CM Punk Reportedly Set For A WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

CM Punk Reportedly Set For A WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 6, 2023 at 1:47 PM

CM Punk Reportedly Set For A WWE Return At Survivor Series 2023

CM Punk and the rumors around him to make a return to the WWE have seemingly become endless over the years. While his stay with All Elite Wrestling for a couple of years put out those speculations for some time. But Now that he is no longer with the Tony Khan-owned brand, those returning rumors are still going strong around the former WWE Champion.

After getting fired from All Elite Wrestling, CM Punk has become a Free Agent and constant rumors are going on that he could be back in the WWE at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, later this month in his hometown. WWE has sold over 16,000 tickets for this event without advertising their top-most talent Roman Reigns for the final Big-Four PLE of the year.

In an update to the situation, insider source BWE is reporting that the backstage feeling within WWE is that CM Punk is indeed returning to the company after a hiatus that lasted for 10 years. The former champion was recently scheduled for a call with WWE board members which insinuated things for good.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Champion From Admittedly Missing WWE PLE

CM Punk addressed his reported WWE return on Instagram

CM Punk took to his Instagram story to mock this report about meeting with WWE board members for a potential return as seen below:
“Meeting with Phil Zacko and Jack Tunney at the China club, brother.”

The former Straight Edge Leader also took a shot at All Elite Wrestling recently by sharing the following message on his Instagram story:
“Sometimes your value isn’t seen until your absence is felt.”

Meanwhile, Scott D’Amore has also been open in recent interviews that he’s open to CM Punk returning to TNA as the currently known IMPACT Wrestling promotion is going back to its former TNA name on January 13, 2024.

Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns Continues With Historic Title Reign At WWE PLE

Then at Cage Fighting Fury Championship’s CFFC 127 event on UFC Fight Pass, CM Punk was on commentary and his fellow commentators dropped teases for him possibly going to WWE or TNA. One of the commentators had a WWE logo on his pocket while the second one mentioned “Total Nonstop Action” (TNA) name during commentary. At this time, no report is available where WWE has sketched their plans for bringing back the controversial star back on the roster for the first time since 2014.

Tagged:

cm punk

Survivor Series

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Survivor Series 2023

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Related Article
Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return
Survivor Series 2023: Major Spoiler Deleted By WWE For Possible Return

Nov 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

Rumor Killer On Randy Orton Winning A Title After WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return
Rumor Killer On Randy Orton Winning A Title After WWE Survivor Series 2023 Return

Nov 14, 2023, 9:12 PM

WWE Raw: WarGames Advantage, Becky Lynch And More Booked For November 20 Episode
WWE Raw: WarGames Advantage, Becky Lynch And More Booked For November 20 Episode

Nov 14, 2023, 12:40 PM

Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE
Reason Roman Reigns Will Be Missing WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Nov 13, 2023, 6:33 PM

Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023
Randy Orton’s 20-Year Streak On The Line At WWE Survivor Series 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 11:26 AM

WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023
WWE Smackdown: Big Babyface Turn Expected Around Survivor Series 2023

Nov 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

