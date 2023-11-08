“I’m Completely Committed To This,” Claims WWE NXT Bombshell After Biggest Career Win

WWE NXT brand is committed to bringing out newer female star powers for future roles and Lola Vice is one of those names who is under the microscope. Coming out of her MMA career, she had some big statements to become a breakout star in pro wrestling. Now that WWE is also relying on her, she’s fully committed to her role on the NXT roster.

Just a few days ago, Lola Vice emerged to be the winner of the 2023 WWE NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament and it’s a clear indication that WWE believes in star power. The newcomer in pro wrestling having the real name of Valerie Loureda, is only 25 years old and seemingly has tons of potential to make it big in the future.

Lola Vice Determined To Become “The Best Superstar In The History Of The WWE”

Lola Vice claims to have full dedication to her pro-wrestling career

The only thing she needs to show is dedication which she admittedly has plenty to showcase. Speaking on the latest episode of Booker T’s Hall Of Fame podcast, Lola Vice made it clear that she’s dedicated herself to becoming the best pro wrestler that she can possibly become with for the WWE,

“Every time I go in there, I give it 100%, my work ethic…I’m there every single day, I still haven’t taken a day off, I haven’t taken a vacation, I’m completely committed to this and I am going to be the best female sports entertainer in the history of WWE.” (quotes courtesy WrestlePurists)

Lola Vice possesses an astounding MMA record of 4-1 from her UFC career but she’s decided to trade the MMA gloves in favor of pro wrestling boots just because of the love that she has for the WWE. After showing her devotion to the squared circle, WWE has also given her back some.

The 2023 Breakout Tournament finals occurred on night two of NXT Halloween Havoc where Lola Vice defeated Kelani Jordan in the finals. With that win, the former MMA star essentially confirmed a title match opportunity which is yet to be announced. Following the victory, she admitted to having her eyes on NXT gold the victory in the tournament earns a contract to cash in for any NXT Title they desire to come after.