Hulk Hogan is an American Professional wrestler and he is one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling. He has worked in all the major promotions of his time and he was the biggest attraction of the 80s and 90s wrestling. He has also won multiple big championships from all over the world of wrestling.

Hulk Hogan Height, Weight, Age & More:

Hulk Hogan’s billed height in WWE is 6’7” and he weighs 302 lbs. Hogan is currently retired from in ring action but he makes sporadic non wrestling appearing appearances. The Hulkster was born on 11 August 1953 and currently he is 70 year old. He is considered one of the biggest names in wrestling history.

Hulk Hogan: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Hulk Hogan Early Life

Hogan was born on August 11, 1953. Augusta, Georgia is the place where Hulk Hogan born. His father was construction foreman and his mother was a homemaker and dance teacher. He started watching wrestling in High School. He admired Dusty Rhodes and “Superstar” Billy Graham while growing up.

Who is Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling and the American Professional wrestler dominated the world of wrestling throughout the 80s and 90s. He has won a lot of big Championship throughout the wrestling world. He had not only been the face of WWE throughout the 80s but one of the biggest attractions of wrestling.

Hulk Hogan WWE Debut

Hogan made his WWE debut back in 1979 at the age of 26 only. The owner of WWE Vincent J. McMahon was really impressed by his personality and physique. His first opponent upon his WWE debut was Puerto Rican professional wrestler Harry Valdez. Hogan was accompanied by his manager “Classie” Freddie Blassie in his first WWE match. Not only he defeated Valdez in this match but completely dominated him.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Hogan joined the world of professional wrestling back in 1977 and he worked on various promotion for 2 years before joining WWE in 1979. Vincent J. McMahon was the owner of the promotion back then and he was extremely impressed with his personality and physics.

First WWE Appearance

He was introduced to WWE by wrestling legend Terry Funk. He was accompanied by wrestling Freddie Blassie in this match and his first opponent upon debut was Puerto Rican professional wrestler Harry Valdez. It was more of a squash match in Hogan’s favour. This victory clearly made things clear that WWE has big plans for this impressive 26 year old wrestler.

But things did not go pretty well for him in WWE on his first run as he did not remain active in WWE for long and left. He worked in other promotions like AWA and in Japan too. In 1983 he made his return to WWE and this time the promotion started to push him as a top star. Vincent K. McMahon whom we also refer to as Vince McMahon knew exactly what to do with him.

First WWE Championship Win

This was also the beginning of the rise of Hulkamania. He won the WWE Championship on January, 1984 and had a reign of 1474 days. It is still one of the biggest records in the wrestling world. Some of the biggest names during the time challenged him for the title but he managed to beat every single one of them.

Feud with Andre The Giant

In every WrestleMania event, some of the biggest names emerged to challenge him for the title, but he managed to beat them all. At WrestleMania III, which is considered one of the best events in professional wrestling history, he was challenged by Andre The Giant who remained undefeated for nearly a decade.

Following Success

Hogan shocked the entire world when he defeated Andre The Giant in this match and this match still remained one of the biggest shockers in the world of professional wrestling. He also remained undefeated in WrestleMania in the first five events until he got challenged by The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI where he finally lost.

He kept on doing great work and one more Match and WWE Championships during the early 90s. He had some amazing feuds with the life of Sgt. Slaughter and Sid Vicious. He did face some criticism for some of his actions like in the one from WrestleMania IX. In 1993 he shockingly left WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Hulk Hogan Hulk Hogan Nick Names Hulkamania, The Hulkster, Hollywood Hogan, Mr. America Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Hulk Hogan Height 6’7” Hulk Hogan Weight 302 lbs. Relationship Status Engaged Hulk Hogan Net Worth $25 million Hulk Hogan Eye Color Blue Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1977 Mentor Andre The Giant Hulk Hogan Signature Moves Big Boot, Bodyslam, Back Suplex Finishing Move(s) Leg drop Theme Song / Hulk Hogan Song / Hulk Hogan Music Real American Catchphrases Whatcha gonna do when Hulkamania runs wild on you, Hulkamania is running wild Brother

Hulk Hogan Net Worth & Salary

‘The Immortal’ Hulk Hogan is one of the richest names in the world of professional wrestling. According to reports from Sportskeeda, the Hulkster’s current net worth is somewhere around $30 million. In spite he is retired from wrestling, his retirement compensation is somewhere around $25 million.

