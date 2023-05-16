Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff who was the former General Manager of Monday Night RAW recently talked about Cody Rhodes’ defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and explained why he thought that it was the right decision.

Cody Rhodes made his surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as the surprise opponent for Seth Rollins. Not only Cody defeated Seth at WrestleMania 38 but he received a series of victories against Seth in the following months which helped him to cement his name on the main events of WWE.

Eric Bischoff Gives His View On Cody Rhodes Losing At WrestleMania 39, “It’s Absolutely The Right Decision”

This is the first time that The American Nightmare was treated as a main event star in his career. Seth Rollins did an amazing job to build him as the top babyface of the promotion. But it was pretty unfortunate that Cody picked up an injury just the Hell in a Cell ple which sidelined him from action for eight long months.

He made his return at the Royal Rumble ple as an entrant of the men’s Royal Rumble match and he won it. He earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. He was a huge favorite to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes Defeated Brock Lesnar Ar Backlash 2023

But ultimately, he failed to beat Roman Reigns. Fans were scared that WWE might stop pushing him as a main eventer but thankfully, WWE kept his push intact and he is currently involved in a feud with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. There are rumors that Cody would continue his feud with Roman Reigns in the near future.

Eric Bischoff who was the former General Manager of Monday Night RAW recently spoke to Jon Chuckery where he talked about Cody Rhodes’ defeat against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and explained why he thought that it was the right decision. He said;

“I think it’s absolutely the right decision. Having Cody chase that title, yes. If, giant ‘if’ fluorescent colors, fireworks, or anything else you can think of to draw attention to the word ‘if’ in this context; if they have a plan. Look at what they did with The Bloodline storyline. That was a phenomenal storyline from a storyteller’s point of view.

“The character development, the art of each of the characters, the layers in the story, the defined arc within that story, all of it was as good as anything I’ve ever seen in professional wrestling. From a technical point of view. I thought it was amazing, really amazing.

“Whoever that team was, if they can replicate anything close to that level of success over the next 12 months, that is absolutely the best decision. On the other hand, if they don’t have a really great plan, then it could be a lost opportunity, but we won’t know until we know.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful