The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was in action at Money in the Bank where he defeated Dominik Mysterio. Cody completely dominated the former WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship. He was in the middle of a different feud while entering this match.

Cody is involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar since the first episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39 and the duo had two big matches two different pay per view events of WWE. Both wrestlers had one victory each. The feud was likely to continue but Brock Lesnar did not appear after his victory at Night of Champions.

Dream Matchup: Cody Rhodes Envisions a Thrilling Encounter with Returning Brock Lesnar

Meanwhile, Cody got involved in a feud with Dominik Mysterio and Brock was rumoured to appear during or after Cody’s Money in the Bank appearance. But surprisingly, it did not happen. Cody Rhodes recently expressed his desire to have Brock Lesnar back in WWE, speaking on the post-event press conference, The American Nightmare said;

“I would love it, absolutely love it if Brock Lesnar would come back to work. I’d absolutely love it. I don’t think he’s going to though. Initially, we said hey, I’ll be in every city right? I gave him my dates, right. I’m about to post those dates again for July. I give them every date. I think Brock’s annual hiatus might be who knows.

Cody Rhodes Wants Brock Lesnar Back

“And I’m not saying Brock is afraid of me because I really don’t think Brock is afraid of anybody, he’s Brock Lesnar, but Brock may not want to get back into this. He defeated me at Night of Champions. A lot of people would like to go out on a whim and go out on a high.

“That may be it for Brock, but I’d love it if Brock came back because to me it’s so weird to leave it at one on one. We’ll see if not Brock, that’s a more interesting question. What happens and who’s next and what’s next?” concluded the winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2023.

Cody and Brock are heavily rumoured to have their third match at Summerslam next month. There are also big rumours that this match could be a Bull Rope match. This might also be the last instalment of this mega feud. Both wrestlers would get involved in different feuds after this match, maybe we get to see either of them or both challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship.

