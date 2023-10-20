Bio

Goldberg is an American Professional wrestler who has worked in major multiple promotions like WWE and WCW. He is one of the most famous wrestlers in professional wrestling history who earned a lot of Fame in a very short amount of time. He has been a multiple times World champion and is definitely a big legend of wrestling.

Goldberg Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of William is 6’4″ and his billed weight is 285 lbs. The former three times WWE World Champion was born on December 27, 1966 and is currently 56 year old. He has worked in WCW and WWE and he has been the main event star of both promotions as long as he was active.

Goldberg: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

WWE Goldberg Early Life

William was born on December 27, 1966 and currently he is 56 year old. Tulsa, Oklahoma is the place where Goldberg born. He belongs to a Reform Jewish family. His father was a classic violinist. He worked as a night club bouncer at the age of 16 only and before joining the world of wrestling he played American football at NFL level.

Who is Goldberg

Goldberg is an American professional wrestler, a WWE Hall of Fame and a professional wrestling legend. He has worked in major professional wrestling promotions like WWE and WCW and he has won multiple prestigious championships from all the promotions he worked in. He is indeed one of the biggest legends of wrestling.

Goldberg WWE Debut

Professional Wrestling Career

Meeting Lex Luger and Sting

William was never a fan of professional wrestling and neither did he ever consider wrestling as a potential career option. In 1996, he was discovered by Lex Luger and Sting while he began powerlifting and mixed martial arts training. After seeing his excellent physic and strength, they convinced him to join wrestling since he was not a fan of it.

WCW Debut

In June 1997, he wrestled a dark match on Monday Nitro against Buddy Lee Parker and he received a triumphant victory. WCW always had big plans for him. He also wrestled the likes of Buddy Landell, Hugh Morrus, and Chip Minton in dark matches on WCW Monday Nitro and defeated all of them pretty strongly.

Television Debut

In September 1997, William made his on screen debut. He wrestled his first match against Huge Morrus who later wrestled under the ring name of Bill DeMott in WWE. William was presented as a local job in the match and everybody was expecting to see Huge Morrus would squash him. But William shocked the entire world when not only he defeated Huge Morrus but completely destroyed him.

Undefeated Streak

After this victory, William had been given a very strong push and he kept on beating all of his opponents. He started a huge undefeated streak and he defeated all the opponents he faced. It is recognized that he had a total of 173 back to back victories which is a stunning record. It is one of the biggest and longest undefeated streaks in professional wrestling history.

WCW World Heavyweight Champion

In June 1998, he defeated Hollywood Hogan to win the WCW World Heavyweight Championship. His undefeated streak was still intact and his WCW World Heavyweight Championship was pretty triumphant. He kept on retaining the championship against some of the top wrestlers of the promotion. By that time he was already one of the biggest fan favorites of WCW.

End of the Streak

He finally dropped the WCW World Heavyweight Championship at Starrcade 1998. It was pretty unexpected that he is undefeated streak would end in the way it did. He defended his Championship against Kevin Nash in a No DQ match. Nash received help from his nWo teammates and finally he broke the undefeated streak of William Goldberg.

Final Days in WCW

Surprisingly, William never won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship after dropping it in 1998. However, he won some other championships. He stayed in WCW until the end of it and he always received strong bookings. During the dying days of WCW, he turned heel and it was a massively criticized decision. In 2001 WCW died forever and William did not join any other promotion immediately after the death of WCW.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Goldberg Goldberg Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Goldberg Height 6’4” Goldberg Weight 285 lbs. Relationship Status Married Goldberg Net Worth $16 Million Goldberg Eye Color Blue Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 1996 Mentor * Goldberg Signature Moves Spear, Gorilla Press Slam, Gorilla Press Powerslam Finishing Move(s) Jackhammer Theme Song / Goldberg Song / FGoldberg Music Invasion Catchphrases Who’s Next?, You’re Next!

Goldberg Net Worth & Salary

William Goldberg is one of the richest professional wrestlers in the world today. According to reports from various media sources, he has a net worth of $16 million. The former three times WWE World Champion is currently not signed to any professional wrestling promotion. Reports suggest that he received around $1.6 million per year from WWE before leaving the promotion.

Goldberg Family

William was born on December 27, 1966 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. His mother, Ethel Goldberg was a classical violinist. The former three times WWE World Champion is of Russian-Jewish and Romanian-Jewish descent. His mother Ethel breeds flowers and created an award-winning hybrid orchid in 2000, which she named after her son.

Championships and Accomplishments

William did not work in any other professional wrestling promotion apart from WWE and WCW. He did not win many championships from these two promotions together since his focus always remained on the top Championships. He won World Championships from both promotions and he had been a three times WWE World Champion.

