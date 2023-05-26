WWE Money in the Bank is one of the premium live events of WWE which is scheduled for July 1 and this will be the very next event to Night of Champions that is scheduled to take place this Saturday. Both men’s and women’s Money in the Bank matches have already been announced the show.

Money in the Bank is being organized by WWE since 2010 and it had been one of the most fan favourite events of WWE since the very first day. Much like the other years, we are expecting a great event this year as well as one of the biggest names of WWE is already rumoured to compete in the men’s ladder match.

Huge Surprise: Iconic WWE Star Set For Money In The Bank Ladder Match

The rumoured name is none other than The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes who is currently involved in a feud with The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. The duo is scheduled to face other this Saturday at Night of Champions. The duo faced each other at Backlash earlier this month where Cody Rhodes shocked the world by defeating The Beast.

There is no confirmation on if the feud between Cody and Brock would continue after Night of Champions. As of now Cody is rumoured to be a part of Money in the Bank ladder match. WRKD Wrestling wrote; “Nearly winning it ten years ago back in 2013, Cody Rhodes is expected to return as a competitor in the Money In The Bank match this year in London, England.”

Cody Rhodes Is Set To Make Money In The Bank Appearance

Cody Rhodes is not only rumoured for the ladder match. More future matches have been rumoured for The American Nightmare. Xero News reported earlier that WWE is trying book him against Bray Wyatt at Summerslam. Else he would face Brock Lesnar for the third time at the Biggest Event of the Summer.

This is what Xero News wrote on Twitter regarding this potential huge match; “Plan is Brock/Cody 3 if Wyatt isnt back. If Bray will be back for summerslam expect Brock/Cody 3 another time.” Bray Wyatt is currently out of action, but he is heavily rumoured to make his return soon.

But would Cody Rhodes be the favourite to win the ladder match? As of now, there is no news on this story. Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight had been the biggest favourite to win the men’s ladder match. We hope WWE keeps on booking Cody Rhodes as one of the top stars of the promotion.