Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

Earlier this year, Goldberg stated that he wanted to have one final match in the WWE and that the company owed him this match. This was something that was discussed between the two parties. However, with a lot changing in the WWE in recent times the two sides have no working deal with each other and that match isn’t happening.

That being said, Goldberg has no deal with WWE at this time which makes him a free agent for a long time. That essentially brings AEW into the conversation as the company could be interested in arranging one final farewell tour for the legend just like they’ve arranged one for his former WCW colleague, Sting.

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

AEW doesn’t have plans around Goldberg’s final match

Goldberg himself wanted to organize a retirement match for himself in Israel, and there were reports of that event going down, although no such confirmation of the event has been made. In the meantime, PWInsider was given a very interesting question during a Q&A about the chances of the legend debuting for AEW. It was noted that there are no present plans with him but Tony Khan has communicated with him in the past,

“Nothing that I am aware of. Tony Khan noted in the past he’s spoken with Goldberg and he’s obviously on good terms with WWE, so you never know. But, nothing on the horizon I am aware.”

Most recently, Bill Goldberg was back in the public eye and he made a special entrance during a game between Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A fan was standing in front of him and he didn’t hesitate to plant him to the ground with the spear. Representing Atlanta, the Falcon mascot also draped him with a championship belt following the spear. After the spear, the catchphrase, “Who’s next?” was also uttered by him.

Goldberg’s final WWE match took place in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber 2022 and the question was whether it was the last occasion that we have seen him in action. Later, GiveMeSport reported that the former WCW icon has not retired from in-ring competition and that he’s ready to go if and when WWE needs him.