Hulk Hogan Family

Hulk Hogan is not married to anyone right now. He got married to Linda Hogan in 1983. The couple lived together for 26 long years and got divorced in 2009. Together they had two children. One is famous television personality and the other one was Nick Hogan. In 2010, he got married to Jennifer McDaniel but got divorced in 2021.

Championships and Accomplishments

Hogan had been one of the highest achieving stars in professional wrestling history. He had been a six times WWE World Champion as well as a six times WCW World Heavyweight Champion. He has also won multiple other prestigious championships from all over the world of pro wrestling.

Hulk Hogan Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF/WWE Championship (6 times), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Edge, Royal Rumble (1990, 1991), WWE Hall of Fame (2 times) – Class of 2005 – individually, Class of 2020 – as a member of the New World Order Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2021, IWGP Heavyweight Championship (original version) (1 time), IWGP League Tournament (1983), MSG Tag League Tournament (1982, 1983) – with Antonio Inoki, Greatest 18 Club inductee Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum – Class of 2003 Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Comeback of the Year (1994, 2002), Pro Wrestling Illustrated Comeback of the Year (1994, 2002), Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (1983, 1999), Match of the Year (1985) with Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff at WrestleMania I, Match of the Year (1988) vs. André the Giant at The Main Event I, Match of the Year (1990) vs. The Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania VI, Match of the Year (2002) vs. The Rock at WrestleMania X8, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (1996, 1998), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1985, 1989, 1990), Wrestler of the Year (1987, 1991, 1994), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1991, Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 44 and No. 57 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Antonio Inoki and Randy Savage in 2003, NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (Northern Division) (1 time), NWA Southeastern Heavyweight Championship (Southern Division) (2 times), Tokyo Sports – Best Foreigner Award (1983), Match of the Year (1991) vs. Genichiro Tenryu on December 12, 1991 WCW World Heavyweight Championship (6 times), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Strongest Wrestler (1983), Best Babyface (1982–1991), Best Box Office Draw (1997), Best Gimmick (1996) as a member of New World Order, Feud of the Year (1986) vs. Paul Orndorff, Feud of the Year (1986) vs. Paul Orndorff, Most Charismatic (1985–1987, 1989–1991), Most Charismatic (1985–1987, 1989–1991), Most Obnoxious (1994, 1995), Most Overrated (1985, 1986, 1994–1998), Most Unimproved (1994, 1995), Readers’ Least Favorite Wrestler (1985, 1986, 1991, 1994–1999), Worst Feud of the Year (1991) vs. Sgt. Slaughter, Worst Feud of the Year (1995) vs. The Dungeon of Doom, Worst Feud of the Year (1998) vs. The Warrior, Worst Feud of the Year (2000) vs. Billy Kidman, Worst on Interviews (1995), Worst Wrestler (1997), Worst Worked Match of the Year (1987) vs. André the Giant at WrestleMania III, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1996) with Randy Savage vs. Arn Anderson, Meng, The Barbarian, Ric Flair, Kevin Sullivan, Z-Gangsta, and The Ultimate Solution in a Towers of Doom match at Uncensored, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1997) vs. Roddy Piper at SuperBrawl VII, Worst Worked Match of the Year (1998) vs. The Warrior at Halloween Havoc, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 1996) Records Broke Andre the Giant’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania III, carried WWE Championship for 1474 days

Personal life & Lifestyle

Hogan got married twice in his life. He first married Linda Hogan back in 1983. Together, the couple had two children; Brooke Hogan who was a famous television personality and Nick Hogan. They lived 26 years together and got divorced in 2009. His second marriage with Jennifer McDaniel which took place in 2010 did not survive either as they got divorced in 2021.

Hulk Hogan cars – Right now, Hogan has a total of six cars. He has a 1968 Dodge Charger RT and its base price was $3,014. He owns a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner which is worth $19,300, his 1966 Chevrolet Caprice is worth $29,000, his 1971 Plymouth Barracuda is worth $43,800, his 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat costs $75,820, and his 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is worth $86,390.

Personal Information Table

Hulk Hogan Real Name / Full Name Terry Gene Bollea Birth Date August 11, 1953 Hulk Hogan Age 70 Hulk Hogan Relationship Status Engaged Hulk Hogan Zodiac Sign Leo Hulk Hogan Birthplace Augusta, Georgia Hulk Hogan Nationality American Hulk Hogan Hometown Augusta, Georgia School/College/University Thomas Richard Robinson High School, Hillsborough Community College, University of South Florida Educational Qualification No information available yet Hulk Hogan Religion Christianity Hulk Hogan Ethnicity Panamanian, Scottish and French Current Residence 1040 Eldorado Ave, Clearwater, Florida Hobbies Bodybuilding Hulk Hogan Tattoo ‘Immortal’ Tattoo on upper back, ‘I am that, I am’ tattooed on right forearm, ‘Awareness’ tattooed on right wrist

Hulk Hogan Movies and TV Shows

Hogan worked in many movies and television shows in his life. His first appearance was at the award winning 1982 movie Rocky III. There are other movies in which he featured on the lead role like Suburban Commando. He also worked on multiple television series. There was a reality television series named Hogan Knows Best which was based on him and his family.

