Chelsea Green started her professional wrestling career nearly a decade ago and he started working on the Canadian and American independent circuit. She got her first big call in 2016 when she got a professional contract from Impact Wrestling where she was treated as a potential main event star.

Chelsea Green Discusses Her Return To WWE

In 2018 she wrote the biggest call of her career as she got to sign for WWE and she started working on the NXT which is the development territory of WWE after working on the performance Centre for a while. But her WWE career did not go on for very long as she was released in 2021.

After her WWE release, she returned to the Impact wrestling and for the first time she worked on Ring Of Honor as well. She maintained her main event status in the Impact Wrestling and her work was being really loved by the fans. In 2023, she is return to WWE once again.

This time she was given a chance to work on the main roster directly as a she made her main roster debut on the Royal Rumble match. But she also became the fastest eliminated wrestler from the women’s Royal Rumble match which made it pretty clear that WWE did not have very big plans for her. We hope are situation improves in the future in WWE.

Chelsea Green recently spoke to the Die Woche Instagram program where he talked about her return to WWE. She also talked about her desire to be the host of WrestleMania XL along with the Miz. He said;

“Well, it was very exciting (to return at WWE Royal Rumble). But a little shorter than I anticipated… Look, that five seconds of fame is gonna last forever because I did set a record. It might not have been a record that I wanted but I set a record and I’m about to be in the record books and they are about to have to replay clips of me for years to come.

“Also, if The Miz needs help hosting WrestleMania, I can also do that. I know the people really, really love me. They connect to me the same way they connect to The Miz. We’ve got a massive following, we really the have best outfits to showcase something like that so, besides being really the first candidate to take over the management position on Raw (from Adam Pearce), I could also be a host as well. I really wear plenty of hats. I don’t know if you know that but I’m letting you know now. I’m a jill of many trades. Not all, but we’re working on it.”

