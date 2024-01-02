Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

All

WWE

Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 2, 2024 at 6:39 PM

Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

Liv Morgan and her absence has been a headache for a big portion of the WWE fanbase since she’s one of the most organic babyface female stars on the roster. A couple of injuries already blocked her return to the WWE programming while the fact that she was under custody for some time in late 2023 must have also affected the process in a negative way.

As reported earlier, Liv Morgan was arrested on the evening of December 14th at 6:30 PM, and she found herself in a legal predicament over the charges of possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams), possession of drug equipment, and possession of potentially synthetic cannabinoids. More details are now available from the incident, thanks to a police report.

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

PWInsider obtained the released police report and noted that a sheriff’s deputy observed Liv Morgan operating a yellow jeep as it was crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road. Subsequently, she was taken into custody but was released shortly thereafter. Presently, she awaits for her next court date scheduled for February 12th, 2024.

“The vehicle could not remain in the lane it was traveling. Sgt. Otero observed the vehicle to cross over the yellow and white lines on the roadway several times. Sgt. Otero then conducted a stop on the vehicle to ensure the driver wasn’t having any health issues,” an excerpt states around the arrest of Liv Morgan. (for the full report please click here)

“Sgt. Otero explained as he approached the vehicle, he immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I Deputy E. Hillman arrived on scene as Sgt Otero was speaking with the defendant.”

“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

Liv Morgan’s arrest won’t impact Wrestlemania plans around her

The huge fanbase of Liv Morgan was genuinely concerned over her comeback on WWE TV following this arrest but subsequent reports confirmed that despite the legal hiccup, this arrest is unlikely to alter WWE’s plans for her return. The company had already planned creative plans to return for her in 2024, and they’re not backing down from letting her compete in a possible Wrestlemania match.

It was further noted that while Liv Morgan has no heat on her within the WWE, she will still have to deal with a felony situation. The former women’s tag champ was further relieved for not having a medical marijuana card.

 

Tagged:

liv morgan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return
Ex WWE Star Deonna Purrazzo Hits Free Agency Market Ahead Of Imminent TV Return

Jan 2, 2024, 7:23 PM

“That Is The Hardest Job I&#8217;ve Ever Held,” Reveals WWE’s Kayla Braxton
“That Is The Hardest Job I’ve Ever Held,” Reveals WWE’s Kayla Braxton

Jan 2, 2024, 7:11 PM

AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback
AJ Lee’s WWE Return In Jeopardy Despite CM Punk’s Comeback

Jan 2, 2024, 7:04 PM

CM Punk’s Feud With Roman Reigns Reportedly In Pipeline In The WWE
CM Punk’s Feud With Roman Reigns Reportedly In Pipeline In The WWE

Jan 2, 2024, 6:45 PM

Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report
Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

Jan 2, 2024, 6:39 PM

WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Celebrity Star Added To New Year’s Revolution 2024 Episode

Jan 2, 2024, 2:16 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy