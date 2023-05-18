WWE Raw Women’s Championship is one of the most prestigious titles of WWE which is being held by Bianca Belair right now. She won the title at WrestleMania 38 after she defeated the previous champion Becky Lynch and since then she never dropped the title.

This is also the longest WWE Raw Women’s Championship title reign in the history of WWE. During this title reign she has defeated some of the biggest names in WWE like Becky Lynch and Bayley. From the very first day of joining the main roster of WWE she had been presented as one of the strongest force in the women’s division.

Examining Bianca Belair’s Championship Reign: Why Charlotte Flair or Asuka Shouldn’t End It

She won the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match of 2021 and challenged Sasha Banks for The Smackdown Women’s title at WrestleMania 37. She won the title and had a very strong reign. She won the raw women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38 and since then she never dropped the title.

Bianca’s current reign so epic that a number of fans have already started to compare it with the Universal Championship reign of Roman Reigns. But there is only one difference, Bianca appears and depends her title regularly unlike Roman Reigns.

Bianca Belair Is Currently The Longest Reigning WWE RAW Women’s Champion

She is currently involved in a feud with former three times WWE Women’s champion Asuka. Bianca defeated The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania 39. This past week on Friday Night Smackdown, Asuka turned heel when she attacked Bianca during her celebration.

There are rumours that these two women would go on to face at Night of Champions where Bianca Belair would defend her title against Asuka. There are only two women without a title in WWE a roster right now who has the capability of dethroning Bianca. One is Asuka, of course, and the other one is Charlotte Flair.

Charlotte Flair is also the favourite to dethrone the EST of WWE. We have never seen a feud between these two big names, and since both of them are on the same brand we will definitely get to see this feud sooner or later. But we think she should not be the one to beat Bianca for the title.

Such title reigns are booked so that it could build multiple stars; the one who holds the title, and the one who dethrones the title. Both Charlotte and Asuka are well established in WWE, and they do not need this push. It should be given to someone who is young, and this push should be used to build a new star. We hope WWE does not mess things up here.