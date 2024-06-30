Recently WWE organized the WWE Draft 2024. A number of names from all three brands got drafted to either Monday Night RAW or Friday Night SmackDown. Some of the wrestlers from the NXT also got the privilege to work in the main roster for the first time. Some NXT stars are receiving really strong bookings after getting main roster promotions. Carmelo Hayes and Lyra Valkyria are some of the examples.

But the story has not been fruitful for everyone. Some of the NXT call ups are really struggling to receive a regular booking. Some of the stars never got any booking after getting transferred to the main roster. One of them is a long time WWE employee Dijak. This was about to be his second main roster run. In the first one, he had to struggle with inconsistent and sometimes bad bookings.

Ex-WWE RAW Star Reveals Moment He Knew He Was Doomed After Main Roster Draft

WWE decided to send him back to the NXT, and once again he did an excellent job in the developmental territory of WWE. He spent a couple of years in the NXT and had some excellent matches with some of the top stars of the developmental territory of WWE. Ilja Dragunov and Shawn Spears had been some of his top rivals during his second NXT run.

In the WWE Draft 2024, the promotion decided to give him another chance to shine in the main roster and he got drafted to Monday Night RAW. WWE organized the Draft 2024 in April and in the next couple of months, Dijak did not even receive a single booking in the main roster. Most of his fans were already scared after his main roster promotion that he might lose himself in oblivion like a lot of main roster call ups.

His fans were not the only people who were scared. Dijak was scared himself too. On June 27, Dijak revealed that his contract was over and the company did not want to renew his contract. Speaking with Fightful recently, Dijak explained why he already knew that he was “screwed” after his main roster call up. Here is what he had to say;

“The second I heard those words, everything clicked together for me. My brain connected all the dots, and I go, ‘I am so screwed right now. I am so f***ing screwed,'” said the former WWE star who had an excellent run in the NXT which is the developmental territory of WWE, but failed to receive success in the main roster.

Dijak continued, “I’m live-tweeting everyone, and I’m texting everyone, I’m saying, ‘I think I’m completely screwed right now.’ I’m connecting all these dots, I’m going, ‘my contract is up in one month, they’re going to call me up in the supplemental draft. That means they don’t have anything for me, that means I’m going to come down to the wire, that means they’re going to either try to bend me over the barrel or just fire me altogether and I’m just connecting all these dots.”