Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff who was the former General Manager of Monday Night RAW recently talked about his medical scares and revealed what conversation he had with his wife.

Eric Bischoff started his professional wrestling career in 1986 as a non wrestling performer. He started his career through the American Wrestling Association AWA which was a very famous professional wrestling promotion back in those days. In 1991 he came to WCW after the death of AWA.

Eric Bischoff Discusses If He Has Any Medical Scares

He started his WCW career as an in ring announcer and slowly he started to improve his role in the promotion. World Championship Wrestling was one of the biggest professional wrestling promotions of 1990s and Bischoff played a big role in building the promotion. He was at a very high role at the end office WCW career.

But in 2001 the promotion could not survive anymore as it was purchased by Vince McMahon who is the owner of WWE. Bischoff transitioned to WWE and started playing the role of the general manager of Monday Night RAW.

He also spent four years in TNA Wrestling, he joined the promotion in 2010 and left in 2014. He is still considered as one of the best on screen general managers in the history of WWE. In 2021 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Sportzwiki prays for a speedy recovery of Eric Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff who was the former General Manager of Monday Night RAW recently spoke to GV Wire where he talked about his medical scares and revealed what conversation he had with his wife. Here is what he had to say;

“It was such a shock. It’s not like I had this long-term illness. It just happened so fast and I didn’t have time to think about much. You know, I didn’t see my life before my eyes or anything like that.

“I had to pull my wife aside and say, OK, look, if this doesn’t go the way we hope it’s going to go, here’s the information you’re going to need to know. Here are the people you’re going to need to contact. Aside from having that conversation with my wife, you know, I have a lot of faith. I’m a fairly spiritual person. I just wasn’t worried about it too much.”