CM Punk Reportedly Set For A WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk and the rumors around him to make a return to the WWE have seemingly become endless over the years. While his stay with All Elite Wrestling for a couple of years put out those speculations for some time. But Now that he is no longer with the Tony Khan-owned brand, those returning rumors are still going strong around the former WWE Champion.

After getting fired from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has become a Free Agent and constant rumors are going on that he could be back in the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, later this month in his hometown. WWE has sold over 16,000 tickets for this event without advertising their top-most talent Roman Reigns for the final Big-Four PLE of the year.

In an update to the situation, insider source BWE is reporting that the backstage feeling within WWE is that CM Punk is indeed returning to the company after a hiatus that lasted for 10 years. The former champion was recently scheduled for a call with WWE board members which insinuated things for good.

CM Punk addressed his reported WWE return on Instagram

CM Punk took to his Instagram story to mock this report about meeting with WWE board members for a potential return as seen below:

“Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother.”

The former Straight Edge Leader also took a shot at All Elite Wrestling recently by sharing the following message on his Instagram story:

“Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt.”

Meanwhile, Scott D’Amore has also been open in recent interviews that he’s open to CM Punk returning to TNA as the currently known IMPACT Wrestling promotion is going back to its former TNA name on January 13, 2024.

Then at Cage Fighting Fury Championship’s CFFC 127 event on UFC Fight Pass, CM Punk was on commentary and his fellow commentators dropped teases for him possibly going to WWE or TNA. One of the commentators had a WWE logo on his pocket while the second one mentioned “Total Nonstop Action” (TNA) name during commentary. At this time, no report is available where WWE has sketched their plans for bringing back the controversial star back on the roster for the first time since 2014.