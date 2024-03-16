Bio

D-Von Dudley is an American Professional wrestler who has mostly earned his fame in the world of wrestling as a tag team wrestler. He is famous for being one half of the legendary Tag Team The Dudley Boyz. He has won multiple prestigious Championships from all over the world of wrestling. Currently, he is not active in any wrestling promotion.

D-Von Dudley Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of D-Von is 6’2” and his billed weight is 269 lbs. He was born in New Rochelle, New York, and currently, the former two times TNA Television Champion is currently 51 years old. He mostly established himself as a tag team and he is mostly famous as one half of the famous Dudley Boyz Tag Team.

D-Von Dudley: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

D-Von Dudley Early Life

D-Von was born on August 1, 1972, and currently, he is 51 years old. New Rochelle, New York is the place where D-Von Dudley born. He was the son of Preston Hughes and Renee Washington. His father was a bishop and his mother was a pastor. He attended Elwood-John Glenn High School in Elwood, New York.

Who is D-Von Dudley

D-Von Dudley is a 51 year old American professional wrestler who is best known for his Tag Team work as one half of the legendary professional wrestling Tag Team The Dudley Boyz. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE, ECW and TNA Wrestling. He has also won multiple Championship successes from all over the world of wrestling. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the class of 2018 as one half of the Dudley Boyz.

D-Von Dudley WWE Debut

D-Von made his WWE debut back in September 1999, as a tag team with his tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley. Together they were addressed as The Dudley Boyz and they made their WWE debut during an episode of Sunday Night Heat in the mentioned month of 1999. Their debut match in WWE was against the team of Stevie Richards and The Blue Meanie. They were victorious in their first match in WWE as D-Von’s tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley pinned The Blue Meanie to win the match for his side.

Professional Wrestling Career

Training

D-Von started his training for wrestling in 1991 under famous professional wrestling trainer Johnny Rodz, the same trainer who also trained D-Von’s legendary Tag Team Partner Bubba Ray Dudley. In the same year, he made his in ring debut and he started working regularly on the independent circuit.

Independent Circuit

D-Von remained active on the independent circuit for 5 long years and he worked on various independent circuit promotions during his early days, even though there is not enough information available about his early days on the independent circuit. He had been pretty impressive from his very first day and it earned him a big contract from a big promotion 5 years after working in the Indies.

Joining ECW

In 1996 he signed a professional contract with Extreme Championship Wrestling ECW. Soon after joining the promotion he started a feud with the Dudley Family of ECW. Bubba Ray Dudley was also a rival of the mentioned stable, so technically, Bubba and D-Von were rivals during their early days in Extreme Championship Wrestling ECW.

Forming The Dudley Boyz

Later, the duo started working as a tag team and together they famously started to be addressed as The Dudley Boyz in ECW. They became one of the biggest attractions of ECW and they are still considered one of the best tag teams that the legendary promotion ever produced. They remained active in the promotion until 1999.

Success in ECW

The Dudley Boyz won the Tag Team championships in ECW for a total number of eight times and they were indeed one of the biggest attractions of the promotion during their time. In 1999 even a bigger call was waiting for them. After seeing their excellent work in ECW, the mighty WWE arrived in search of their signatures in 1999.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name D-Von Dudley D-Von Dudley Nick Names Brother D-Von Profession(s) Professional Wrestler D-Von Dudley Height 6’2” D-Von Dudley Weight 269 lbs. Relationship Status Married D-Von Dudley Net Worth $3.5 Million D-Von Dudley Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 1991 Mentor * D-Von Dudley Signature Moves Corkscrew back elbow, Diving headbutt, Flapjack, Inverted DDT Finishing Move(s) 3D, Testify Theme Song / D-Von Dudley Song / D-Von Dudley Music We’re Coming Now (WWE) Catchphrases “Oh My Brother, Testify!”

D-Von Dudley Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the WWE Hall of Famer is estimated to be somewhere around $3.5 million. He has been active in the wrestling world for more than three decades and he is one of the biggest legends in Tag Team wrestling history. He is currently not signed with any wrestling promotion so he does not receive any salary from any promotion.

D-Von Dudley Family

D-Von was born on August 1, 1972 in New Rochelle, New York, He was the son of Preston Hughes and Renee Washington. There is no report on whether he has any siblings. His father Preston Hughes was a bishop and his mother Renee Washington was a pastor. D-Von joined the wrestling world at a very young age of around 18.

