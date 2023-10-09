Lola Vice Determined To Become “The Best Superstar In The History Of The WWE”

Most of the emerging WWE talents possess the intention to overshadow their predecessors by honing their own skills and Lola Vice is no different. Mixed Martial Arts competitors crossing over into the world of professional wrestling is not new Valerie Loureda joined the league in late 2022 to start a brand new career for herself under the above-mentioned name. Now, she has some bigger goals reserved for herself.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Lola Vice boldly declared, “I am going to be the best Superstar in the history of the WWE.” Now the path to stardom is indeed tough but she had already carved paths to follow set by the likes of some legendary professional wrestlers like Hulk Hogan, The Rock, The Undertaker, Ric Flair, and more.

Lola Vice realized her love for wresting after attending Wrestlemania 38

The turning point in Lola Vice’s WWE journey was set after she attended WrestleMania as a fan and subsequently tried out at the PC in front of WWE executives. During that weekend, she found love in professional wrestling and she’s now going all out to fulfill all her dreams. The former MMA star expressed her gratitude for the opportunities that have originated from the WWE, thus far,

“In that moment I got goosebumps when I went to that WrestleMania, and I saw this for the first time, and I spoke to Triple H and everyone, and I just knew it was for me. And, I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. A lot of people would kill to be in the position I am right now, and I will never take that for granted.”

As previously revealed by Lola Vice on Busted Open Radio, it was WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Operations James Kimball, along with her representative from First Round Management, Abraham Kawa, who helped her together to get into the WWE and now she’s looking forward to building her own legacy.

Lola Vice was a renowned talent in the MMA world for her stint with Bellator under her real name Valerie Loureda as she possesses an impressive 4-1 pro record. Then she took a life-altering decision, last year by leaving a career in mixed martial arts and choosing the WWE for good measures. These days, she has become a regular competitor on NXT.