Hulk Hogan Wife

Hogan got married to Linda Hogan in 1983 and lived with her for 26 long years. Together, they had two children; Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan. The couple got divorced in 2009. Hogan got married again in 2010 to Jennifer McDaniel but got divorced with her in 2021. Currently, Hogan is not married to anyone.

Transition to WCW – nWo – Return to WWE, And More

Final Days in WWE in Second Run

After he left WWE in 1993, he worked in Japan for a year and in 1994 he joined WCW which was the biggest rival promotion of WWE during the time. It was a little surprising that Hogan decided to go with WWE’s rival promotion since he earned most of his success while working in WWE.

Transition to WCW

Upon joining WCW, he played his usual Hulkamania character for the first two years. But at Bash at the Beach 1996, he shocked the entire world after he turned heel for the first time since he became famous. Scott Hall and Kevin Nash transitioned from WWE in the same year and together, they formed a team named The Outsiders’ Edge.

Heel Turn – nWo

At Bash at the Beach 1996, Hogan shocked everyone when he joined forces with the Outsiders. Together, they started to be known as the nWo. This faction started to expand more in the future and it was one of the biggest attractions of sports entertainment during the time. WCW was beating WWE every week on ratings mostly because of the success of nWo.

WCW was massively successful during the time but with the rising popularity of WWE stars like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, WCW was facing real difficulties to cope with the pace, and by 2001, the company declared its bankruptcy and Vince McMahon purchased its promotion.

Return to WWE

Along with a lot of WCW stars, Hogan and nWo also transitioned to WWE in 2002. Hogan had a dream match with The Rock at WrestleMania X8 and Hogan produced an excellent boost for the People’s Champion. At Backlash 2002, he defeated Triple H to win the WWE Championship. It was pretty shocking.

Hogan did not remain a regular star after he was beaten by Brock Lesnar in an episode of Smackdown. He made a couple of returns in the upcoming years to have a number of big matches. In 2005, he returned to produce a dream match with Shawn Michaels. But he received massive criticism for his work in this feud. Even Shawn Michaels was unhappy with him. The match took place in Summerslam 2005.

Current Days

Hogan also worked in TNA Wrestling where he remained active for four years and also wrestled his last match. Hogan had been a two times WWE Hall of Famer. He was inducted in 2005 individually, and in 2020 he was inducted again as a member of the nWo. He still makes sporadic appearances in WWE and his last appearance took place on the RAW XXX episode earlier this year.

Iconic Quotes From Hulk Hogan

“The coolest thing, and I have it at home, is a huge Hulk Hogan, normal-sized pinball machine. When people come over they play it for hours. When you hit the bumpers and the bells ring it goes, ‘Oh yeah!’ The whole time you’re playing this machine it’s yelling and screaming at you, ‘What you gonna do, brother?!’ I think that’s the coolest.”

“The fans know what’s happened to me over the past couple of years. I lost my family. I pretty much got devastated financially and the fans know that I’ve had some hard times – and that’s the nature of loyal fans. They want to see the people that they love and believe in get back on their feet.”

“You can have a wrestling idea, but you need to have these momentum-shifting moves. We had the Hulkamania movement, then it shifted to the beer-drinking, Stone Cold era, we reinvented the business with growing the black beard and becoming the bad guy, what’s that next level.”

“And you know what – and I don’t mean this in tongue in cheek way – but it’s like deja vu. When I walked in to WCW they were producing wrestling on a little teeny sound stage at Disney, okay? I’m walking into TNA and they’re producing wrestling in a little teeny sound stage at Universal.”

“Then as I was wrestling as Terry Boulder. I was on a talk show with Lou Ferrigno, and I was actually bigger than he was! I went back to the dressing room that night and all of the wrestlers go ‘Oh my God you’re bigger than the hulk on TV’ so they started calling me Terry ‘The Hulk’ Boulder.”

“The only time I’m not Hulk Hogan is when I’m behind closed doors because as soon as I walk out the front door, and somebody says hello to me, I can’t just say ‘hello’ like Terry. When they see me, they see the blond hair, the mustache, and the bald head, they instantly think Hulk Hogan.”

“I hate to toot my own horn but I just feel that I know people and I know fans and I don’t feel there is that Angelina Jolie/Brad Pitt barrier with me. I’ve always felt from everyone I talk to that the fans feel like I’m tangible and they can talk to me and they know me.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Hulk Hogan

Hogan had a nearly four decade long professional wrestling career and in this long time period, he had multiple top feuds. Among them, some were really impactful. His feud with Andre the Giant is still considered one of the best feuds in wrestling history. No one can ever forget their iconic clash from WrestleMania III.

He also had some excellent feuds with the likes of Roddy Piper and Sting. Piper and Hogan had multiple feuds between each other, they even had a feud in 2003. Hogan’s feud with Sting was also extremely entertaining. It was one of the best feuds of WCW. Hogan also had other feuds with the likes Ric Flair and DDP in WCW. Randy Savage was also a huge rival of him throughout his career.

Hulk Hogan Injury

Hogan had a nearly four decade long professional wrestling career and he suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career, but no injuries could ever cause any serious harm to his amazing professional wrestling career. He even wrestled at his late 50s. He will always be remembered as one of the best in the business.

Other Details

Hogan tried his luck in Hollywood as well and there were movies in which he appeared on the lead role. But his acting career was not as successful as his professional wrestling career. What most people do not remember that his first appearance was in the award winning third part of the Rocky series starring Sylvester Stallone.

Hulk Hogan Salary $2.5m (retirement compensation) Brand Endorsements Rent-A-Center, Super Beta Sports Supplements, SuperBowl 48 Commercial, Loan Mart Sponsors Rent-A-Center and Wal-Mart Charity Make-A-Wish, American Diabetes Association, Dreamseekers, 50 Legs, The Special Olympics and many more

Social Media Accounts

Hulk Hogan is active on both Twitter and Instagram with his verified accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total following of 2.1 million people and his verified Instagram account has a total of 1.9 million people. You can stay connected with him by clicking on these links; Hulk Hogan Twitter, Hulk Hogan Instagram.

Hulk Hogan Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AJPW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) AWA 21 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (25.00%) CWA 8 (88.89%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (11.11%) Hulkamania 4 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NJPW 40 (55.56%) 13 (18.06%) 19 (26.39%) NWA 5 (83.33%) 1 (16.67%) 0 (0.00%) PMG 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TNA 3 (60.00%) 1 (20.00%) 1 (20.00%) WCW 76 (47.20%) 18 (11.18%) 67 (41.61%) WWE 17 (60.71%) 1 (3.57%) 10 (35.71%) WWF 156 (80.00%) 6 (3.08%) 33 (16.92%) WWF/SWS 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) WWF/SWS/EMLL/PWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) XWF 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 335 (65.18%) 40 (7.78%) 139 (27.04%)

Hulk Hogan Manager

Hulk Hogan had been managed by many wrestlers throughout his career but the most figure to work as his manager was WWE Hall of Famer ‘The Mouth of the South’ Jimmy Hart. Hogan has also been managed by his teammates in time to time. Most importantly, his teammates of the nWo faction accompanied him during his matches all the time.

FAQS

Q. When did Hulk Hogan start wrestling?

A. Hulk Hogan started working in 1977

Q. How tall is Hulk Hogan in feet?

A. Hulk Hogan is 6’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Hulk Hogan manager?

A. Hulk Hogan had various managers time to time like Freddie Blassie and Jimmy Hart

Q. What is current Hulk Hogan song?

A. Hulk Hogan uses the song ‘Real American’

Q. Who is Hulk Hogan mother?

A. Hulk Hogan’s mother was Ruth Bollea

Q. Who is Hulk Hogan father?

A. Hulk Hogan’s father was Peter Bollea

Q. Who is currently Hulk Hogan girlfriend?

A. Hulk Hogan is currently engaged to Sky Daily

Q. Who is Hulk Hogan brother?

A. Hulk Hogan has two brothers; Kenneth Wheeler and Alan Bollea

Q. How much is Hulk Hogan worth?

A. Hulk Hogan’s net worth is something around $25m

Q. How many times Hulk Hogan won the WWE World title?

A. Hulk Hogan had been a six times WWE World Champion

Q. When did Hulk Hogan wrestle his last match?

A. Hogan wrestled his final match on February 21, 2013