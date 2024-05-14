Dijak: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Dijak is an American professional wrestler who is best known for his time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He has also worked in other major promotions like Ring of Honor and Chaotic Wrestling. Presently, he is under contract with WWE and he is active in Monday Night RAW.

Dijak Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Christopher is 6’8” and his billed weight is 270 lbs. He was born on April 23, 1987 and currently the WWE RAW star is 37 year old. He has an excellent physique and it is definitely suitable to be a top star of any major promotion. But he had never been treated as a top star in any major brand yet. He is still pretty young and we can definitely expect him to become a top star in the future.

Dijak Early Life

Christopher was born on April 23, 1987 and currently he is 37 year old. Lunenburg, Massachusetts is the place where Dijak born. He was an active athlete from his childhood as he played multiple sports, mostly American Football. He was a childhood wrestling fan and he made his wresting debut at the age of 16.

Dijak is a 37 year old American professional wrestler who is under contract with WWE and he is active in Monday Night RAW. He is best known for his time in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He has also worked in other major promotions like Ring of Honor and in different independent circuit promotions.

Dijak WWE Debut

WWE attempted to sign him in January 2017 but he had some contract dispute from Ring of Honor so his WWE contract was pulled. In September of the same year, he was finally assigned to the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE. He made his television debut in NXT in May 2018 in a losing effort to Ricochet.

Professional Wrestling Career

Debut

Christopher made his professional wrestling debut in 2013. He had a successful college football career before joining the wrestling world. Upon becoming a wrestler, he started working on the independent circuit. He worked two matches in the Indies and he was defeated in both matches. There is no information available about his first two matches.

Chaotic Wrestling

After his two defeats on the independent circuit, Christopher joined the Chaotic Wrestling promotion where he had been trained by Brian Fury and Todd Hanson. Todd Hanson is a famous professional wrestler right now and he is famous among the fans by his ring name Ivar. He wrestled his first match in the mentioned promotion in August 2013.

He had been pretty impressive in his first match against Vern Vicallo and he was victorious in this match. Christopher received a very strong booking in the mentioned promotion as he remained undefeated for almost a year. He was beaten for the first time in July 2014 by the hands of Chaotic Wrestling champion Mark Shurma.

Success in Chaotic Wrestling

He remained active in the promotion for four long years and he had been promoted as one of the top stars of the promotion. He had some excellent matches with some of the top stars of the promotion. He even won almost all the top championships of Chaotic Wrestling including the CW Heavyweight Championship.

Ring of Honor Career

Christopher joined Ring Of Honor in 2014 and he remained active in the promotion for three long years. He had been pretty successful in this top promotion despite he could not win any championship belts. However, he managed to win the Top Prospect Tournament in 2015. This tournament was pretty similar to King of the Ring of WWE as it used to promote their future big star.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Dijak Dijak Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Dijak Height 6’8” Dijak Weight 270 lbs. Relationship Status Married Dijak Net Worth $1 Million Dijak Eye Color Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2013 Mentor * Dijak Signature Moves Chokeslam Backbreaker, Asai Moonsault, Tope Con Hilo, Chokeslam Finishing Move(s) Feast Your Eyes, Time to Fly Theme Song / Dijak Song / Dijak Music Driver Catchphrases *

Dijak Net Worth & Salary

Dijak has been under contract with WWE since 2017 and currently he is active in Monday Night RAW. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of the WWE star is estimated to be somewhere around $1 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $250,000 as his annual salary from WWE.

Dijak Family

Christopher was born on April 23, 1987 in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. There is no information available about his parents, or whether he has any siblings. He is of Croatian, Hungarian, and Italian descent. He had been an athlete from his young age as he was active on multiple sports. He mostly played Football during his younger age.

Championships and Accomplishments

Christopher won multiple championships from the independent circuit promotion Chaotic Wrestling. He won had achievements from promotions like Ring of Honor. He has been active in WWE for the last seven years, he has worked in both in the NXT and the main roster, but he could never win any championship from the promotion. We expect him to win some titles from the promotion in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) * Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CW Heavyweight Championship (1 time), CW New England Championship (1 time), CW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Mikey Webb, Eleventh Triple Crown Champion Lancaster Championship Wrestling – Keystone Cup (2015) – with J. Diesel Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 104 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2020 PWR Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Ring of Honor – Top Prospect Tournament (2015) WrestleMerica Heavyweight Championship (1 time) WrestleCrap – Gooker Award (2020) – as part of Retribution Records *

Personal life & Lifestyle

Christopher had been an active athlete from an early age as he played multiple sports, mostly, American Football. He had also been a big wrestling fan from his childhood as he made his wrestling debut at a very young age. He is active in the wrestling world since the age of 16 and before joining WWE, he worked in other big promotions including independent promotions.

Personal Information Table

Dijak Real Name / Full Name Christopher James Dijak Birth Date April 23, 1987 Dijak Age 37 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Taurus Birthplace Lunenburg, Massachusetts Nationality American Hometown Lunenburg, Massachusetts School/College/University Lunenburg High School, Bridgewater State University Educational Qualification Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Religion Christianity Dijak Ethnicity Croatian, Hungarian, and Italian Current Residence Orlando, Florida Hobbies Not Known Dijak Tattoo *

Dijak Movies and TV Shows

There is no report on whether the current WWE RAW star has ever appeared in any movies or television series. Christopher grew up in an athletic background as he had been active in various sports such as American Football. He made his wrestling debut at a very young age and he never dreamt to become a professional actor.

