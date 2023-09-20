Bio

Edge is a Canadian professional wrestler who works in WWE and is a WWE Hall of Famer. He is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling and has won multiple big accomplishments from WWE and outside WWE. He is also a former 11 times WWE World Champion. Indeed he is one of the biggest names that WWE ever produced.

Edge Height, Weight, Age & More:

Adam Copeland “Edge” was born on October 30, 1973. Orangeville, Ontario, Canada is the place where Edge born. Copeland’s billed height is 6’5” in WWE and he weighs 240 lbs. Copeland was one of the biggest stars in WWE history and he will always be remembered as one of the best wrestlers WWE ever produced.

Edge: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Edge Early Life

Copeland was born in Orangeville, Ontario on October 30, 1973. He was raised by a single mother. In spite of all the difficulties in his childhood, his mother worked really hard to support his son. She did two jobs just to raise him up properly. Edge said that he never met his father, and neither did he ever see a photo of him.

Who is Edge

Edge WWE Debut

Most people know the fact that Edge made his WWE debut in 1998 but that was the half truth. Edge made his WWE debut back in 1996 but he was not under contract with the promotion during the time, and it was not a televised appearance either. In 1998, he made his debut against Puerto Rican wrestler Jose Estrada Jr. in an episode of RAW and he picked up a count out victory in this match.

Professional Wrestling Career

Wrestling Debut – Early Days

Copeland started his professional wrestling career back in 1992 and after working on some independent circuit promotions, he came to WWE in 1996, but he remained out of contract during the time and worked in some non televised matches. It is reported that he earned only $210 a week from WWE during the time.

Debut in WWE

His official debut did not take place until 1998. His first match was against Puerto Rican professional wrestler Jose Estrada Jr. in which he earned a count out victory. He worked as a solo star for a while before teaming up with Gangrel and Christian, together the trio was famously known as the Brood.

The Brood

Later the Brood became a member of the Ministry of Darkness faction led by the Undertaker. The Ministry of Darkness was an excellent pitch, just not executed well. WWE did not have anything planned for Gangrel but they indeed have big plans for both Edge and Christian. Together they started a tag team and it is believed that it was one of the best tag teams in the history of professional wrestling.

Edge & Christian

Edge and Christian won multiple Tag Team championships and they were an extremely famous Tag Team among the wrestling fans. Meanwhile, WWE tried to push Edge as a singles star every now and then. In 2001 he went on to win the King of the Ring tournament. But the singles push was not working very well during the time.

Various Tag Team Works

In 2002, he had a dream pairing with Hulk Hogan, and together they even got to win the WWE Tag Team Championship once. On the same year, he teamed up with Rey Mysterio after he got drafted to Smackdown on the first ever WWE Draft. His teamed up with Rey Mysterio was loved by the fans and together they won the Tag Team titles too.

Heel Turn

In 2004 he transitioned to WWE RAW, and soon after getting red to the red brand of WWE, he turned heel and this was the first time he was working as a heel as a singles star. He was doing an amazing job as a heel. WWE had main event plans for him during this time and he received big pushes from a number of big names.

Inaugural Money in the Bank and First WWE Championship Win

At WrestleMania 21, he went on to win the first ever Money in the Bank ladder match. He carried it for over seven months and kept on doing the heel work. He finally cashed it in at the New Year’s Revolution event of 2006, after John Cena successfully defended his WWE Championship inside of the Elimination Chamber. This was also his first WWE championship win.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Edge Edge Nick Names The Rated R Superstar, The Ultimate Opportunist, The Master Manipulator Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Edge Height 6’5” Edge Weight 240 lbs. Relationship Status Married Edge Net Worth $14 Million Edge Eye Color Hazel Green Edge Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1992 Edge Mentor * Signature Moves Edgecution, Big Boot, Edge–O–Matic, Flapjack, Missile dropkick Finishing Move(s) Spear Theme Song / Edge Song / Edge Music Metalingus Catchphrases I am the best in the world

Edge Net Worth & Salary

According to reports from Sportskeeda, Copeland’s net worth is somewhere around $14 million as of this year. In spite of being one of the top stars of WWE, he is nowhere near any of the paid stars of the promotion. Reports from insidesport.in suggests that he earned $1 million from WWE as his yearly salary in his last run. Reports also suggest that he is not under contract with WWE right now.

