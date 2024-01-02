Details On WWE’s Liv Morgan’s Arrest For Drug Possession Surfaces Via Police Report

Liv Morgan and her absence has been a headache for a big portion of the WWE fanbase since she’s one of the most organic babyface female stars on the roster. A couple of injuries already blocked her return to the WWE programming while the fact that she was under custody for some time in late 2023 must have also affected the process in a negative way.

As reported earlier, Liv Morgan was arrested on the evening of December 14th at 6:30 PM, and she found herself in a legal predicament over the charges of possession of marijuana (not exceeding 20 grams), possession of drug equipment, and possession of potentially synthetic cannabinoids. More details are now available from the incident, thanks to a police report.

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

PWInsider obtained the released police report and noted that a sheriff’s deputy observed Liv Morgan operating a yellow jeep as it was crossing over the white and yellow lines of a County Road. Subsequently, she was taken into custody but was released shortly thereafter. Presently, she awaits for her next court date scheduled for February 12th, 2024.

“The vehicle could not remain in the lane it was traveling. Sgt. Otero observed the vehicle to cross over the yellow and white lines on the roadway several times. Sgt. Otero then conducted a stop on the vehicle to ensure the driver wasn’t having any health issues,” an excerpt states around the arrest of Liv Morgan. (for the full report please click here)

“Sgt. Otero explained as he approached the vehicle, he immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I Deputy E. Hillman arrived on scene as Sgt Otero was speaking with the defendant.”

Liv Morgan’s arrest won’t impact Wrestlemania plans around her

The huge fanbase of Liv Morgan was genuinely concerned over her comeback on WWE TV following this arrest but subsequent reports confirmed that despite the legal hiccup, this arrest is unlikely to alter WWE’s plans for her return. The company had already planned creative plans to return for her in 2024, and they’re not backing down from letting her compete in a possible Wrestlemania match.

It was further noted that while Liv Morgan has no heat on her within the WWE, she will still have to deal with a felony situation. The former women’s tag champ was further relieved for not having a medical marijuana card.