Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns Continues With Historic Title Reign At WWE PLE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Scheduled

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(-)
-
Australia
(-)
-

Starts at 14:00 local time

All

WWE

Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns Continues With Historic Title Reign At WWE PLE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM

Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns Continues With Historic Title Reign At WWE PLE

LA Knight might be the fastest-rising superstar in the history of WWE Smackdown but he couldn’t get the job done at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite taking Roman Reigns to the limit in their championship match at the PLE, it was the title holder who had the last laugh. Following the event, the historic undisputed title reign still continues.

In the main event of Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, Solo Sikoa appeared on the stage alongside Jimmy Uso to provide leverage on Roman. LA paid attention to Jimmy as Roman took advantage and hit a Superman Punch followed by a Spear. Roman went for the cover and LA kicked out to keep the match ongoing at Crown Jewel 2023.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Former Champion Returns To Help IYO SKY Retaining Her Title

Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns defeats LA Knight

Roman then locked in the Guillotine Chokehold, but LA managed to escape and hit the BFT finisher out of nowhere. LA went for the cover, but Jimmy put Roman’s leg on the bottom rope to save the match. LA then went after Jimmy. Roman came to save Jimmy, but LA took him out too.

LA took Jimmy out of the equation after putting him through the announce table but Roman speared LA through the barricade. Roman dragged LA to the ring and hit a Spear in the ring to pick up the win. The Tribal Chief raised his title above his head to send Crown Jewel 2023 off the air.

Crown Jewel 2023: Logan Paul Wins Title After 8 Matches In WWE

After the match, Roman tweeted the following to mention his dominance over the WWE roster, “Untouchable. #AndStill”

To the excitement of the WWE Universe, Roman Reigns returned to action in the season premiere of Smackdown in early October. The expectation was that he was scheduled to compete in the two premium live events set for this month, Crown Jewel 2023 and then at Survivor Series WarGames. But that may not be the case as Roman isn’t performing at the latter PLE.

Ringside News was recently told by a tenured member of the creative team that, unless circumstances drastically change, Crown Jewel 2023 was the last time that we have seen Roman wrestling in 2023. This match the fastest-rising superstar on Smackdown, LA Knight was the final match for him in this year after which he’s booked for Royal Rumble 2024 in January.

Tagged:

LA Knight

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Crown Jewel

WWE Crown Jewel 2023

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Saudi Arabia

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
John Cena Undergoes Medical Procedure After WWE Crown Jewel 2023
John Cena Undergoes Medical Procedure After WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Nov 11, 2023, 11:17 AM

John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023
John Cena Not Returning To WWE Smackdown Anymore In 2023

Nov 9, 2023, 6:21 PM

Crown Jewel 2023: Two WWE Superstars Made Unique History At PLE
Crown Jewel 2023: Two WWE Superstars Made Unique History At PLE

Nov 7, 2023, 6:52 PM

Is John Cena Retiring After Loss To Solo Sikoa At WWE Crown Jewel 2023?
Is John Cena Retiring After Loss To Solo Sikoa At WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

Nov 6, 2023, 1:54 PM

Logan Paul Challenges Celebrity WWE Star After Crown Jewel 2023 Title Win
Logan Paul Challenges Celebrity WWE Star After Crown Jewel 2023 Title Win

Nov 5, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plans For Kairi Sane After Surprise Return In WWE At Crown Jewel 2023
Plans For Kairi Sane After Surprise Return In WWE At Crown Jewel 2023

Nov 5, 2023, 8:10 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
Quick Links

Social Links

facebook_icyoutube_iclinkedin_ic