Edge Family

Edge currently lives with her wife Beth Phoenix and her daughters. Beth Phoenix is a WWE legend and a Hall of Famer. The family currently lives in Asheville, North Carolina. The couple has two daughters, Lyric and Ruby. Together, this wrestling family is living a very happy life.

Championships and Accomplishments

Edge has won multiple prestigious championships throughout his career. He started his championship success with mostly Tag Team gold but after he turned heel in 2004 he started to transition towards the main event level. In 2006, he won his first World title and by the end, he became a total of 11 World titles.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (4 times), World Heavyweight Championship (7 times), WWF/E Intercontinental Championship (5 times), WCW United States Championship (1 time), World Tag Team Championship (12 times) – with Christian (7), Hollywood Hulk Hogan (1), Chris Benoit (2), Randy Orton (1) and Chris Jericho (1), WWE Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Rey Mysterio (1) and Chris Jericho (1), King of the Ring (2001), Money in the Bank (2005, inaugural), Royal Rumble (2010, 2021), 14th Triple Crown Champion, Third Grand Slam Champion (under the current format, 13th overall), Bragging Rights Trophy (2010) – with Team SmackDown (Big Show, Rey Mysterio, Jack Swagger, Alberto Del Rio, Kofi Kingston and Tyler Reks), Championship Chase Tournament (2008), Gold Rush Tournament (2005), Slammy Award (4 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2012) Championships and Accomplishments (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – Best Feud of the Decade (2000s) vs. John Cena, CWA North American Championship (1 time) Cauliflower Alley Club – Men’s Wrestling Award (2013), CBS Sports – Best Moment of the Year (2020) returning to WWE at the Royal Rumble, Promo of the Year (2020) putting Randy Orton on notice on WWE Raw, ICW Street Fight Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Christian Cage (1) and Joe E. Legend (1), MWCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Joe E. Legend, George Tragos/Lou Thesz Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Lou Thesz Award (2013), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2004), Feud of the Year (2005) with Lita vs. Matt Hardy, Feud of the Year (2006) vs. John Cena, Match of the Year (2000) with Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz in a Triangle Ladder match at WrestleMania 2000, Match of the Year (2001) with Christian vs. The Dudley Boyz vs. The Hardy Boyz in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at WrestleMania X-Seven, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2006), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2006), Most Improved Wrestler of the Year (2001), Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2021), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2007, CCW Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Ken Johnson, CCW Tag Team Championship Tournament (1998) – with Ken Johnson, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Match of the Year (2002) with Rey Mysterio vs. Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit at No Mercy, Tag Team of the Year (2000) with Christian, Worst Feud of the Year (2010) vs. Kane, Worst Worked Match of the Year (2008) vs. Vladimir Kozlov and Triple H at Survivor Series Records Seven times World Heavyweight Champion, won the inaugural Money in the Bank ladder match

Personal life & Lifestyle

Edge currently lives in Asheville, North Carolina with her wife Beth Phoenix who is a WWE Hall of Famer and their two daughter Lyric and Ruby. Previously, Edge married two other women and divorced them both before getting married to wrestling legend Beth Phoenix in 2016.

Edge cars – Copeland currently owns a total of five cars. His Ford Mustang GT is worth $31,500, he also owns a Lexus SC430 which is worth $32,590, an H2 Hummer is worth $32,590, he owns a Jeep Wrangler worth $45,000, and the most expensive car he owns is a Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet which is worth $174,000.

Personal Information Table

Edge Real Name / Full Name Adam Joseph Copeland Birth Date October 30, 1973 Edge Age 49 Relationship Status Married Edge Zodiac Sign Scorpio Edge Birthplace Orangeville, Ontario, Canada Edge Nationality Canadian Edge Hometown Orangeville, Ontario, Canada School/College/University Humber College Educational Qualification Diploma in Radio Broadcasting Edge Religion Christianity Edge Ethnicity Irish Edge Current Residence Asheville, North Carolina Edge Hobbies Playing Hockey, Listening to rock music Edge Tattoo ‘Cross’ Tattoo on left arm, J.E.I.C.C tattooed on left bicep, some tribal design along with small red flowers also tattooed on left bicep, ‘Tribal Sun’ Tattoo on left shoulder, ‘RISE ABOVE’ Tattoo on right forearm, Skulls with roses on right bicep, ‘Stars’ Tattoo on right shoulder

Edge Movies and TV Shows

Copeland was also pretty successful in his acting career. He appeared in multiple movies and he worked on the lead role of some movies like Bending the Rules, Interrogation, and Money Plane. He appeared in multiple television series too and in 2015 he was nominated for Golden Maple Awards in the Best Actor in a TV Series Broadcast in the U.S category for his role in the Heaven series.

Edge Wife

Copeland is currently married to wrestling and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix who is a former three times WWE Women’s Champion and a former WWE Divas Champion. Copeland was previously married twice. He married Alannah Morley in 2001 and divorced her in 2004. On the same year, he got married again to voiceover artist Alannah Morley and divorced her in 2005. Then she married Beth Phoenix in 2016.

Main Event Promotion and Future Success

Feud with Mick Foley

But soon after winning the WWE title, he dropped it back to John Cena. After dropping the title he had an amazing feud with Mick Foley and at WrestleMania 22 he had a brutal Hardcore match with The Hardcore Legend. It is still considered one of the most brutal Hardcore matches in WWE history. Copeland managed to pick up a victory over Mick Foley in this match.

More World Championship Success

He went on to win his second WWE Championship in July of the same year. He defeated Rob Van Dam who won the title from John Cena at ECW One Night Stand. Next, he turned his attention to the World Heavyweight Championship. In 2007 he took the Money in the Bank contract away from Mr. Kennedy and cashed it in on the Undertaker to win the title.

We must not forget that he is a former 11 times WWE World champion and among these 11 World titles, he won the World Heavyweight Championship seven times in total which is still a record, and it could never be broken since the title has now been unified with the original WWE Championship back in 2013. So this record will always be intact.

First WrestleMania Main Event

He had been a prolific World Heavyweight Champion and at WrestleMania 24, he defended the title against the Undertaker in the main event of the show. It was his first WrestleMania main event and he did an amazing job. It still felt like he almost defeated the Undertaker at the event. But this was not his last World Heavyweight Championship reign, in fact, he was just getting started.

Next WWE Championship Win

He won his next WWE Championship in 2008 when he participated in a triple threat match including Vladimir Kozlov and Triple H. But he dropped to the title on the very next PPV event which was Armageddon. He won the title again at Royal Rumble 2009 just to drop it at No Way Out. She could never win the WWE championship again.

First Retirement

In early 2011 the unfortunate news aired when he announced his retirement on public. It was really heartbreaking for the wrestling world since he was on his prime during the time and he had a lot more to offer. The wrestling world started to seem incomplete without The Ultimate Opportunist.

Return

But in 2020, he made his in ring return to WWE during the men’s Royal Rumble match of that year. The wrestling world was completely shocked by this return. It was actually a dream come true moment. Upon making his return he had a feud with his former Tag Team partner Randy Orton. Overall it was a pretty fun feud.

Royal Rumble Win and WrestleMania 37 Main Event

In 2021 he won the Royal Rumble match by entering no. 1. It was his second Royal Rumble win after 2010 which is considered one of the best Royal Rumble matches of WWE history. He got the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship at the main event of WrestleMania 37.

The Judgment Day

He did challenge Roman Reigns but he lost. It was a triple threat match which also included Daniel Bryan. After WrestleMania 38 where he defeated AJ Styles, he formed a faction called the Judgement Day. But a couple of months after forming the faction he got betrayed by his own people.

Final Days

Soon, he started a feud with the faction which continued till WrestleMania 39 where he defeated the leader of the faction Finn Balor inside Hell in a Cell. Recently he recent his last match against real life good friend Sheamus. There are rumors that he is now out of contract from WWE and he just wrestled his last match. There is no news if he would work in the ring ever again. He will always be remembered as one of the best wrestlers in professional wrestling history.

Iconic Quotes from Edge

“I got put through a ladder by Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 23, had bruises from the ladder rungs across my back, but I was back the next night. I did the hardcore match with Mick Foley at WrestleMania 22, went through a flaming table, and had thumbtacks in my back, but I was out there the next night. That mentality does get ingrained in you.”

“Generally, there’s a lot of ad-lib involved with live TV and things like that, whereas with acting in front of the camera, it was, if you screwed up a line, well, you’ve got another take, and you also had a script to be able to study, so it wasn’t all ad-lib and flying by the seat of your pants, which I like both aspects, actually.”

“Chris Jericho and I were really excited about teaming together, but we didn’t get to sink our teeth into what we could have done as a team. We really wanted to throw it back to the glory days of Pat Patterson and Ray Stevens. We were committed, we were coming up with team moves, and all of the things were made to work.”

“I greatly appreciate that people would like to see me have one more match or comeback or, ‘Daniel Bryan got cleared, so why can’t you?’ I will never be cleared. Mine is a completely different injury. He had neck issues, but it wasn’t his neck issues that retired him, actually. It was the concussion issues.”

,anymore. So now what? Maybe I’ll paint. Maybe I’ll write another book. Yeah, I’ll try this acting thing and now actually concentrate on it and try and get better at it and take classes and get coaching and give it a shot.”

“That’s one of the things I always tried to do as champ. If you saw me at house shows, I was going to make you think I was going down. If I was wrestling Kane, I could lose. I’m wrestling Batista, I could lose. I’m wrestling Big Show, Undertaker, you name it, I could lose.”

“Two friends and I decided to get tattoos of different animals. My one friend got a bulldog. My other friend got a bull, I think, and then I got a shark. Two years later, there was a cartoon called ‘Street Sharks,’ and by happenstance, it looked eerily reminiscent of my tattoo. Actually, it was identical.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Edge

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Edge has gone through many big rivalries. One of the biggest rivals, or possibly the biggest rival of his career has to John Cena. It officially started when Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Cena at New Year’s Revolution 2006, and with time, it went on to become one of the rivalries ever in wrestling.

Edge had other big rivals too. Randy Orton was one of the recent rivals of the Rated R Superstar and definitely one of the best. Among others, The Undertaker, Kane, Jeff Hardy, Matt Hardy are also some of his biggest rivals. He has produced some amazing matches along with these stars.

Edge Injury

Edge suffered multiple injuries throughout his career but early 2011, he was forced to retire since he was not clear anymore to compete. He delivered an emotional retirement promo where he addressed his previous injuries like neck injury and cervical vertebral fusion. But nine years later, he made a shocking return during the Royal Rumble match of 2020 and remained active for the next three years.

Other Details

Edge had been a childhood wrestling fan and he grew up admiring the likes of Mr. Perfect, Randy Savage, Hulk Hogan, Ricky Steamboat, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart. There is also a footage available on the internet where a young Adam Copeland was asking questions to “The Hitman” Bret Hart.

Edge Salary $1m Brand Endorsements None Sponsors * Charity Various charities in time to time

Social Media Accounts

Copeland is available on both Twitter and Instagram on his verified accounts. His verified account of Twitter has a total following of 1.4 million people and his verified Instagram account has a total of 2.1 million followers. To catch him and stay updated about him, click on these links; Edge Twitter, Edge Instagram.

Edge Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % HWA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) OVW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 228 (50.55%) 24 (5.32%) 199 (44.12%) WWF 235 (49.16%) 21 (4.39%) 222 (46.44%) WWF/IWA Puerto Rico 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%)

Edge Manager

Edge had been managed by several people in WWE, his Tag Team partners like Christian have managed him time to time, he even got managed by Vickie Guerrro, but Lita is best known for being his manager during the time of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Lita helped him to win a lot of matches during the time.

FAQS

Q. When did Edge start wrestling?

A. Edge started working in 1992

Q. How tall is Edge in feet?

A. Edge is 6’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Edge manager?

A. Edge does not have a manager right now

Q. What is current Edge song?

A. Edge uses the song ‘Metalingus’

Q. Who is Edge mother?

A. Edge’s mother was Judy Lynn Copeland

Q. Who is Edge father?

A. Edge’s was raised by a single mother and he said that he never saw his father

Q. Who is currently Edge girlfriend?

A. Edge is currently married to WWE Legend and a WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix

Q. Who is Edge brother?

A. Jason Brown does not have any biological brother but Christian was his kayfabe brother

Q. How much is Edge worth?

A. Edge’s net worth is something around $14 million

Q. In which year Edge made his WWE debut?

A. Edge made his WWE debut in 1998

Q. When did Edge won his first WWE World title?

A. Copeland won his first WWE World title in New Year’s Revolution event of 2006 after he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on John Cena

Q. Which was the first WrestleMania that Edge main evented?

A. Copelans’s first WrestleMania main event was WrestleMania 24 against The Undertaker