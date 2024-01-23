Chris Benoit: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Chris Benoit was a Canadian professional wrestler who was one of the top stars of the wrestling world during his time. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and he won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world. He passed away in 2007 at the age of 40.

Chris Benoit Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Benoit was 5’11” and his billed weight was 229 lbs. He was often compared to Marvel Superhero Wolverine because of his excellent similarities with the character. He was even nicknamed The Rabid Wolverine. He was born on May 21, 1967 and he was 40 year old at the time of his death in 2007.

Chris Benoit Early Life

Benoit was born on May 21, 1967 and he was 40 year old at the time of his death in 2007. Montreal, Quebec, Canada is the place where Chris Benoit born. He was a wrestling fan from his very childhood and growing up he idolized “The Hit Man” Bret Hart and The Dynamite Kid. He trained for professional wrestling in the Hart Family Dungeon and Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling was the first promotion that gave him his first break.

Who is Chris Benoit

Chris Benoit was a Canadian professional wrestler who passed away in 2007 at the age of 40. He was one of the biggest stars of WWE during his time and he has been a former World Champion. Apart from the world title he won other prestigious titles in WWE as well. He also worked in WCW and won major championships in the promotion.

Chris Benoit WWE Debut

Benoit’s first run in WWE took place back in 1995 when he worked in three dark matches against Bob Holly, Adam Bomb and Owen Hart. His official debut is counted as the one with the debut of the Radicalz. He first worked with the mentioned stable and later he focused on his singles career.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Benoit started his professional wrestling career at a very young age in 1985. During his early days, he worked in Stu Hart’s Stampede Wrestling which was situated in Canada. He remained active in the mentioned promotion for around four years and he was pretty successful. He also won multiple major championships in the promotion.

NJPW and First WCW Run

He also traveled to Japan in 1986 and worked in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He kept on appearing on the famous Japanese promotion until 1999 and he won major championships in the promotion. In 1992 he joined WCW for the first time in his career and his first run in the promotion did not go on for very long. He worked in WCW in 1993 and also traveled in various promotions.

ECW Run and First WWE Run

In 1994 he joined ECW and worked around one year in the promotion. He even had a short run in WWE in 1995. He actually had three dark matches against Bob Holly, Adam Bomb, and Owen Hart in WWE in his first run. Needless to say, he lost all these three matches in the promotion. His first run in WWE is not much remembered.

Return to WCW

In 1995 he returned to WCW and this time the promotion had bigger plans for him. He remained active in the promotion for five long years and he went on to become one of the top stars of the promotion in these five years. He did not stop working in Japan during the time as it has already been mentioned that he remained active in NJPW until 1999.

Success in WCW

In his Second run in WCW, Benoit won multiple big championships like WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Television Championship, Tag Team Championship, and even the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. He was one of the biggest main event projects of the promotion. But by the year 2000, a bigger call from a bigger promotion was being cooked for him.

Professional Information Table

Chris Benoit Net Worth & Salary

Benoit passed away in 2007 in a horrible incident and since then his name has been pretty much forgotten by WWE. According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of Benoit was estimated to be somewhere around $1.1 million at the time of his death. Reports also suggest that he earned a salary of $500,000 in WWE annually.

Chris Benoit Family

Benoit was born on May 21, 1967 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. His mother’s name was Margaret Benoit and his father was Michael Benoit. He was a childhood wrestling fan and growing up his favorite wrestlers were “The Hit Man” Bret Hart and The Dynamite Kid. He trained for professional wrestling in the Hart Family Dungeon.

Championships and Accomplishments

Benoit had been extremely successful in terms of winning championships in WWE. He won multiple prestigious championships from all over the world of professional wrestling. He has won the World Heavyweight Championship in WWE including the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. He had also been a multi times Tag Team Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Personal life & Lifestyle

In 2007, just one month after his birthday, he shocked the entire world when he killed his wife and son. After the murders, he committed suicide. The incident was so infamous that WWE was forced to erase his name from their history. They never mention him anywhere. They almost pretend that he never existed.

Personal Information Table

Chris Benoit Movies and TV Shows

Benoit had been a childhood wrestling fan and all he wanted to be was a professional wrestler. He never considered acting as a professional career. Wrestling had always been his primary focus. There are no records of whether he had appeared on any movies all television series. But he did appear in a number of wrestling related documentaries.

Chris Benoit Wife

Benoit first married Martina Benoit in 1988 and together they lived for 9 years. In 1997 they got divorced and in year 2000 he got married again and this time to famous professional wrestling manager Nancy Benoit who was famously known as Woman in WCW. Together they had a son. But in 2007, Benoit killed his wife and son. After the murders he killed himself too.

Success in WWE

Joining WWE, The Radicalz

In early 2000, WWE brought four wrestlers from WCW; Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Perry Saturn, and of course, Chris Benoit. They formed a faction together upon their WWE debut and together they were known as the Radicalz. They kept on working as a faction for more than one and half a years. Even while working as a tag team, they mostly focused on their single careers respectively.

Intercontinental Champion

Benoit started his WWE career as a heel and he had been pushed as a solid mid card in the promotion. He won the WWE Intercontinental Championship two times in total during his early run in the promotion. He had some excellent matches and feuds with some of the top stars. He was extremely entertaining to watch.

