking,” The Rock Reportedly Set To Take Call On WWE Wrestlemania 40 Appearance

Oct 2, 2023, 6:21 PM

Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On The Rock’s Appearance At WWE PLE
Elimination Chamber 2024: Update On The Rock’s Appearance At WWE PLE

Oct 1, 2023, 6:01 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic