Chris Jericho To Star In ‘Country Hearts’ Which Is A UPtv Original Film

Professional wrestling legend and a former six times WWE World Champion Chris Jericho who is the inaugural AEW World Champion is set to feature in the new UPtv Original Film ‘Country Hearts’ as per reports.

Chris Jericho started his professional wrestling career back in 1990 under the independent circuit. He had been pretty impressive from the very first day of his professional wrestling career. After working in various promotions for a number of years his first major breakthrough was in 1996 when he was signed by WCW.

In WCW has mostly been treated as a cruiserweight wrestler. He won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times and the WCW World Television Championship one time. But he has never been treated as a main event star in WCW.

In 1999 he came to WWE for the first time in his career. His WWE debut is considered as one of the best debut in the history of Pro wrestling. At first he was treated as a mid card wrestler as he mostly focused on the mid card and lower mid card championships.

He was first treated as a main event star in late 2001 when he defeated both Stone Cold Steve Austin and the Rock in one single night at the Vengeance pay per view event to become the first ever WWE Undisputed champion. Later he went on to main event WrestleMania X-8 along with Triple H.

He went on to win a total of six world championships in WWE. He also won the WWE intercontinental championship for a record number of nine times. Indeed, he is a legend of WWE and professional wrestling.

Here is what the media source had to say about this big news;

“After playing evil priests, insane asylum security chiefs, redneck social media whistle blowers and cult leaders, I jumped at the chance to play a nice guy for once in ‘Country Hearts!’ I was able to flex my acting chops and my character range in these movies and it was a blast to play Bones Jamieson…father, ranch owner and rock star…which basically mirrors me in real life!”

A plot synopsis of the upcoming movie ‘Country Hearts’ is provided by the Wrestling Headlines, “The daughters of country music and rock & roll royalty who find themselves at a crossroads, torn between following their dreams of performing or helping their father run their up-and-coming horse breeding business. Between old flames, new love, best friends and family – they’ll all need the strength of each other to face the next steps.”