Championships and Accomplishments

D-Von mostly earned his success as a tag team wrestler and he is best known for being one half of the legendary tag team The Dudley Boyz. He mostly earned Tag Team championship success in the world of wrestling. In WWE he won the Tag Team titles 10 times in total. Outside of WWE he also won major Championships. He is also successful as a singles wrestler as he won the TNA Television Championship two times.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/World Tag Team Championship (8 times) – with Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bubba Ray Dudley, WCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bubba Ray Dudley, WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2018) as a member of The Dudley Boyz Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) World’s Strongest Tag Determination League (2005) – with Brother Ray The Baltimore Sun – Tag Team of the Year (2007) – with Brother Ray Cauliflower Alley Club – Other honoree (1997) – with Buh Buh Ray Dudley ECW World Tag Team Championship (8 times) – with Buh Buh Ray Dudley Hustle Super Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brother Ray IWGP Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brother Ray NEW United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time) NSWA United States Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – PWI Feud of the Year (2012) Aces & Eights vs. TNA, PWI Match of the Year (2000) with Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz in a Triangle Ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, PWI Match of the Year (2001) with Bubba Ray Dudley vs. Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven, PWI Tag Team of the Year (2001, 2009) – with Bubba Ray Dudley, Ranked No. 25 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2012, Ranked No. 362 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the “PWI Years” in 2003 PACW Heavyweight Championship (1 time) 2CW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bully Ray TNA Television Championship (2 times), TNA World Tag Team Championship (2 times, inaugural) – with Brother Ray, NWA World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brother Ray, Tag Team Tournament (2013) – with Brother Ray, TNA Hall of Fame (2014) – as a member of Team 3D WWO International Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Gimmick (2012, 2013) Aces & Eights, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2006) TNA Reverse Battle Royal on TNA Impact! Records Ten Times Tag Team Champion in WWE

Personal life & Lifestyle

In 2002, D-Von played a character called Reverend D-Von; a religious preacher. It was completely different from his famous D-Von Dudley character. The Reverend D-Von character was somehow inspired by his parents, as his father was a bishop and his mother was a pastor. The Reverend D-Von character was a failure and it was dropped soon after its introduction.

Personal Information Table

D-Von Dudley Real Name / Full Name Devon Hughes Birth Date August 1, 1972 D-Von Dudley Age 51 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace New Rochelle, New York Nationality American Hometown New Rochelle, New York School/College/University New Rochelle High School, John Glenn High School Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity D-Von Dudley Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Melbourne, Florida Hobbies * D-Von Dudley Tattoo Multiple Tattoos

D-Von Dudley Movies and TV Shows

D-Von appeared in an episode of the Weakest Link reality television show in 2002 as a participant. It was a WWE special episode that also featured his fellow WWE stars Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kane, Edge, Jerry Lawler, Debra, Terry Runnels, and D-Von’s tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley. The episode was eventually won by Kane.

D-Von Dudley Wife

D-Von is currently married to Taylor Hughes and together the couple has two daughters; Taliyah (born August 17, 2018), Amiyah (born January 15, 2020). He had four more sons from his previous marriage, including two twin sons; Terrell and Terrence, who are also professional wrestlers. There is not enough information available about D-Von’s first wife.

Rise of The Dudley Boyz

WWE Debut

The Dudley Boyz made their WWE debut in 1999. They made their in ring debut in an episode of Sunday Night Heat in September of the mentioned year. Their first match was against the team of The Blue Meanie and Stevie Richards. The Dudley Boyz made an instant impact after they picked up a victory in their first match in WWE as Bubba pinned The Blue Meanie to secure the victory for his side.

Tag Team Success During The Attitude Era

The Dudley Boyz had been extremely successful in WWE and they were indeed one of the biggest attractions of the Tag Team division during the Attitude Era. They won the Tag Team titles in WWE for a total of 10 times including the WCW Tag Team Championship. They were also present in some amazing Tag Team matches including the Ladder match from WrestleMania 2000 and the TLC match from WrestleMania X-Seven.

Failed Singles Run

In 2002 WWE tried to push D-Von as a singles wrestler. He started portraying the character of Reverend D-Von which was somehow inspired from his parents. He used to get accompanied by the newest edition of the main roster Batista. But the character ultimately failed and WWE decided to bring his iconic character back soon. Once again The Dudley Boyz started teaming up and they remained active until 2005.

Success in TNA Wrestling

From 2005 to 2014, D-Von remained active in TNA Wrestling along with his tag team partner Bubba. They mostly worked as a tag team in TNA Wrestling as well. Both of them also worked as singles wrestlers in TNA. Bubba received main event treatment as he won the TNA World Heavyweight Championship two times. D-Von was not a single main eventer but he managed to win the TNA Television Championship two times. He also won the Tag Team titles in TNA for three times in total along with Bubba.

Return to WWE, Final Days

In 2015 he returned to WWE and worked in the ring for around 1 year. In 2018 the Dudley Boyz were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Later he started working as a backstage producer in WWE. It is also reported that he mostly managed the 24/7 Championship division of WWE for the most time period. In January 2023, D-Von left WWE. In the same year, he returned to TNA wrestling for a short time period. Currently, he is not signed with any wrestling promotion.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of D-Von Dudley

D-Von mostly earned success as a Tag Team wrestler in WWE and throughout his wrestling career he mostly focused on tag team rivalries. However, he did have singles feuds with some of the top stars of TNA wrestling when he was focusing on the TNA Television Championship. He had some excellent views with the likes of “The Monster” Abyss and Samoa Joe. These feuds were mostly for the TNA Television Championship.

