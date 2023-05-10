Current AEW star and a former five times TNA X Division Champion Frankie Kazarian who is also a former AEW World Tag Team Champion recently expressed his status in the AEW and explained how he was unhappy with it. He said that he was not wired to be a bench player.

Frankie Kazarian started his professional dressing career at a very young age. He joined the world of professional wrestling in 1998 and started working on the independent circuit. In 2003 he joined TNA Wrestling for the first time and worked in the promotion for 2 years.

Frankie Kazarian Was Unhappy With His Role In AEW, “I’m Not Wired To Be A Bench Player”

In 2005 he joined WWE for a very short amount of time. He got released from WWE on the same year and worked on the independent circuit for 1 year. In 2006 he returned to TNA Wrestling once again and this time he became a big star in the promotion. He worked in TNA for eight long years and one a lot of championships.

In 2014 he left TNA Wrestling to join Ring of Honor. On the contrary he worked in other promotions as well including in Japan. He became quite famous outside of TNA Wrestling as well. He spent four years in the Ring of Honor and he was successful in this legendary promotion as well.

Frankie Kazarian Is Currently Active In Impact Wrestling

In 2019 he joined the newly founded professional wrestling promotion the All Elite Wrestling and till then he is active in the promotion. During this time period he has won the AEW World Tag Team Championship one time. Recently, he left the AEW and went back to the Impact Wrestling. Hopefully he will win more championships in his future.

Here is what he had to say;

“I’m not wired to be a bench player, you know? And that’s kind of the role I was assigned at AEW and you know, I’ve always said the most valuable thing I can give anybody is my time and that’s the most valuable thing I can ask of them so, the time I have left in the ring, it could be five years, 10 years, could be five months, I don’t know.

“All I know is with that time, I wanna give it to someone that’s gonna value it the most and IMPACT Wrestling was very interested in bringing me in, having me come home, having me be a guy to do a lot of stuff behind the scenes and help out so, it’s just good. It’s almost a good way to kind of wrap up my story there and still achieve the goals I wanna achieve inside the ring.”

