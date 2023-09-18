Dominik Mysterio: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Dominik Mysterio is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE specifically on Monday Night RAW brand of the promotion. He is the current NXT North American champion and also a member of the The Judgment Day faction. He is considered one of the best heels in the world of professional wrestling today.

Dominik Mysterio Height, Weight, Age & More:

Dominik Mysterio’s billed height in WWE in 6’1” and he weighs 200 lbs. He was one of the youngest stars of the main roster of WWE and he has already started to achieve a lot of success in WWE. He was born on April 5, 1997 and the younger half of Rey Mysterio is current 26 year old.

Dominik Mysterio Early Life

Dominik was born on April 5, 1997. San Diego, California is the place where Dominik Mysterio born. His first appearance in WWE took place at a very young age of 6 in an episode of Smackdown. He was featured in the audience. Dominik attended Southwestern College and graduated from it.

Who is Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio WWE Debut

Dominik made his WWE debut at a very young age of six. He was at the audience seat during his father Rey Mysterio’s match against Matt Hardy in an episode of Smackdown. Dominik’s in ring debut took place at SummerSlam 2020 against Seth Rollins and it was a Street Fight. He lost his debut match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Appearances

A lot of fans think that Dominik’s in ring debut was his appearance during the Custody ladder match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. But dominate actually made his debut two years prior. Rey Mysterio challenged Matt Hardy for the Cruiserweight Championship in an episode of Smackdown in 2003. Dominik was at the audience seat during this match. Rey defeated Matt to win the Cruiserweight Championship in this match.

The Custody of Dominik

In 2005, Dominik appeared as a part of Rey Mysterio’s storyline. Rey was having a feud with Eddie Guerrero where Eddie claimed to be Dominik’s biological father. A Ladder Match between the two legends was announced for SummerSlam event of the mentioned year where the custody of Dominik was on the line. Little Dominik was heavily involved in this storyline.

Non Wrestling Pre Career Appearance

Dominik kept on making sporadic appearances throughout the years, mostly to show support to his father. In 2019 he was seen in the audience seat and Brock Lesnar was having a feud with his father Rey Mysterio. Brock attacked him and beat him down by pulling him out of the audience seat. He later revealed that he was still not under contract with WWE during this time.

At Survivor Series event of the same year, he tried to help his father to defeat Brock Lesnar and win the WWE Championship. He even hit the 619 and Frog Splash on Brock Lesnar. But Rey Mysterio failed to beat Brock Lesnar at the end. He was pretty impressive in this short in ring appearance.

In Ring Debut

He made his in ring debut at SummerSlam 2020. During the time, he had a feud with the current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. His first match was against Seth Rollins and it was a Street Fight. The match ended when Rollins defeated Dominik. Rey Mysterio’s son was pretty impressive in his debut match.

Teaming up with Rey Mysterio

He started to work beside his legendary father as his Tag Team partner as his Tag Team partner. Together they were famously started to be addressed as the Mysterios. Their Tag Team became quite famous among the wrestling fans and Dominik was doing an excellent job. However, he was not being able to please everyone.

First Ever Father – Son Tag Team Champion in WWE

At the WrestleMania Backlash event of 2021, The Mysterios created history when they defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to win the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship. It was the first time in WWE history that a father and son became Tag Team champions together. It was also the first Championship success of Dominik in WWE. They dropped the title to The Usos at Money in the Bank.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Dominik Mysterio Dominik Mysterio Nick Names “Dirty” Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Dominik Mysterio Height 6’1” Dominik Mysterio Weight 200 lbs. Relationship Status Married Dominik Mysterio Net Worth $2 Million Dominik Mysterio Eye Color Dark Brown Dominik Mysterio Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 2020 Dominik Mysterio Mentor Edge Signature Moves Tilt a whirl Arm drag, Three Amigos Finishing Move(s) 619, Frog Splash Theme Song / Dominik Mysterio Song / Dominik Mysterio Music It is my time Catchphrases *

Dominik Mysterio Net Worth & Salary

The Dirty Dom might be one of the most talked about stars of WWE but he is not among the top earners of the promotion, in fact, he still earns pretty low. According to reports from Sportskeeda, the younger half of Rey Mysterio earns $100,000 per year. The site also confirms that his net worth is somewhere around $2 million.

