Bio

Dolph Ziggler is an American Professional wrestler who has mostly worked in WWE. He was one of the most famous wrestlers of the promotion during his time. He had been a former World Heavyweight Champion and has also won multiple other prestigious championships. Currently, he is not signed with any professional wrestling promotion.

Dolph Ziggler Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Dolph Ziggler is 6’0″ and his billed weight is 218 lbs. He was born on July 27, 1980 and currently the former World Heavyweight Champion is 43 year old. He has won almost all the possible championships in WWE and he is one of the highest achieved stars of the promotion.

Dolph Ziggler: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Dolph Ziggler Early Life

Ziggler was born on July 27, 1980 and currently he is 43 year old. Cleveland, Ohio is the place where Dolph Ziggler born. He had been a fan of professional wrestling Since his very childhood and he attended many wrestling events. He attended St. Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, where he was an amateur wrestler.

Who is Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is an American Professional wrestler who has been active in the world of professional wrestling for more than two decades. He has mostly worked in WWE and he is one of the most famous stars of the promotion. He has won multiple prestigious championships from WWE and he is one of the highest achieved stars of the promotion.

Dolph Ziggler WWE Debut

Ziggler signed a professional contract with WWE back in 2004 and he started working in Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE back in those days. He made his main roster debut in September 2005 as the enforcer of Chavo Guerrero who was playing the character of Kerwin White during that time.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career, Development Territory

Ziggler got the biggest break of his career pretty early in his career as he got to sign a professional contract with WWE in 2004 at the age of 24 only. Upon signing a professional contract with the promotion, he started working at the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the development Territory of WWE back then. He worked in OVW for a year before making his main roster debut in 2005.

Enforcer of Kerwin White

He made his main roster debut in 2005 as the enforcer of Chavo Guerrero who was playing the controversial character of Kerwin White back then. He did not have to play the character for a very long time since WWE was planning something different for him. The Kerwin White character did not continue either after the unfortunate death of Eddie Guerrero.

The Spirit Squad

In January 2006, WWE introduced a new stable named The Spirit Squad. It is a group of 5 cheerleaders. Ziggler was a part of that faction and he had been renamed as Nicky while being a member of it. The Spirit Squad remained an active part of Monday Night RAW throughout the year and they mostly worked as a heel stable. They were also involved in a feud with DX.

Rise of Dolph Ziggler

In 2007, was sent back to Florida Championship Wrestling after The Spirit Squad storyline was over. He returned to the main roster in 2008 and this was the first time he was repackaged as Dolph Ziggler. He started working as a heel upon making his new character’s debut. He made an instant impact after having and wonderful match with Batista.

WWE had big plans for Ziggler as he kept on impressing the fans with his amazing wrestling skills. He was pretty much active through various storylines in the promotion and he kept on winning championships. He was one of the biggest attractions of the mid card division of WWE during his early days.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Dolph Ziggler Dolph Ziggler Nick Names The Showoff Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Dolph Ziggler Height 6’0” Dolph Ziggler Weight 218 lbs. Relationship Status Single Dolph Ziggler Net Worth $3 Million Dolph Ziggler Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2004 Mentor * Dolph Ziggler Signature Moves Sitout facebuster, Jumping Clothesline, Necksnap Neckbreaker, Shoulder jawbreaker Finishing Move(s) Zig Zag Theme Song / Dolph Ziggler Song / Dolph Ziggler Music Here to Show the World Catchphrases *

Dolph Ziggler Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Ziggler is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. He is currently not signed with any professional wrestling promotion so he does not earn anything from any promotion right now. He earned $1.5 million from WWE when he was signed to the promotion.

Dolph Ziggler Family

Ziggler was born on July 27, 1980 in Cleveland, Ohio. It is said that he maintains a healthy relationship with his father. There is not enough information available about his parents. He once revealed on Colt Cabana’s Art of Wrestling Podcast that he chose his WWE name “Dolph” because it was the name of his great grandfather.

