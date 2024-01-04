sportzwiki logo
All

WWE

AEW Dynamite: Sting And World Champion Confirmed For January 10 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 4, 2024 at 11:46 AM

AEW Dynamite: Sting And World Champion Confirmed For January 10 Episode

Legendary Sting is inching closer to his retirement and he will be seen in one of his very last matches in the early part of 2024 on AEW Dynamite. A couple of segments have been announced for the upcoming flagship show of All Elite Wrestling and one of those contains the former WCW franchise.

The spotlight will be there on the long-going tag team of Darby Allin and the legendary Sting as the two will be teaming up to face off against the formidable duo of Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs, representing the Don Callis Family. This showdown came after a challenge was issued by Don Callis himself on the January 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. Callis also noted that he plans on ending end Sting’s 25-0 undefeated streak in AEW.

Sasha Banks Is Heading Back To AEW After Negotiations With WWE Fell Apart

It was back on the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite that Sting pointed out that he wrestled his first AEW match at the Revolution 2021 pay-per-view and it would be fitting that his retirement match takes place at AEW Revolution 2024. The PPV is slated to happen around early March, next year. No update is there on who Sting will face in the last and final match of his wrestling career.

AEW World Championship: Update On New Belt Design To Be Debuted In 2024

AEW Dynamite: New feud reserved for world champion Samoa Joe

In addition to the tag team encounter featuring Sting, fans can expect the appearance of none other than the AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. He was there on the debut episode of 2024 and declared that he would take everything from anyone who tries to take his title from him. Shortly after his promo on AEW Dynamite, “The Devil” Adam Cole came out with all his friends and they set their sights on the gold in AEW.

Adam declared that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett already hold gold (ROH Tag Team Championship) while Roderick Strong will go after the AEW International Championship. Wardlow will go after the AEW World Championship held by Samoa Joe. Whenever Cole gets healed of his injury, Wardlow will surrender that world title to him.

We can also expect the presence of the women’s world champion Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite who was absent, this week and Deonna Purrazzo entered the scene to become her next challenger while debuting in AEW.

Tagged:

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

sting

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