He had some excellent Tag Team rivalries with some of the best tag teams in the history of professional wrestling. Edge and Christian, The Hardy Boyz, and The Brothers of Destruction were some of the best tag teams of WWE during the Attitude Era. The Dudley Boyz had some excellent feuds with all of these big tag teams. D-Von even had an excellent rivalry with his legendary Tag Team Partner Bubba Ray Dudley during their time in TNA Wrestling.

D-Von Dudley Injury

D-Von suffered multiple injuries much like most of the professional wrestlers. In February 2022, he had to go through a spinal surgery which kept him out of action for a while. But thankfully, it did not cause him any permanent damage and he recovered from it soon to get to back to action. Here is what he said about the injury on his Table Talk Podcast;

“I’m not in my normal place, upstairs in my studio because I can’t go up the steps yet. I’m not allowed to until I see the doctor again. The first visit after the two-week… two weeks after the surgery went very well, healing up very nice and and the incision on my back is closed up, so I don’t have to worry about that anymore. Yeah, that’s really good news and because now, you take a shower and stuff, you can’t get it wet.

“You gotta be careful. You can’t do this, you can’t do that but now, I’m happy that it’s closed up and I feel great but the pain from the surgery is what I’m feeling now. I’m not feeling the pain that I used to feel, thank God. I gotta give a shout out to Dr. Phillips Hospital and [D-Von’s doctor], fantastic job. Two hours after surgery, I got up, I started walking. They want you to walk but I don’t think they anticipated me wanting to walk so fast.

“I mean literally, I woke up and I said, ‘Okay, it’s time to walk’ and they were like, ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I’m sure, I’m positive, let’s do this’ and I was known in the hospital as the walker because every 30 minutes, I would ask the nurse, ‘Hey, can I take a walk?’ Because I knew, I was told if you walk, you recuperate faster and I guess I’m living proof of that because I’m sitting here back on the show again.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions

Other Details

D-Von appeared in multiple wrestling video games as playable characters. His first appearance in a wrestling video game was in WWF SmackDown! released back in the year 2000. Since then he appeared in each and every WWE video game until WWE Smackdown vs RAW was released in year 2004. He has also appeared in the TNA Impact video game released in 2008. He has appeared as a DLC in the latest WWE video game installment which is WWE 2K24.

D-Von Dudley Salary N/A Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Social Media Accounts

D-Von is active on Instagram from a verified account. There is an account on Twitter by his name which is not verified, even though it is believed to be his real account. His Twitter account has a total following of 317.4K and his verified Instagram has a total following of 151K. Here are links to his social media accounts where you can follow him. D-Von Dudley Twitter, D-Von Dudley Instagram.

D-Von Dudley Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % 2CW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) AJPW 15 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) DREAMWAVE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) ECW 140 (46.20%) 7 (2.31%) 156 (51.49%) FMW 2 (50.00%) 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) FMW/ECW 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Hardcore Homecoming 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HOG 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) House Of Hardcore 6 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 8 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Impact Wrestling 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) JCW (NJ) 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) MCW (Maryland) 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 4 (66.67%) 1 (16.67%) 1 (16.67%) OVW 2 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (33.33%) PWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TNA 164 (48.66%) 14 (4.15%) 159 (47.18%) TNA/WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina) 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) UWF (Carolina)/MCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) UWF (Carolina)/TNA 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) WRESTLE-1 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Wrestlefanfest 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WrestleReunion 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WSW 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWC 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 120 (41.24%) 2 (0.69%) 169 (58.08%) WWF 175 (49.02%) 14 (3.92%) 168 (47.06%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) TOTAL 659 (48.31%) 39 (2.86%) 666 (48.83%)

D-Von Dudley Manager

D-Von never worked with any professional manager regularly in any wrestling promotion. However, The Dudley Boyz had been managed by some top managers like Paul Heyman and Paul Bearer for short time periods. D-Von and Bubba managed each other regularly during their singles matches whenever they worked together.

FAQS

Q. When did D-Von Dudley start wrestling?

A. D-Von Dudley started working in 1991

Q. How tall is D-Von Dudley in feet?

A. D-Von Dudley is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is D-Von Dudley manager?

A. D-Von Dudley does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by his tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley regularly during his singles matckes

Q. What is current D-Von Dudley song?

A. D-Von Dudley uses the song ‘We’re Coming Down’ in WWE which is also the theme song of The Dudley Boyz

Q. Who is D-Von Dudley mother?

A. D-Von Dudley’s mother is Renee Washington

Q. Who is D-Von Dudley father?

A. D-Von Dudley’s father was Preston Hughes

Q. Who is currently D-Von Dudley girlfriend?

A. D-Von Dudley is currently married to Taylor Hughes

Q. Who is D-Von Dudley brother?

A. D-Von Dudley has four siblings in total. One of them Anne-Marie who is his sister

Q. How much is D-Von Dudley worth?

A. D-Von Dudley’s net worth is something around $3.5m

Q. How many times D-Von Dudley won the NXT title?

A. D-Von Dudley had been a ten times Tag Team Champion in WWE (including one WCW Tag Team title reign he got in WWE)