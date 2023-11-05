Elimination Chamber 2024: Top Champion From Admittedly Missing WWE PLE

Earlier next year, WWE will present Elimination Chamber 2024 which will be the first international premium live event of next year. The Optus Stadium in Perth Australia will be the host of the show and if rumors are indications then Roman Reigns will be missing the show. Now another top champion has confirmed missing the upcoming event since it will be hosted outside the United States territory.

Elimination Chamber 2024 reached 80,000 pre-registrations in just 48 hours after it was announced which affirms that the event will be an eventual sellout from such a grand stadium. Whenever the tickets are released, the show will appear to be an imminent sellout. This will mark WWE’s return to Australia after six years and the expectation is high from the fans.

Elimination Chamber 2024: Gunther isn’t allowed to perform outside the US

While all the prime superstars from the WWE roster are expected to visit Australia for the grandeur, the current Intercontinental Champion Gunther is going to miss this event. During an interview with Krone, the former NXT star revealed that he’s not allowed to leave the United States for the next 6 months due to strict residence regulations, so he can only wrestle in the US.

Due to this, Gunther will miss Elimination Chamber 2024 and he’s also missed last night’s Crown Jewel premium live event as it was hosted from Saudi Arabia. This particular event will air in the Australian prime time which means the show will air at 6 AM ET & 3 AM PT in the United States on Saturday, February 24th.

While Gunther will miss Elimination Chamber 2024, according to the reports of Xero News, Gunther will be back in action at Wrestlemania 40. His record-setting title reign with the Intercontinental Title is scheduled to end at the biggest PLE of the year. It was also noted by the source that the current choices for the superstar to dethrone him would be either Brock Lesnar or Chad Gable,

“Brock was option A with the view in mind that they could also do it at WrestleMania 41 in a different scenario if they can’t do Lesnar at 40. Chad Gable was discussed recently as a backup plan. WWE officials are super high on Gable and think him dethroning Gunther at WrestleMania would be a star-making moment.”