Bio

Eve Torres is a retired American professional wrestler who is famous for being an actress, dancer, model, and a martial arts instructor. She is mostly famous for her time in WWE and she was pretty famous among the WWE fans. She is a three times WWE Divas Champion. Currently, she is retired from wrestling and runs a martial arts school along with her husband.

Eve Torres Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Torres is 5’8” and her billed weight is 139 lbs. She was born on August 21, 1984 and currently the former three times WWE Divas Champion is 39 year old. She is famous for her time in WWE and she was pretty famous among the fans during her time. She was one of the biggest attractions of the Divas Era of WWE.

Eve Torres: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Eve Torres Early Life

Torres was born on August 21, 1984 and currently she is 39 year old. Boston, Massachusetts is the place where Eve Torres born. She attended the University of Southern California (USC) on a full tuition scholarship. Before joining wrestling, she worked as a model and a dancer. She also appeared in a number of commercials and music videos.

Who is Eve Torres

Eve Torres is a 39 year old retired American professional wrestler who was famous for her time in WWE and she was also the first wrestler to hold the WWE Divas Championship three times in total. Apart from wrestling, she is also an actress, dancer, model, and a martial arts instructor. She retired from wrestling in 2013.

Eve Torres WWE Debut

Torres went on to win the WWE Diva Search competition of 2007 and she earned a WWE contract after winning the competition. She was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE. In February, she made her main roster debut where she was seen backstage interviewing Batista.

Professional Wrestling Career

Diva Search Competition

Torres entered the world of professional wrestling through the Diva Search competition of WWE of 2007. A total of 50 women tried their luck in this competition and only 8 of them could make it to the finals. Torres was not only one of them but she went on to win the WWE Diva Search competition of 2007.

Unlike the other seasons of the Diva Search competition of WWE, 2007 could not produce many future stars. Only two of them could went on to become top stars, one of them was Torres and the other one was Taryn Terrell who was a huge star of TNA Wrestling during her time. Torres on the other hand kept on working in WWE.

Earning WWE Contract

Torres was pretty impressive in the Diva Search competition of 2007 and she went on to win the tournament by defeating Brooke Gilbertsen who was the other finalist of the tournament. As she was promised, she was given a contract from WWE after winning the tournament. A number of other Diva Search Competition finalists also got WWE contracts.

Ohio Valley Wrestling

Upon signing the WWE contract, Torres was assigned to the Ohio Valley Wrestling which was the developmental territory of WWE during the time. There is not enough information available about her time from Ohio Valley Wrestling. She did not have to spend much time in the developmental territory of WWE as she was promoted to the main roster by January 2008.

Main Roster Debut

She did not enter in ring competition instantly after joining the main roster. At first she started working as a non wrestling personnel, mostly as a backstage interviewer. WWE promoted her main roster debut via promo packages. In February she made her official main roster debut in a segment where she was seen interviewing Batista. And that was her beginning in WWE main roster.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Eve Torres Eve Torres Nick Names The Demon Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Eve Torres Height 5’8” Eve Torres Weight 130 lbs. Relationship Status Married Eve Torres Net Worth $3 Million Eve Torres Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2007 Mentor * Eve Torres Signature Moves Bootysault, Handspring Standing Moonsault, Bridging Vertical Suplex, Reverse STO Finishing Move(s) Evesault, The Heart Breaker Theme Song / Eve Torres Song / Eve Torres Music She Looks Good Catchphrases *

Eve Torres Net Worth & Salary

Eve Torres is currently retired from in ring action and she did not return to the ring since January 2013. According to reports from various media sources, the current net worth of Torres is estimated to be somewhere around $3 million. She is currently retired and is not under contract with WWE so she does not receive any salary from the promotion.

Eve Torres Family

Torres was born on August 21, 1984 in Boston, Massachusetts. Her father was of Nicaraguan descent and her mother was of German and Swedish descent. But the names of her parents are not known. She also has a younger brother named Phil who is famous for being an Explorer and Biologist. Torres grew up in Denver, Colorado.

Championships and Accomplishments

Torres did not get to win any championship outside of WWE since she did not work in any other promotion outside of WWE. She started her WWE career by winning the WWE Diva Search competition in 2007. She went on to win the WWE Divas Championship three times in total. She was the first WWE star to win the Divas title three times.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Divas Championship (3 times), WWE Diva Search (2007), Ranked No. 40 of the top 50 Greatest WWE Female Superstars of all time (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Inside The Ropes Magazine – Diva of the Year (2012) – First Diva Three-Times Divas Champion, Feud of the Year (2010) – with Maryse Guinness World Records – World record: Most wins of the WWE Divas Championship (3 times) tied with AJ Lee Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2010 TJR Wresling – Best Female Performer (2012) Records First WWE star to win WW Divas title three times

Personal life & Lifestyle

Torres made her breakthrough in WWE by winning the WWE Diva Search competition of 2007. Soon after winning the tournament, she was hired by WWE and she started working in WWE regularly. Before joining WWE and becoming a wrestler, she tried to find success by working as a Dancer and a Model. She even appeared in the game show Me The Money.

Personal Information Table

Eve Torres Real Name / Full Name Eve Marie Torres Birth Date August 21, 1984 Eve Torres Age 39 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Leo Birthplace Boston, Massachusetts Nationality Irish Hometown Boston, Massachusetts School/College/University University of Southern California Educational Qualification Not known Religion Christianity Eve Torres Ethnicity Nicaraguan, German, and Swedish Current Residence Laguna Beach, California Hobbies Not known Eve Torres Tattoo *

Eve Torres Movies and TV Shows

Before signing with WWE, Torres worked as a model and a dancer. She appeared in a number of commercials and music videos. She also appeared in a number of movies and loads of television series. In most of the television series, she appeared as herself and mostly as guest stars. She appeared in at least three movies as per reports.

Eve Torres Husband

Torres is currently married to Rener Gracie who is an American and Brazilian Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt, fitness instructor and coach. He is also the owner of Gracie University. Torres and Rener Gracie run it. Torres and Gracie got married to each other in 2014. Together they also have two children.

Main Roster Success

In Ring Debut

After joining the main roster of WWE, Torres had been treated just like the other woman of the roster and she had been objectified like most of the “Divas” from the Divas Era of WWE. She was participating in matches like Bikini Matches and all. She was not receiving any fair treatment from the WWE management during the time and she was not being given any regular feuds either.

Early Feuds

But slowly WWE started to understand her worth and she began having regular wrestling matches with various women. One of her early rivals in WWE was Layla who was the Diva Search competition winner of 2006. Torres had multiple matches with Layla and she even received multiple victories over her first official rival in WWE.

First Divas Title Win

By the end of 2008, Torres started to work in the ring regularly. She was fighting various top wrestlers and also winning matches. In April 2010, she won a Battle Royal to become the number one contender to the WWE Divas Championship. In an episode of RAW in May, Torres defeated Maryse to win the WWE Divas championship for the first time in her career.

Second and Third Divas Title Win

She won her second WWE Divas Championship title at the Royal Rumble event of 2011 when she won a fatal 4 way match. She dropped the champion ship just after WrestleMania 27 to Brie Bella in an episode of Monday Night RAW. In September 2012, she defeated Layla at the Night of Champions event to win the WWE Divas title for the third time.

Final Days

This was also her longest WWE Divas Championship reign as she went on to carry the championship for four long months. In January 2013, she dropped the Championship to Kaitlyn to never win it back again. She was the first WWE star to win the WWE Divas Championship three times. After dropping the Championship, she decided to retire from in ring action.

Iconic Quotes From Eve Torres

“Anyone who reads the comics knows Maxima comes to Earth in search of a mate among the superhero population – specifically Superman. She’s denied by him and she becomes very angry and bitter. We’ll see how that history plays out in the show – every adaptation is a little bit different, but ‘Supergirl’ does a great job with the source material.”

