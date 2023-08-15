Ludwig Kaiser made his WWE debut in the NXT as a member of Imperium. Both in the NXT and in the main roster of WWE, the fans recognize him more as a member of the Imperium. He has also been a two times NXT Tag Team Champion. The group was pretty successful in the NXT.

After their main roster debut, Gunther, the leader of Imperium remained a top star but his stables mates, Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci remained jobbers who kept on losing almost all of their matches. These two wrestlers lost almost all the matches they had in the main roster, it did not matter they were singles matches or Tag Team matches.

From the Locker Room: WWE Talent Voices Support for Ludwig Kaiser’s Main Event Status

But in some of the recent weeks, Ludwig Kaiser was seen receiving some dominant victories. There are rumours that WWE wants to push the German professional wrestler as a singles star. WWE star Corey Graves also believes that Graves should be given a big push. Speaking on WWE’s “After the Bell” podcast, he said;

“Ludwig Kaiser has been a piece of the Imperium machine, he’s been the perfect set dressing on the main event that is Gunther, but after seeing what I saw on Monday, I’m going to make a bold prediction right here, right now, Ludwig Kaiser, sooner rather than later, should be a main event player in WWE.

Corey Graves Shares Praise For Ludwig Kaiser

“I’m not expecting it to happen overnight, I’m not expecting him to be the one to knock off Gunther or anything of the sort, but he was so captivating, entertaining, eloquent, and all these other adjectives.” said the former NXT Tag Team Champion.

On big things being in Kaiser’s future: “Watching him interact with Maxxine, Ludwig Kaiser felt like a full-blown movie villain, Jeremy Irons in Die Hard, that foreign, handsome, eloquent, never yells, is cool and calm and collected, he’s getting under your skin and his facial expressions are so dead on. I was sitting on the couch with my wife [Carmella] and I said, ‘This guy is amazing.’ I expect big things out of Ludwig Kaiser in the not too distant future because that dude can do it all.”

Two weeks ago on RAW, his potential big push started after having a big pin fall win over the former WWE United States champion Matt Riddle. Last week on RAW, he had another huge victory over Otis. We can clearly expect to see something big waiting for this German professional wrestler which he actually deserves. We would also love to see him winning some championships in the future.