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWE Universal Championship (2 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2018) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (2016), Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1998), Rookie of the Year (1998), Ranked No. 2 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1998, Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 1999, Ranked No. 9 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 1999 Rolling Stone – Ranked No. 5 of the 10 best WWE wrestlers of 2016 World Championship Wrestling – WCW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Bret Hart, Fifth WCW Triple Crown Champion Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (1998) Records Undefeated Streak in WCW of 173 matches, three times WWE World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

William belongs to a Reform Jewish family and he is pretty much open about his Jewish background which is pretty uncommon in the world of professional wrestling. He also loves to celebrate Jewish holidays but he is not a very big fan of the religious aspects of his Jewish background. In 2005 he admitted that he is “so far from religious it’s not even funny”.

Goldberg Cars – Goldberg is a true car enthusiast who has a total of 11 cars right now; 1968 Yenko Camaro, 1970 Boss 429 Mustang, 1967 Shelby GT500, 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica, 1966 Jaguar XK-E Series 1 Convertible, 1968 Plymouth GTX, 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28, 1970 Pontiac Trans Am Ram Air IV, 1969 Dodge Charger, 1973 Pontiac Super-Duty Trans Am, and 1967 Mercury M-Series Pickup.

Personal Information Table

Goldberg Real Name / Full Name William Scott Goldberg Birth Date December 27, 1966 Goldberg Age 56 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Tulsa, Oklahoma Nationality American Hometown Tulsa, Oklahoma School/College/University University of Georgia, Edison Preparatory School Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Jew Goldberg Ethnicity Russian-Jewish and Romanian-Jewish Current Residence Boerne, Texas Hobbies Watching movies, playing video games Goldberg Tattoo Tribal design tattoo on left shoulder, Skull tattoo on right bicep

Goldberg Movies and TV Shows

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has appeared on many movies and television series. Apart from being a professional wrestler and former American footballer, he is also successful as an actor. He worked on the lead role of famous Sony Pictures movie Half Past Dead 2. He has also appeared on many television series.

Goldberg Wife

William is married to Wanda Ferraton who previously worked as a stunt double. The couple got married in 2005. They also have a son named Gage. He has appeared on television multiple times. He was first scene during the Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg match from Survivor Series 2016. He also got involved in a physical battle with Bobby Lashley in 2021.

Success in WWE

WWE Debut

After the death of WCW, William remained out of action for a couple of years. In 2003, he finally agreed to sign a professional contract with WWE. This is the first time he worked with the promotion. He made a huge impact on his WWE debut on RAW after WrestleMania in 2003. He attacked The Rock on his debut and challenged him in a mega match at Backlash.

World Title Chase

Much like WCW, William received extremely strong bookings in WWE as well. From the very first day of joining the promotion, he had been treated as an unstoppable force. Soon after joining the promotion, he started feuding for the World Heavyweight Championship. He also earned the right to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2003 inside Elimination Chamber.

He received an extremely strong booking inside the Elimination Chamber at SummerSlam as he eliminated four competitors single handedly. The final competitions to between him and the Champion Triple H. He was dominating Triple H badly but in the end, The Cerebral Assassin cheated and defeated William to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

World Heavyweight Champion

On the very next pay per view event which was Unforgiven, William finally defeated Triple H to win his first WWE World champion. He had been a very strong champion but he dropped it at the Armageddon event of 2003. At Royal Rumble he started a new feud with Brock Lesnar and the duo got the opportunity to face each other at WrestleMania XX.

Departure

At WrestleMania XX, the duo did face each other but ultimately it turned out to be one of the worst matches in WrestleMania history. Both of them were leaving WWE after this match, so they did not care about this match much either. After WrestleMania XX, both Brock Lesnar and William Goldberg left WWE and remained out of action for a long time.

Return

He finally made his grand return after nearly 13 years. He made his return at Survivor Series 2016 where he challenged his old rival Brock Lesnar. During the time Brock Lesnar was treated like a monster and everybody was looking forward to this match. This epic match featured on the main event of SummerSlam 2016 and this was definitely one of the most anticipated matches in WWE history.

But William shocked the entire world when he squashed Brock Lesnar in only 1 minute and 26 seconds. The whole world was left spellbound after this match and it was pretty much clear that William was back in the promotion for something big this time and he would definitely maintain his main event push. And that is exactly what happened. He did not work on a permanent basis but as a part timer.

