Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Reportedly Planned For WWE PLE

Crown Jewel 2023 is reportedly going to be the next stadium event in the WWE calendar, earlier next month. Although full confirmation regarding the event is yet to be revealed, it’s likely going to be another Wrestlemania-esque outing on WWE’s part given that Saudi Arabia will be hosting the show within their 2023 Saudi season. WWE is also planning the very best to offer to the Saudi as well as the global WWE fans on this occasion.

It was previously reported that Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event on November 4th in Saudi Arabia. Styles has been feuding with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso of The Bloodline in recent weeks and he was also seemingly set to team up with John Cena against the two heels at Fastlane.

WWE makes changes to Crown Jewel 2023 main event plans

However, Styles was brutally assaulted by the duo and got taken out of the equation. Now LA Knight will team up with John Cena in the aforementioned tag team match at Fastlane. The very next Friday, Roman Reigns is returning to TV to kick off the builds for Crown Jewel 2023 and it appears that WWE has changes in plans for his next title defense.

The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that WWE might be going in the direction of hosting Roman Reigns vs. John Cena III at Crown Jewel 2023 with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title hanging in the balance. With Cena’s time being limited to the WWE programming, this match should be wrapping up his ongoing stint and hence, it’s safe to assume that Reigns’ title reign won’t be in jeopardy.

Crown Jewel 2023 is going to be the third bout between Reigns and Cena as they have faced each other on PPV/PLE, twice so far. At No Mercy 2017, “The Big Dog” version of Reigns defeated Cena in the co-main event. Then in the main event of SummerSlam 2021, “The Tribal Chief” version of Reigns defeated Cena to retain the Universal Championship.

Before Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns will also defend the Undisputed Title against Raw roster member Sami Zayn at a WWE Live Event at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City in a rare appearance. This will be Reigns’ first match since Summerslam 2023 against Jey Uso.