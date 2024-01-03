Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

All

WWE

Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 3, 2024 at 6:12 PM

Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

Earlier this year, Goldberg stated that he wanted to have one final match in the WWE and that the company owed him this match. This was something that was discussed between the two parties. However, with a lot changing in the WWE in recent times the two sides have no working deal with each other and that match isn’t happening.

That being said, Goldberg has no deal with WWE at this time which makes him a free agent for a long time. That essentially brings AEW into the conversation as the company could be interested in arranging one final farewell tour for the legend just like they’ve arranged one for his former WCW colleague, Sting.

Is Goldberg A Discussion Point In WWE For A Massive 2024 Return?

AEW doesn’t have plans around Goldberg’s final match

Goldberg himself wanted to organize a retirement match for himself in Israel, and there were reports of that event going down, although no such confirmation of the event has been made. In the meantime, PWInsider was given a very interesting question during a Q&A about the chances of the legend debuting for AEW. It was noted that there are no present plans with him but Tony Khan has communicated with him in the past,

“Nothing that I am aware of. Tony Khan noted in the past he’s spoken with Goldberg and he’s obviously on good terms with WWE, so you never know. But, nothing on the horizon I am aware.”

Most recently, Bill Goldberg was back in the public eye and he made a special entrance during a game between Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A fan was standing in front of him and he didn’t hesitate to plant him to the ground with the spear. Representing Atlanta, the Falcon mascot also draped him with a championship belt following the spear. After the spear, the catchphrase, “Who’s next?” was also uttered by him.

Goldberg’s final WWE match took place in Saudi Arabia at Elimination Chamber 2022 and the question was whether it was the last occasion that we have seen him in action. Later, GiveMeSport reported that the former WCW icon has not retired from in-ring competition and that he’s ready to go if and when WWE needs him.

Tagged:

AEW

aew dynamite

All Elite Wrestling

Goldberg

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint
Update On Goldberg Possibly Joining AEW For Retirement Stint

Jan 3, 2024, 6:12 PM

AEW Dynamite: Mariah May’s Debut Opponent Revealed For January 3 Episode
AEW Dynamite: Mariah May’s Debut Opponent Revealed For January 3 Episode

Jan 3, 2024, 2:03 PM

Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return
Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return

Jan 2, 2024, 7:23 PM

&#8216;All Roads Lead Back To WWE,&#8217; Sasha Banks’ Return Teased Big-Time By Veteran
‘All Roads Lead Back To WWE,’ Sasha Banks’ Return Teased Big-Time By Veteran

Jan 2, 2024, 6:51 PM

CJ Perry Reveals Reason She Made “Hot And Flexible” Debut At AEW All Out 2023
CJ Perry Reveals Reason She Made “Hot And Flexible” Debut At AEW All Out 2023

Jan 2, 2024, 2:25 PM

AEW World Championship: Update On New Belt Design To Be Debuted In 2024
AEW World Championship: Update On New Belt Design To Be Debuted In 2024

Jan 1, 2024, 6:46 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy