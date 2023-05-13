Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Edge who is a former 11 times WWE World Champion recently talked about his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the last time in his career.

The Rated R Superstar Edge had been a record seven times World Heavyweight Champion and nobody ever has won the World Heavyweight Championship more than him in WWE. When he was forced to announce his retirement in 2011, he was holding the World Heavyweight title, but he had to vacate the title due to the injury and technically he never lost it.

When he came back in 2020, the original World Heavyweight title was already gone as it was merged with the WWE Championship in 2013. But recently, it had been announced that the World Heavyweight Championship is resurrecting and Edge has an excellent opportunity to win the title again, maybe for the one last time.

He participated in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on Smackdown this week but he failed to win the match and he could not advance into the competition. He can still win the title as it would stand as of now. He can definitely challenge the future champion to win the title.

The Rated R Superstar Edge who is a former 11 times WWE World Champion recently posted a video on Twitter where he talked about his desire to win the World Heavyweight Championship for the last time in his career. He said;

“Hey everybody, so this isn’t some kind of mapped out wrestling promo or anything. I’m sitting in what is my second home, a wrestling ring, trying to get in some reps before SmackDown tomorrow night, before I face Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles. I can’t say enough about those guys… I know AJ and I have had our differences in the past, and you know the history between me and Rey Rey. Those two guys are the reason a lot of people are in our industry, and I expect to have one hell of a match. I also expect to win, I have to.

“You know, some people have been running around saying they are going to finish their stories, and good for them, but it made me think a little bit about my story. The introduction of the WWE Heavyweight Championship… if I look at that thing it even looks like the title that I never lost, it looks like Big Gold.

“Twelve years ago I was forced to give that thing up, never had a chance to get it back, now I have a chance and it all comes full circle. Now this ride, it’s going to end sooner than later, let’s face it, we all know that. I gotta get this done. It’s the last thing to do, it’s the period on the end of the sentence right?. It’s the last sentence in the book. I gotta get that stuff out of the basement, and I just gotta do it.”

H/T & Transcribed By – Wrestling Headlines