Dominik Mysterio Family

Dominik Mysterio is the son of the legendary professional wrestler Rey Mysterio. His mother Angie supported her husband Rey a lot during the early days of his career. Rey and Angie also has a daughter named Aalyah. Dominik is still not married but he got engaged with his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette on January 2, 2023.

Championships and Accomplishments

Dominik did not get to achieve many Championships yet. He won two championships so far. First Championship he won was the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship along with his father Rey Mysterio and became the first ever father and son Tag Team champion in WWE history. He is also currently holding the NXT North American Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT North American Championship (1 time, current), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rey Mysterio Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Rookie of the Year (2020), Ranked No. 147 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2021 National Don’t H8 Ringmaster (2020) Records Became the first ever father – son Tag Team Champion with his father Rey Mysterio

Personal life & Lifestyle

Dominik Mysterio is currently engaged to Marie Juliette who is his longtime girlfriend. The couple got engaged in January 2, 2023. They are not married to each other yet. Dominik is the elder child of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and his wife Angie. Dominik also has a sister named Aalyah.

Personal Information Table

Dominik Mysterio Real Name / Full Name Dominik Óscar Gutiérrez Birth Date April 5, 1997 Dominik Mysterio Age 26 Relationship Status Engaged Dominik Mysterio Zodiac Sign Aries Dominik Mysterio Birthplace San Diego, California Dominik Mysterio Nationality American Dominik Mysterio Hometown San Diego, California School/College/University Southwestern College Educational Qualification Graduate Dominik Mysterio Religion Christianity Dominik Mysterio Ethnicity Mexican-American Current Residence San Diego, California Dominik Mysterio Hobbies Wrestling & Football Dominik Mysterio Tattoo Multiple tattoos on both of his hands, recently he got another tattoo of the word ‘VILLANO’ on the left side of his neck

Dominik Mysterio Movies and TV Shows

The former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion has not appeared in any movies or television series yet. But the way his popularity is growing, we can definitely expect him to appear in movies and television series in the near future. He definitely has a great future lying ahead of him.

Dominik Mysterio Wife

Dominik is not married yet. He is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Marie Juliette. The couple met each other in 2011 and they are in a relationship since. They got engaged in January 2 of 2023. People make mistake that Dominik is in a relationship with Rhea Ripley, but it is an on screen storyline which has nothing to do with reality.

Heel Turn – The Judgment Day

Betrayal

Last year WWE started the ultimate character transition of Dominik. At the Clash at the Castle event, the legendary team of Rey Mysterio and Edge faced the evil force of the Judgement Day. Rey and Edge managed to beat the Judgment Day but at the end of the match, there was a huge shocker waiting for all of us.

Dominik Mysterio betrayed his father Rey Mysterio and mentor Edge. He publicly attached both of them and beat them down. On the very next episode of Monday Night RAW, Dominik shocked everyone even more when he joined the Judgement Day. It was the beginning of his singles push and this was the first time in his career that he was working outside of his father’s shadow.

Becoming a Member of The Judgment Day

Slowly Dominik turned out to be the most hated wrestler not only in WWE but in the world of wrestling today. Every time he enters the ring or tries to talk into the microphone, he receives a terrible reaction from the fans. It is very rare for any wrestler to get such an amount of heat from the fans. We can definitely call him the most hated heel in the world of wrestling today.

He might be one of the most regular stars and one of the most talked about wrestlers of WWE today, but he still has to do a lot to earn a bigger fanbase. The negative reaction that he receives during his segments in WWE, is definitely really heat towards him. But he is slowly improving, he is still pretty young. We can definitely expect him to get better in the future.

Feud with Rey Mysterio

Upon turning heel, he instantly started a feud with his father Rey Mysterio and it continued for months. Dominik kept on provoking his father to have a match with him, but Rey kept on refusing. Finally before WrestleMania 39, Rey agreed to have the match since Dominik was showing abusive behavior towards his mother and sister.

