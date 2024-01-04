Deonna Purrazzo Makes AEW Dynamite Debut On January 3 Episode

Rumors about Deonna Purrazzo’s next destination in the wrestling circuit have been running rampant for a long time. Over on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, she finally arrived on All Elite Wrestling and declared herself to be an ALL ELITE to essentially confirm that she’s now signed a long-term deal with the promotion.

As seen on the January 3 episode of Dynamite, Mariah May defeated Queen Aminata in her first-ever match in the promotion. After the match, she cut a promo on winning the bout despite her ally and the AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm not being present. Plus, she also took a shot at the New Jersey fans where Dynamite was getting hosted.

It was at this juncture when Deonna Purrazzo came out to a big pop from her hometown crowd by interrupting Mariah’s post-match interview conducted by Renee Paquette. She asked Mariah to tell AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm that she was coming for her. With the following statement, she’s also affirmed that she was there to stay in AEW,

“It doesn’t matter where she runs or where she hides. I will find her, because, Mariah, I am All Elite!”

Mariah said she’s not a messenger and that she should tell Toni herself, before calling her a b**ch. Mariah slapped her, which led to Deonna Purrazzo laying her out in the ring and declaring the arrival of The Virtuosa.

Deonna Purrazzo always preferred AEW to be her next home

As 2024 kicked off, Deonna Purrazzo was always considered one of the top free agents to have hit the market. She reportedly did have a conversation with WWE for a return, she had already listed AEW as her preferred promotion following the three-year run in TNA-Impact. Previously, she also competed in one match in AEW which ended in a losing effort against Mercedes Martinez in a ROH Women’s Championship match in 2022.

Heading into this week’s Dynamite, Sean Sapp noted behind Fightful’s paywall that Deonna Purrazzo’s contract officially expired and that “there had already been interest expressed by multiple companies.” It was noted that there have been talks between AEW and the former Knockouts Champion which came to fruition,

“Fightful has learned that before Purrazzo’s contract officially expired, there had already been interest expressed by multiple companies. Numerous sources indicated to Fightful that there have been some internal discussions with Purrazzo, and they’re hopeful they can land her in free agency. We’re told that was her preferred landing spot when finishing up with IMPACT.”