Crown Jewel 2023: Roman Reigns Continues With Historic Title Reign At WWE PLE

LA Knight might be the fastest-rising superstar in the history of WWE Smackdown but he couldn’t get the job done at Crown Jewel 2023. Despite taking Roman Reigns to the limit in their championship match at the PLE, it was the title holder who had the last laugh. Following the event, the historic undisputed title reign still continues.

In the main event of Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns defeated LA Knight to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. During the match, Solo Sikoa appeared on the stage alongside Jimmy Uso to provide leverage on Roman. LA paid attention to Jimmy as Roman took advantage and hit a Superman Punch followed by a Spear. Roman went for the cover and LA kicked out to keep the match ongoing at Crown Jewel 2023.

Roman then locked in the Guillotine Chokehold, but LA managed to escape and hit the BFT finisher out of nowhere. LA went for the cover, but Jimmy put Roman’s leg on the bottom rope to save the match. LA then went after Jimmy. Roman came to save Jimmy, but LA took him out too.

LA took Jimmy out of the equation after putting him through the announce table but Roman speared LA through the barricade. Roman dragged LA to the ring and hit a Spear in the ring to pick up the win. The Tribal Chief raised his title above his head to send Crown Jewel 2023 off the air.

After the match, Roman tweeted the following to mention his dominance over the WWE roster, “Untouchable. #AndStill”

To the excitement of the WWE Universe, Roman Reigns returned to action in the season premiere of Smackdown in early October. The expectation was that he was scheduled to compete in the two premium live events set for this month, Crown Jewel 2023 and then at Survivor Series WarGames. But that may not be the case as Roman isn’t performing at the latter PLE.

Ringside News was recently told by a tenured member of the creative team that, unless circumstances drastically change, Crown Jewel 2023 was the last time that we have seen Roman wrestling in 2023. This match the fastest-rising superstar on Smackdown, LA Knight was the final match for him in this year after which he’s booked for Royal Rumble 2024 in January.