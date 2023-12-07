“This Life Is Beyond My Wildest Dreams,” Liv Morgan Shares Message Amid WWE Hiatus

Liv Morgan has been out from the WWE programming for a long time now and given her popularity among the fanbase, she’s duly missed. For quite some time, she has been away from the ring due to a nagging shoulder injury, and there’s no concrete update on when she will be back on the scene given it was a fatal one.

During her time off from WWE programming, Liv Morgan is trying to uplift herself as well as herself with an emotional message that also reflects her incredible journey in professional wrestling. She never thought of getting this much success in the industry but now that she has some tremendous achievements, she seems to be just grateful.

In a heartfelt message shared on X/Twitter, Liv Morgan gave a massive shoutout to her global fanbase with the following message,

“This life is beyond my wildest dreams. I grew up not thinking I was worthy and not thinking I could ever be good enough, so to finally achieve something no one or even myself thought I could.. it touches me to my core. I hope you guys never stop believing in yourselves.”

In response to this message, her fellow WWE Superstar Natalya responded with admiration, calling the 2022 Money in the Bank winner an “amazing” athlete. She also added a heart hands emoji to shower love on her.

Uncertainty over Liv Morgan’s WWE return continues

While the fans have expected to see Liv Morgan on WWE programming by the end of 2023 that may not happen given the current situation. According to the previous reports of PWInsider, the former tag champ was scheduled for another set of checkups in Birmingham, Alabama, last month for another round of crucial evaluation of her injury. Not only herself but the entire WWE fanbase is hoping for some good news to arrive from her visit but it’s yet to be confirmed.

Liv Morgan was out of action after getting injured during a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match against Damage CTRL on Smackdown. That was the first time that she injured her arm but she managed to return within a few weeks that hurried return might have reaggravated the same injury and it sent her back into another hiatus which is still continuing.