“When I was in 4th grade, my mom was diagnosed with oral cancer. It was not looking good, it was serious when they found it. Obviously, I didn’t know much about what was going on. I remember feeling a lot of guilt about it, feeling like I somehow contributed to it. I think that’s just something that kids often do.”

“One of my favorite courses to teach is when we go to the Air Force. We’ve done a few at Air Force bases. What’s great about that is that it’s a one-week course. It’s five days and we work with them for about eight hours a day. We’re not only teaching them self-defense, but we’re also teaching them how to teach it on base to others.”

“I would say my most disappointing moment was not competing in a match even though I was Divas Champion at ‘WrestleMania XXVII.’ Although, I did get to be a part of a fun backstage segment with Stone Cold, the Rock, and Mae Young… not too shabby!”

“I’ve been really impressed with ‘Supergirl.’ It’s a great show because it’s appeals to DC Comics fans, staying true to the characters in spirit and costumes, and it also appeals to casual fans who enjoy good action, fun storylines and interesting characters.”

“The one thing that I always encourage women who want to be WWE Divas to do is have something you are passionate about. For me it was Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts. For some people it’s soccer. Whatever it is, it gives you confidence and that will translate.”

“In fact, one of my good friends is an amazing Bollywood choreographer. She once asked me to perform in one of her shows in college. So, I have danced to the Bollywood music and it was great fun. It is tiring and requires a certain level of fitness.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Eve Torres

Torres was one of the top stars of the Divas Era of WWE and she was the first woman to hold the WWE Divas Championship for three times. She had multiple rivalries with some of her contemporary top stars of WWE. Maryse had been one of her top rivals whom she defeated to win her first WWE Divas title. Kaitlyn was also a top rival of Torres who defeated her to take her final WWE Divas title away from her.

She also had excellent rivalries with the likes of Beth Phoenix and Natalya. Together they had some excellent matches as well. But the biggest rival of Torres’ career has to be none other than former WWE Divas Champion Layla El. They are rivalry lasted for years and faced each other so many times. They are definitely the biggest rivals of each other.

Eve Torres Injury

Despite having a short wrestling career, Torres could not remain immune from injuries. During a match against one of her biggest WWE Divas Champion rivals Beth Phoenix in February 2012, she suffered a broken nose injury after Phoenix botched a clothesline. But thankfully, the injury could not keep her away from action for long.

Other Details

Torres has appeared on multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance was in WWE Smackdown vs. RAW video game released back in 2009. She also appeared in WWE SmackDown vs. Raw 2011, WWE ’12, WWE ’13. Her latest appearance was in WWE 2K23 as a downloadable content.

Eve Torres Salary * Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Torres is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 1 million and her Instagram has a stunning following of 581K. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Eve Torres Twitter, Eve Torres Instagram.

Eve Torres Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 133 (54.51%) 1 (0.41%) 110 (45.08%) TOTAL 138 (55.42%) 1 (0.40%) 110 (44.18%)

Eve Torres Manager

Torres mostly worked as a singles star throughout her professional wrestling career. During her time in WWE, not many female wrestlers worked in any team or factions, she did not get managed by any of her teammates regularly either. She announced her retirement from in ring action in January 2013 so we might not get her getting managed by anyone in the ring either.

FAQS

Q. When did Eve Torres start wrestling?

A. Eve Torres started working in 2007

Q. How tall is Eve Torres in feet?

A. Eve Torres is 5’8” tall in feet

Q. Who is Eve Torres manager?

A. Eve Torres does not have a manager

Q. What is current Eve Torres song?

A. Eve Torres uses the song ‘She Looks Good’

Q. Who is Eve Torres mother?

A. Not known

Q. Who is Eve Torres father?

A. Not known

Q. Who is currently Eve Torres girlfriend?

A. Eve Torres is currently married to Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) black belt Rener Gracie

Q. Who is Eve Torres brother?

A. Eve Torres has a younger brother named Phil who is an Explorer and biologist

Q. How much is Eve Torres worth?

A. Eve Torres’ net worth is something around $3m

Q. How many times Eve Torres won the WWE Divas title?

A. Eve Torres had been a three times WWE Divas Champion