Championships and Accomplishments

Ziggler worked in WWE for nearly 2 decades and he has won multiple prestigious championships from the promotion. He has won almost all the possible championships in WWE including the World Heavyweight Championship and all the mid card Championships. He has also been a Triple Crown champion of WWE.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Championship (1 time), World Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WWE United States Championship (2 times), WWE Intercontinental Championship (6 times), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Robert Roode, WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Drew McIntyre (1) and Robert Roode (1), World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Johnny, Kenny, Mikey, and Mitch, Money in the Bank (2012 – World Heavyweight Championship contract), 22nd Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2013 Rolling Stone – Wrestler of the Year (2014), Worst Storyline (2015) – with Rusev, Summer Rae and Lana WrestleCrap – Gooker Award (2015) – feud with Rusev, Summer Rae and Lana Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2011), Most Underrated (2011) Florida Championship Wrestling FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Brad Allen (1) and Gavin Spears (1) Records Two times World Heavyweight Champion, 22nd WWE Triple Crown Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Ziggler has a younger brother named Ryan Nemeth who is also a pretty famous professional wrestler. The 39 year old started his professional wrestling career in 2010 and he got a big opportunity to work in WWE at the very beginning of his career. He worked in the development territories of the promotion until 2013 when he was released. He joined the independent circuit and he is still active on the indies. He is also active in All Elite Wrestling since 2021.

Personal Information Table

Dolph Ziggler Real Name / Full Name Nicholas Theodore Nemeth Birth Date July 27, 1980 Dolph Ziggler Age 43 Relationship Status Single Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Cleveland, Ohio Nationality American Hometown Cleveland, Ohio School/College/University Kent State University Educational Qualification Majored in political science with a pre-law minor Religion Christianity Dolph Ziggler Ethnicity White Current Residence Phoenix, Arizona Hobbies stand-up comedy, acting and politics Dolph Ziggler Tattoo *

Dolph Ziggler Movies and TV Shows

Apart from the world of professional wrestling, Ziggler also had a successful acting career. He has appeared in multiple movies since 2015. He also played the lead role in the 2016 movie Countdown also featuring WWE Hall of Famer Kane. He has also appeared in countless television series and web series.

Dolph Ziggler Wife

Wiggler is currently not married at the age of 43, however, he was in a long time relationship with Ashley Mae Sebera previously who was famously known as Dana brooke in WWE. The couple had been together since 2015. Reports also suggest that Ziggler has also dated Nikki Bella previously, and even WWE Hall of Famer Sunny.

Further Success

World Heavyweight Champion

In 2012 he went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match which guaranteed a World Heavyweight title shot. The fans were finally expecting a main event push for Ziggler after this massive victory. Ziggler was vastly talented and the majority of the fans wanted to see him getting pushed onto the main event level.

He took a long time to cash the contract in. He finally cashed his contract in on the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 29. He cashed his contract successfully on Alberto Del Rio to win the World Heavyweight Championship. He retained the championship for 69 days before dropping it back to Alberto Del Rio on the Payback event.

Success at Survivor Series 2014

Unfortunately, it was not the beginning of his main event push. When he won the World Heavyweight Championship, the title already lost its glory. It was not a main event Championship anymore. But the fans were still hopeful about his future. In 2014 he received another huge push after he helped Team John Cena to secure a triumphant victory over Team Authority.

Return to Mid Card

The fans finally became optimistic and thought this would finally be his moment. But unfortunately, he could not go very far from here either. WWE had no big plans for him even after this triumphant victory. He could never become anything more than a mid card in WWE even after so many special moments. He earned most of his fame as a heel.

Recent Days, Release

Throughout this time he went through a lot of different storylines. During the covid-19 pandemic era, he teamed up with Robert Roode and they even won the Tag Team Championship one time. Early 2023, he joined the NXT and won the NXT Championship. Recently WWE shocked the entire world when they released him from his contract ending his 19 year run with the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Dolph Ziggler

“When every new football season starts, we get all excited about the Browns. But no matter how bad they do, no matter how much they say they’re rebuilding, they always have the support of that town behind them. No matter what, Cleveland is always behind the Browns, and we always root for them. One of these days, it’s going to pay off!”

“I hit an exercise – arms and legs, a set of curls, a set of tricep pushdowns, and then grab the bar and squat 40-20-30 and do it over again. I hit that a couple times through, then go in the sauna. I’ll do a couple calf raises, then hop on a treadmill at 15 – the highest incline it can have while maintaining a fast-paced walk.”

“It’s really funny to me that I get called a workhorse or somebody who’s really good at making other people better in the ring. I feel like I’m good at every aspect of this. I feel like I’m a great talker; I feel like I’m a great representative of the company. I broke records in college. I have an amateur background with fighting skills.”

“The thing is, in the WWE, we have the WWE title, the World title, the United States title, the Intercontinental title, the Divas title, the Tag Team titles. And I feel like, in this business, when Mr. Perfect had that Intercontinental title, that was the belt we saw as the stepping stone to becoming ‘the man.’ The franchise of the WWE.”

“I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. And I’ll tell you a real quick thing: we didn’t have a pro hockey team when I was growing up, so I adopted the Red Wings as my hockey team just so I could, you know, be amused and enjoy playoff hockey every single year. I really get into it. Detroit is my team.”

“I would love to make my entire career as the guy who did not get cheered. Of course, I’m still going to get cheered by people who think they’re smart, and that’s fine – they’re acknowledging how good I am at my job – but I don’t want cheers; I want the boos. I love it.”

“I have more respect for amateur wrestlers, especially collegiate ones, than anyone else. It’s a gutsy sport with no real payoff except for knowing that you were better than someone else. It doesn’t have big crowds, it doesn’t have big money, but it is fun going one on one.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Dolph Ziggler

Ziggler spent a stunning 19 years in WWE and throughout the years he had some amazing rivalries in the promotion. The Celtic Warrior Sheamus had been one of the biggest rivals of Ziggler and together they presented some excellent matches. The former two times WWE World Champion The Miz has also been a big rival of Ziggler.

The former 16 times WWE world champion John Cena has also been a big rival of Ziggler when he was having his only main event run in the promotion. They are rivalry was extremely entertaining. Alberto Del Rio was also a big rival of Ziggler. He won his only World Championship by defeating Alberto only and also dropped the Championship to Alberto.

Dolph Ziggler Injury

Much like most of the famous professional wrestlers, Dolph Ziggler had to go through multiple severe injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. Some of the injuries have sidelined him from action for a long time. But thankfully no injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his wonderful professional wrestling career.

Other Details

Besides movies and television series, Ziggler has appeared in loads of WWE video games. His first appearance as a playable character was in WWE Smackdown vs RAW 2010. Since then he has appeared in each and every WWE video game that had been released. He is also a part of the latest WWE video game installment WWE 2K23.

Dolph Ziggler Salary $1.5m (before WWE release) Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Make-a-Wish Foundation

Social Media Accounts

Dolph Ziggler is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 2.6 million and his Instagram has a following of 3.6 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him. Dolph Ziggler Twitter, Dolph Ziggler Instagram.

Dolph Ziggler Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % DCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) FCW 29 (45.31%) 1 (1.56%) 34 (53.13%) NXT 6 (85.71%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (14.29%) OVW 32 (42.11%) 2 (2.63%) 42 (55.26%) WWE 685 (43.74%) 27 (1.72%) 854 (54.53%) TOTAL 753 (43.93%) 30 (1.75%) 931 (54.32%)

Dolph Ziggler Manager

Ziggler had been managed by multiple names throughout his career. He had been managed by some of his fellow wrestlers as well as some non wrestling personnel. Vickie Guerrero was one of the most important managers he ever had. She managed him during his short main event run in 2012 and 2013.

FAQS

Q. When did Dolph Ziggler start wrestling?

A. Dolph Ziggler started working in 2004

Q. How tall is Dolph Ziggler in feet?

A. Dolph Ziggler is 6’0” tall in feet

Q. Who is Dolph Ziggler manager?

A. Dolph Ziggler does not have a manager right now but he had been managed by multiple names. Vickie Guerrero was one of the most important managers he had

Q. What is current Dolph Ziggler song?

A. Dolph Ziggler uses the song ‘Here to Show The World’

Q. Who is Dolph Ziggler mother?

A. Dolph Ziggler’s mother is Kelly Nemeth

Q. Who is Dolph Ziggler father?

A. Dolph Ziggler’s father is P. Nemeth

Q. Who is currently Dolph Ziggler girlfriend?

A. There is no information if Dolph Ziggler is in any relationship right now

Q. Who is Dolph Ziggler brother?

A. Famous professional wrestler Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of Dolph Ziggler

Q. How much is Dolph Ziggler worth?

A. Dolph Ziggler’s net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Dolph Ziggler won the WWE World title?

A. Dolph Ziggler had been a one time WWE World Heavyweight Champion