Storyline with Kurt Angle

After WWE introduced the first ever brand extension in 2002, he was drafted to SmackDown, and by that time he started working as a babyface. Once he at turned babyface in 2002, he never turned heel again. Upon working on the blue brand of WWE, Benoit had an excellent feud with Kurt Angle. It will always be remembered as one of the best feuds of his career.

Main Event Promotion

At Royal Rumble 2004, he created history when he went on to win the Royal Rumble match by entering number 1. He became the second ever wrestler to do so after Shawn Michaels. He went on to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XX in a triple threat match which Shawn Michaels was also involved.

Success as the World Heavyweight Champion

Benoit won the World Heavyweight Championship in this match and it remained his first and only World title win in WWE. He had been an excellent World Champion in the promotion and at SummerSlam 2004, he dropped the championship to a 24 year old Randy Orton. While holding the championship, he had successful feud wins over the likes of Triple H and Kane.

Final Days

After dropping the World Heavyweight Championship, he returned to the mid card division and he focused on the mid card Championships once again. In 2007 to beat something really horrible. He killed his own family and ultimately he killed himself too. After this horrible incident, WWE totally erased his name and his accomplishments from their history.

Iconic Quotes From Chris Benoit

“I am the greatest technical wrestler in the history of the WWF!”

“We always made sure everything was alright, that we were all comfortable. We were always fighting and bitching, whining, complaining. Spending each others money, lie, cheat and steal. One thing beyond a doubt though, Eddie Guerrero, when he stepped through the ropes into the ring, he was king, he was the boss, he was the man, he was the engine. He proved that to me every time I stepped into the ring with him.”

“There is one thing that youll never take from Eddie Guerrero. Eddie will always be a champion.”

“Being in the WWE for many years, Glen has had occasion to wrestle many of the top superstars of all time. In fact, he’s stood across the ring from stars such as Bret The Hitman … Undertaker was always one of my favorites because I have a lot of respect for him because of all the things he’s done and done to help me. Chris Benoit is a lot of fun because he’s a great guy. Of course, guys like Austin and The Rock because no matter what you did with those guys, you’re going to get a reaction from the people. They always make it easy.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Chris Benoit

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Benoit had some excellent feuds and rivalries with some of the biggest names in wrestling. Kurt Angle is no doubt one of the biggest rivals of his career. After the first brand extension, the duo had some excellent matches and it was definitely one of the best rivalries of the early Ruthless Aggression era.

After he became the World Heavyweight Champion, his feuds with Triple H and Kane had been excellent. These feuds were mostly for the World Heavyweight Championship. Edge had also been a big rival of Benoit. When WWE was trying to lift Edge as a main eventer, Benoit did an excellent job of providing a decent push for The Rated R Superstar.

Chris Benoit Injury

In May 2001, WWE organized a Tag Team Championship TLC match in an episode of Smackdown where Benoit and Chris Jericho defended their Tag Team titles. Unfortunately, Benoit suffered a neck injury during the match and he missed the entire Invasion storyline due to it. He made his return after the first brand extension angle in 2002.

Other Details

Benoit appeared in multiple wrestling video games. He appeared in major WWE and WCW video games. The first WWE video game he appeared in was WWF No Mercy, and the last WWE game which featured Benoit as a playable character was WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2007. Unfortunately, it does not seem like he would ever appear in any official wrestling video game.

Chris Benoit Social Media Accounts

Benoit is not alive anymore, so he does not have any verified account on social media sites like Twitter and Instagram.

Chris Benoit Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % CMLL 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) ECW 13 (59.09%) 3 (13.64%) 6 (27.27%) HWA 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) N/A 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 140 (47.78%) 0 (0.00%) 153 (52.22%) NWA 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) OVW 5 (83.33%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (16.67%) WAR 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WCW 247 (65.00%) 13 (3.42%) 120 (31.58%) WCW/AAA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW/NJPW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWE 220 (65.28%) 13 (3.86%) 104 (30.86%) WWF 105 (51.22%) 7 (3.41%) 93 (45.37%) TOTAL 742 (58.80%) 37 (2.93%) 483 (38.27%)

Chris Benoit Manager

Benoit never worked with any professional manager in WWE. He had mostly been a lone wolf in the promotion. However, he had been managed by some of his fellow wrestlers from time to time. When he made his debut in the promotion he had been managed by his Radicalz teammates. Later, he had been managed by the wrestlers who worked as his tag team partners.

FAQS

Q. When did Chris Benoit start wrestling?

A. Chris Benoit started working in 1985

Q. How tall is Chris Benoit in feet?

A. Chris Benoit is 5’11” tall in feet

Q. Who is Chris Benoit manager?

A. Chris Benoit had been managed by various names

Q. What is current Chris Benoit song?

A. Chris Benoit uses the song ‘Whatever’

Q. Who is Chris Benoit mother?

A. Chris Benoit’s mother was Margaret Benoit

Q. Who is Chris Benoit father?

A. Chris Benoit’s father was Michael Benoit

Q. Who is currently Chris Benoit girlfriend?

A. Chris Benoit is married to Nancy Benoit

Q. Who is Chris Benoit brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Chris Benoit worth?

A. Chris Benoit’s net worth was something around $1.1 million at the time of his death

Q. How many times Chris Benoit won the WWE World title?

A. Chris Benoit had been a one time WWE World Heavyweight Champion