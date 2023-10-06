WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Reportedly Has Two Feuds Waiting Upon October 13 Return

After a long gap of almost two months, Roman Reigns is reportedly inching closer to a return to WWE programming. Although it’s yet to be confirmed, the reports are claiming that he will be coming back to TV on the October 13 episode of Smackdown which is going to be the post-Fastlane edition of the show. Thereafter, two big programs could be waiting for him.

It was previously reported that Roman Reigns is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles at the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event on November 4 in Saudi Arabia which will be the champion’s first in-ring TV outing since his Summerslam title defense against Jey Uso back in August.

Roman Reigns to feud with John Cena

In changed plans, Wrestling Observer reports that WWE might be going in the direction of Roman Reigns vs. John Cena III at Crown Jewel 2023, for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. That being said, Cena will continue to be feuding with The Tribal Chief on the blue brand once Fastlane gets over. Meanwhile, his Fastlane teammate will also be gearing up for a feud against the champion.

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight set for a program in 2023 fall

The source also reported that LA Knight might face Roman Reigns, next after the match against Cena at Crown Jewel 2023. After his return on SmackDown, Cena began feuding with The Bloodline and he will team up with LA Knight to take on Jimmy and Solo at this Saturday’s Fastlane premium live event.

Originally, AJ Styles was supposed to be teaming up with Cena at Fastlane but there should be some creative reasons why AJ was removed from the equation and LA took his spot. Around this time, Wrestling Observer also noted that WWE was preparing LA for a title shot against Roman Reigns in the “not too distant future” and that time could probably be coming in the 2023 fall.

LA Knight has been the biggest babyface in the WWE of 2023 and fans have been calling for his push. But throughout the summer that push was postponed as WWE was looking for the right occasion. With Roman Reigns coming back to TV, this could be the perfect time to get LA involved with him and get on the right track in his career.

