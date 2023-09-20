Crown Jewel 2023: Cristiano Ronaldo Set For Maiden WWE Appearance At Saudi Arabia PLE?

WWE crossing over to the mainstream sporting world could reach new heights at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2023 with the latest rumors coming up about Cristiano Ronaldo possibly appearing at the premium live event. The top footballer currently plays for a club in Saudi Arabia and WWE could capitalize on his availability in the country as they plan a massive outing in the country within a couple of months from now.

It appears that Crown Jewel 2023 will be the first of the two premium live events scheduled on WWE programming in November. Later that month, the annual Survivor Series event will be returning but first WWE will wrap up its international schedule for this year by hosting the second last Peacock/WWE Network Specials from Saudi Arabia.

As revealed by the previous reports from PWInsider, Crown Jewel 2023 will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Going by the rumors, this event will feature Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns’ next title defense which is expected to be against AJ Styles.

Randy Orton Spotted At WWE PC; Update On Possible Return In 2023

WWE trying to secure Ronaldo for Crown Jewel 2023

Plus Xero News reports that WWE is working on getting Cristiano Ronaldo to appear at Crown Jewel 2023,

“WWE trying to get Cristiano Ronaldo to appear in the crowd at Crown Jewel in November. WWE have been talking about trying to get this to happen for a little while now, they would be open to having multiple known celebrities in Saudi show up. One to watch.”

WWE NXT No Mercy 2023: Extreme Rules Match Announced Featuring Becky Lynch

Ronaldo has been included in the video promotions released by the Saudi Arabia sports authority which essentially confirms that he will be part of the festivities that will be part of the 2023 Riyadh season. Crown Jewel 2023 will be included in the list of events lined up for the fall of this year. We’ll have to wait and see whether WWE can eventually secure one of the greatest footballers of all time in their TV programming.

While nothing has officially been announced for Crown Jewel 2023, the hype video for the 2023 Riyadh season has John Cena included in it which indicated that WWE’s last franchise player will be a part of the show to possibly wrap up his current ongoing WWE schedule.

The Rock Delivers Most Socially Viewed WWE Video Of 2023 Via His Return