Dijak Wife

Christopher is currently married to Ashley Ottens Dijak. The couple is married since 2016 and they are living happily together since the last eight years. Reports suggest that Ashley Ottens is currently 34 year old. The happy couple is currently living together at Orlando, Florida with their two children.

Success in WWE

Success in Ring of Honor

Christopher had a successful career in Chaotic Wrestling as well as in Ring of Honor which is indeed a major wrestling promotion. He won multiple championships in Chaotic Wrestling including their Heavyweight Championship. He also won The Ring Of Honor Top Prospect Tournament in 2015. He also worked on loads of independent circuit promotions.

Signing with WWE

WWE approached to sign him in January 2017. But he was still under contract with Ring of Honor during the time and WWE avoided him to avoid legal threats from the promotion. In September 2017, Christopher finally became a WWE star and he was appointed to the developmental territory of WWE which was the NXT.

NXT Career

His first match in the promotion was against Ricochet in a losing effort. He worked under the ring name Dominik Dijakovic during his first run in the NXT and received a pretty strong booking in the developmental brand of WWE. He participated in some top matches with some big stars. He remained active in the NXT until mid 2020.

Main Roster Debut, Retribution

He made his main roster debut in September 2020 as a member of the heel faction named Retribution. He also got a new ring name T-Bar. But the faction was a massive failure and after its death, Christopher became a jobber in WWE. He remained active in the main roster of the promotion until late 2022 but he could never elevate himself back from the jobber status.

Return to NXT

In October 2022 he was sent back to the NXT and this time he got the ring name Dijak for the first time. He received stronger bookings in the NXT and he remained active in the developmental brand of the promotion for one and a half years. He could not win any championships in the NXT but his run was decent.

Return to the Main Roster

He made his return to the main roster during the WWE Draft 2024 but once again he received a jobber treatment during the draft as he did not feature in the main line of the draft. His fans are not pleased with WWE’s decision not to feature him during the main show of the draft. He is drafted to Monday Night RAW. We seriously hope this time he receives better treatment from his last run in the main roster.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Dijak

Christopher could not really have any proper feuds in the main roster. He had a one and a half year long main event run previously but he could not have any proper feuds. He has recently made his way to the main roster again during the WWE Draft and he is yet to have any feuds. But in the NXT he had multiple big feuds. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott was one of his big rivals in the NXT during his first run.

Keith Lee can definitely be considered the biggest rival of Christopher throughout his WWE career. Together the duo had some excellent matches but Lee had been portrayed as the stronger of these two wrestlers. After returning to the NXT in 2022, he had some more feuds with different names. Wes Lee was one of his early rivals. His final Rival in the NXT before getting drafted to Monday Night RAW was Joe Gacy. It was indeed one of his biggest rivalries.

Dijak Injury

Much like most of the professional wrestlers, Christopher has suffered multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. During his first NXT run, he suffered a knee injury in April 2019. It was a torn meniscus and it required surgery. This injury kept him out of action for over three months and he could not return to action until late July.

Other Details

Christopher made his WWE video game debut in WWE 2K22 as T-Bar. Later, in May 2022, WWE released a patch where his Dominik Dijakovic character was included. He also appeared in WWE 2K23 video game where he again appeared as T-Bar. He appeared as Dijak for the first time in WWE 2K24 which is the latest installment in WWE video game series.

Dijak Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Dijak Social Media Accounts

Christopher is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 138.9K and his Instagram has a total following of 131K. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Dijak Twitter, Dijak Instagram.

Dijak Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) Alpha-1 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) Beyond 19 (61.29%) 1 (3.23%) 11 (35.48%) Beyond/WWR 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) Blitzkrieg! Pro 5 (71.43%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (28.57%) CZW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) DREAMWAVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (100.00%) EVOLVE 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (100.00%) Glory Pro 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) Glory Pro/Pro Wrestling Resurgence 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Limitless 4 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (50.00%) NEW 9 (26.47%) 1 (2.94%) 24 (70.59%) NXT 88 (43.78%) 2 (1.00%) 111 (55.22%) OTT 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) PROGRESS 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) PWG 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) RevPro 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) ROH 22 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 33 (60.00%) ROH/NJPW 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) Wresting Is… 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WrestleCircus 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) WWE 26 (35.62%) 0 (0.00%) 47 (64.38%) WXw 1 (20.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (80.00%) TOTAL 189 (41.09%) 4 (0.87%) 267 (58.04%)

Dijak Manager

Christopher has mostly worked as a singles wrestler in WWE but after he made his main roster debut in 2020, he worked in a faction with various other wrestlers like Mustafa Ali, Reckoning (Mia Yim), Mace, and Retaliation (Mercedes Martinz). Together they were known as Retribution.

FAQS

Q. When did Dijak start wrestling?

A. Dijak started working in 2013

Q. How tall is Dijak in feet?

A. Christopher is 6’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Dijak manager?

A. Christopher does not have a manager, however, he had been managed by his Retribution teammates while working as a member of the mentioned faction

Q. What is current Dijak song?

A. Christopher uses the song ‘Driver’

Q. Who is Dijak mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Dijak father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Dijak girlfriend?

A. Christopher is currently married to Ashley Dijak

Q. Who is Dijak brother?

A. Not known

Q. How much is Dijak worth?

A. Christopher’s net worth is something around $1m

Q. How many Championships Dijak won in WWE so far?

A. Christopher could not win any Championships in WWE as of now