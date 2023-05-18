WWE RAW star and a former four times WWE World Champion Seth Rollins shocked the entire world when he was revealed to be a part of the upcoming Marvel movie. There was no news on this topic previously and it actually got dropped like a bombshell.

A sudden image got viral on all over social media where “The Visionary” Seth Rollins was revealed on the sets of the upcoming Marvel Movie Captain America: New World Order. Twitter exploded after the image got viral and the fans are super excited after the confirmation of this news.

From Suplexes To Superheroes: Seth Rollins’ Marvel Movie Journey Begins

It has been confirmed that the 36 year old professional wrestler would be playing the role of the main antagonist in this movie. This is a huge news really. Seth Rollins as a super villain in a Marvel movie as a part of the Marvel Universe would be a dream come true for the wrestling fans as well as the Marvel fans.

Seth Rollins is not going to be the first WWE star to be featuring in a Marvel movie. Previously, names like Triple H, The Rock, and Batista appeared in marvel movies and they had been pretty successful in their respective roles.

Seth Rollins Set To Feature On Upcoming Captain America Movie

Triple H was the first wrestler to appear in a Marvel movie which was Blade: Trinity where he played the role of a vampire named Jarko Grimwood. Triple H did not have a very long career in Hollywood as his focus constantly remained professional wrestling where he turned out to be one of the biggest names.

Batista and The Rock also appeared on different Marvel movies. The Rock played the main protagonist in the movie Black Adam which released last year and it was a massive success. Batista has cemented his name as Drax The Destroyer in famous Guardians Of The Galaxy universe.

Seth Rollins’ acting skills were tested previously in some other movies he acted in and he had been pretty wonderful in the roles he played so far. Even though, he could only make supporting casts in all the movies he acted in so far. Captain America: New World Order would have been the biggest challenge of his acting career so far. Team Sportzwiki wishes him all the best.

Credits – Wrestle Purists, Fightful