Final Days

He also won the WWE Universal Championship two times. Even though he received a lot of Criticism for taking so many victories and Championship at such an age. Not everyone was happy with the treatment he received in WWE. He also wrestled the Undertaker at Super Showdown 2019. It was a dream match indeed but the match was a disaster overall. His last match was against Bobby Lashley in Crown Jewel 2021. Recently his contract expired and currently he is not signed with any promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Goldberg

“My character is just an extension of me. The in-ring work, the things that will always be said about me: Big, overbearing, powerful, in-your-face, couldn’t wrestle – I never needed to wrestle. Why did I need to learn how to wrestle? Did Hulk Hogan need to learn how to wrestle? Nope. Is Hulk Hogan a good athlete? Nope.”

“If I wasn’t prepared knowing every year there is a huge chance of a fire that will require me to evacuate my property, then I’m an ignoramus. If people at this point don’t see that terrorism is a reality, and don’t take steps to prepare themselves a little more than they were the day before, then they are also an irresponsible ignoramus.”

“I had creative control over my character, which means if they wanted me to do something that I didn’t agree with, then I wouldn’t do it. If it was good for the show, then I had no problem. If it was demeaning to the character and wasn’t adding a positive light to the show, then I can guarantee that I wouldn’t do it.”

“Kids are soft these days, period, end of the story in every respect. People coddle them too much. I’m sick of that; it’s irresponsible parenting. Taking care of them is one thing, but turning little boys into little girls because you’re coddling them so much, kids need to have experiences on their own.”

“I grew up in the Midwest, and I was a short, fat, little Jewish kid… but it was just different. People didn’t understand, so I had to deal with it. One day, I physically dealt with it, and it never happened again. I’m not saying that’s the way to do it, but you have to stand up for yourself, period, end of story.”

“I have never, ever, received any taunts or any form of anti-Semitism. And I suppose being a Jewish football player with the Atlanta Falcons was no different than being a Baptist football player with the Atlanta Falcons. But in the back of your mind, you always expect something to happen.”

“I come from a very athletic family. But I didn’t have the typical Jewish sports heroes. I mean, like lots of Jewish kids I admired Sandy Koufax. But I didn’t look up to him as the one person who gave me the desire to push on and succeed. My brothers did that for me.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Goldberg

Goldberg had a comparatively short career in professional wrestling but he had a number of big feuds throughout his career. We would focus on his WWE rivalries only. Among his recent feuds, Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley had been great rivals of him. Among his previous rivals, Triple H had been one of the best Rivals of his career.

But the best rival of his career has to be none other than Brock Lesnar. Their rivalry started back in Royal Rumble 2004. The early days of their rivalry were not as good as they turned out to be at the end. But after William made his return in 2016 they showcased an excellent feud. Their rivalry officially ended at WrestleMania 33 along with the first and only victory of Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg Injury

William had a long term shoulder injury that made him suffer for a long time. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, he said the following about the injury; “It’s one of those things,” he said of the surgery. “Here’s the deal, if Vince calls me tomorrow morning and says, ‘Hey Goldberg, we need you in a month,’ what am I going to do if I get surgery, right? I’ll get her done when it’s time.”

Other Details

The WWE Hall of Famer has appeared on multiple top wrestling video games as playable characters. The first video game in which he appeared in was WCW Nitro from 1998. He has also appeared in many WWE video games. WWE WrestleMania XIX was the first video game in which he appeared as the playable character. His latest video game appearance being in the latest WWE video game installment WWE 2K23.

Goldberg Salary $1.6m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise & more Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

William is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 2.7 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow him. Goldberg Instagram.

Goldberg Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) HUSTLE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WCW 214 (85.94%) 12 (4.82%) 23 (9.24%) WRESTLE-1 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 33 (66.00%) 6 (12.00%) 11 (22.00%) TOTAL 252 (82.89%) 18 (5.92%) 34 (11.18%)

Goldberg Manager

For most of the time of his career, William had been a lone Wolf and he never worked with any manager beside him. In WWE he never had any kind of manager. There are not even any wrestlers who managed him during his WWE run. His character was a monstrous babyface so he did not need any manager either.

FAQS

Q. When did Goldberg start wrestling?

A. Goldberg started working in 1996

Q. How tall is Goldberg in feet?

A. Goldberg is 6’4” tall in feet

Q. Who is Goldberg manager?

A. Goldberg does not have any manager

Q. What is current Goldberg song?

A. Goldberg uses the song ‘Invasion’

Q. Who is Goldberg mother?

A. Goldberg’s mother was Ethel

Q. Who is Goldberg father?

A. Goldberg’s father was Jed

Q. Who is currently Goldberg girlfriend?

A. Goldberg is currently married to Wanda Ferraton who was a stunt double

Q. Who is Goldberg brother?

A. Goldberg has two brothers named Steve and Mike

Q. How much is Goldberg worth?

A. Goldberg’s net worth is something around $16m

Q. How many times Goldberg won the WWE World title?

A. Goldberg had been a three times WWE World Champion