Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Brian Kendrick is currently working as a trainer in WWE, even though, on an irregular basis. He has recently trained the former three times WWE Women’s Champion and UFC legend Ronda Rousey.

Previously, Kendrick talked about training Bad Bunny for his recent Backlash clash. The Puerto Rican sensation makes sporadic appearances in WWE as he previously wrestled The Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 38 in a Tag Team match.

Coaching A Rowdy: Brian Kendrick Discusses The Unique Process Of Training Ronda Rousey

Recently, he got involved in a feud with his former tag team partner Damian Priest who is a former WWE United States Champion and faced him in a Street Fight at the latest WWE PLE Backlash. Bad Bunny’s got massively praised by both fans and the critics, but we must not forget the man who trained the Puerto Rican sensation, that is Brian Kendrick.

The 43 year old retired professional wrestler recently spoke to Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast where he revealed training the former MMA star Ronda Rousey and shared his experience working with the former three times WWE Women’s Champion. Here is what he had to say;

Brian Kendrick Also Trained Bad Bunny For Backlash

“The Ronda training came about because of Roderick Strong’s wife [Marina Shafir] and Ronda go way back. So, Ronda was thinking about getting into pro wrestling, Roddy said, ‘Spanky lives out in LA,’ and so I get a text from Ronda Rousey,” Kendrick said. “She reached out to me and we started training.”

Ronda Rousey made her return to action last year at the Royal Rumble pay per view event. She was one of the surprise entrants in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She won the Rumble match and challenged Charlotte Flair. She lost at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Charlotte in the very next event to capture the title.

Rousey’s monster push continued throughout the year as she always remained on the Smackdown Women’s title picture, but her latest performance was criticized by the fans and the critiques around the world and after she dropped the title she never went to the title picture again. However, she is rumoured to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team title along with Shayna Baszler soon.

Credits – Hitting The Turnbuckle Podcast

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.