The duo faced each other at WrestleMania 39 where Dominik Mysterio was defeated by his father. It looked like the storyline would continue after WrestleMania 39 but it had to get stopped since Rey got drafted to SmackDown. It is believed that they would reignite this feud before WrestleMania 40 to have a rematch at the mentioned event.

North American Champion

Recently Dominik defeated Wes Lee to win the WWE NXT North American Championship. This was his first singles championship win. He has carried the title on to the main roster and it is now being used as a lower mid card title. Overall Dominic is doing an amazing job as a heel. At the end of the day, love him or hate him, his heat is definitely best for business.

Iconic Quotes From Dominik Mysterio

“(To Miz) When life comes at you with crazy changes, you just got to grab it by the balls, kind of what Maryse does to you.”

“Bad Bunny makes a lot of good songs, but when Damian put him through that table, that was music to my ears.”

“”My mom hit Mami.”

“I served hard time and I survived”

“Prison changes a man”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Dominik Mysterio

So far Dominik Mysterio had only a number of feuds but most of them were pretty important. The most important feud of his career has to be against his own father Rey Mysterio. It started last year at Clash of the Castle event where he betrayed his own father. The feud continued until WrestleMania 39 where he was beaten by Rey Mysterio.

Apart from this one he had some more feuds. But none of them went on for very long. One of them was against the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. It was only a one match feud as he got beaten by Rhodes at Money in the Bank. One of the early feuds he had in his career was against Seth Rollins and he lost this feud as well.

Dominik Mysterio Injury

Working as a professional wrestler can deliver a lot of injuries. Almost all the wrestlers you admire had to go through fatal injuries in their careers. Dominik Mysterio is only 26 year old and fortunately, he did not suffer any major injuries yet. We hope he never gets to see the darker side of the wrestling business.

Other Details

Dominik does not have any relationship with Rhea Ripley in real life as portrayed on television. Rhea Ripley is engaged to his real life boyfriend Buddy Matthews who was famous under the ring name of Buddy Murphy in WWE. Dominik is engaged to his long time girlfriend Marie Juliette. Dominik is in relationship with her since the age of 14.

Finn Balor Salary $100,000 Brand Endorsements WWE merchandise Sponsors Cinnamon Toast Crunch (WrestleMania 39) Charity *

Social Media Accounts

“Dirty’ Dom is not active on Twitter from any verified account, however, he has a verified account on Instagram and the account has a total following of 866k people. To remain updated about the current NXT North American Champion, click on this link; Dominik Mysterio Instagram.

Dominik Mysterio Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % NXT 4 (80.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (20.00%) WWE 93 (50.54%) 1 (0.54%) 90 (48.91%) TOTAL 97 (51.32%) 1 (0.53%) 91 (48.15%)

Dominik Mysterio Manager

Dominik is currently managed by the members of the Judgement Day faction. The current Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley appears in all of his matches to accompany him and manage him. Damian Priest and Finn Balor also manage him sometimes. Before turning heel, his father used to manage him during his singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Dominik Mysterio start wrestling?

A. Dominik Mysterio started working in 2020

Q. How tall is Dominik Mysterio in feet?

A. Dominik Mysterio is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Dominik Mysterio manager?

A. Dominik Mysterio does not have a manager but his Judgment Day teammates accompany him during his matches, mostly Rhea Ripley. Before turning heel, his father Rey Mysterio used to manage him

Q. What is current Dominik Mysterio song?

A. Dominik uses the song ‘It Is My Time’

Q. Who is Dominik Mysterio mother?

A. Dominik’s mother is Angie Gutierrez

Q. Who is Dominik Mysterio father?

A. Dominik’s father is WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Q. Who is currently Dominik Mysterio girlfriend?

A. Dominik’s girlfriend is Marie Juliette Virissimo and he is currently engaged to her. They are in a relationship since 2011.

Q. Who is Dominik Mysterio brother?

A. Dominik does not have any brother

Q. Who is Dominik Mysterio sister?

A. Dominik’s sister is Aalyah Gutierrez aka Aalyah Mysterio

Q. How much is Dominik Mysterio worth?

A. Dominik’s net worth is something around $2m

Q. Whom did Dominik Mysterio beat to win the NXT North American title?

A. Dominik defeated Wes Lee to win the NXT North American title